In a follow-up on the dengue fever situation in Florida this year, state health officials reported three additional cases of locally acquired dengue in Miami-Dade County. This brings the state total of autochthonous dengue fever in Florida in 2022 to 41 in four counties–Collier, Broward (2), Miami-Dade (37), and Volusia counties.

