ihodl.com

Canadian Bitcoin Exchange Bitvo Ends Deal with FTX

Canadian cryptocurrency exchange Bitvo has terminated its previously announced acquisition agreement with FTX Canada Inc. and FTX Trading Ltd., the company said in a blog post. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. The Calgary-based trading platform noted it has...
decrypt.co

El Salvador to Start Buying 1 Bitcoin Every Day Says President Bukele

El Salvador will reportedly begin buying one Bitcoin every day, according to the country's president Nayib Bukele. El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele announced that the Central American nation will begin purchasing one Bitcoin (BTC) every day. The announcement comes three and half months after El Salvador reportedly made its...
cryptoglobe.com

Cardano ($ADA) Founder: Looks Like FTX Was Basically ‘A Good Old Ponzi Scheme’

On 13 November 2022, IOG Co-Founder and CEO Charles Hoskinson talked about the collapse of SBF’s FTX empire. FTX issued the following press release on 11 November 2022:. And here is how SBF announced the collapse of the FTX empire:. Yesterday (13 November 2022), during a Twitter Space co-hosted...

