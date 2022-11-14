Read full article on original website
Related
Doctor releases video of Jay Leno getting treatment for burns
Dr. Peter Grossman, the surgeon treating Jay Leno, released video of the comedian in an oxygen chamber getting treatment for the injuries he suffered as a result of a gasoline fire. Grossman says although the injuries are "serious" he is expected to be back to work soon.
Inside The Car Responsible For Jay Leno's Severe Burns
Jay Leno is known for his love of classic cars, particularly a type known as steam cars. These rare vehicles are also a bit of a fire risk, unfortunately.
Jay Leno speaks out after suffering ‘serious’ burns from gasoline car fire
Jay Leno needs some time to recover following Sunday’s freak car fire that left him with “serious” facial burns, but he is otherwise “OK.” “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” the comedian, 72, told Page Six in a statement Monday afternoon. “I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.” The statement comes shortly after TMZ reported that the former “Tonight Show” host and avid car collector was in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his dozens of prized vehicles on Sunday when one of them burst into flames. Sources told the outlet that...
Jay Leno's Wife Looks Somber Visiting Wounded Husband As He Recovers From 'Serious Burns' At Treatment Center
Jay Leno's wife, Mavis, looked somber as she visited her husband at the Los Angeles hospital where he is being treated for "serious burns" to his face after a steam car fire, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 72-year-old comedian was working on one of his steam cars when it erupted, spraying gas all over Leno and causing a fire. Leno sustained "serious burns" from the accident and was rushed to a local Burbank emergency room.The talk show host was then transported to the Grossman Burn Center for further specialized treatment. Mavis appeared disheveled — understandably so — as she and another...
Jay Leno suffers serious burns in Los Angeles fire
Jay Leno is being treated at a Los Angeles burn center after being seriously injured in a car fire over the weekend. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” the comedian and former “Tonight Show” host said in […]
Jay Leno Seriously Injured in Garage Fire
Jay Leno has been seriously injured by a fire that broke out in his Los Angeles car garage. The 72-year-old former late night icon was burned in what he has described as a gasoline fire on Sunday, a source confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. More from The Hollywood Reporter'SNL' Slammed for Dave Chappelle Monologue: "Popularizing Antisemitism"'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Commands Huge $181M U.S. Opening, $331.3M GloballyBudd Friedman, Founder of the Improv, Dies at 90 The former Tonight Show host was reportedly taken to Grossman Burn Center with “serious burns” to his face, according to TMZ. “I got some serious burns...
Jay Leno Reportedly Hospitalized Following "Severe Medical Emergency"
Longtime television host and car enthusiast Jay Leno has reportedly been hospitalized following a "severe medical emergency," TMZ reports. Leno was reportedly inside his garage when one of the vehicles inside burst into flames. The subsequent fired reportedly struck Leno, burning the left side of his face.
Reports say Jay Leno has suffered severe burns to his face in car fire
Former host of the ‘Tonight Show,’ Jay Leno, canceled an appearance at a conference in Las Vegas on Sunday night, and now reports say that it was due to him suffering serious burns on his face.
US News and World Report
Comedian Jay Leno Suffers Burns in Car Fire in His L.A. Garage
(Reuters) - Comedian Jay Leno was taken to Grossman Burn Center after his face was burned in his Los Angeles garage when one of his cars burst into flames. The left side of former “The Tonight Show” host's face was burned, but Leno's eye and ear were not severely damaged.
Jay Leno's Employee Reveals Star 'Is Gonna Be Fine' After Sustaining Injuries In Garage Fire
Shortly after the news broke that comedy legend Jay Leno had been seriously injured in a garage fire, The Tonight Show icon’s longtime employee George Swift offered a positive update surrounding the star’s prognosis. “He’s gonna have a recovery but he’s gonna be fine,” said Swift, noting that his boss, who is being treated for his injuries at Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, Calif., is “getting the best care.”“He’s a tough guy. He’s gonna be fine, there’s nothing life-threatening and he’s in great spirits but you know, it’s gonna take a while,” he continued.Swift, who has worked for Leno...
Popculture
Jay Leno Gives Health Update After He's Burned in Car Fire
Jay Leno has given some updates on his health and some clarifications on the accident he suffered on Saturday. Leno spoke to reporters from TMZ from his hospital bed, where he said he is recovering from third-degree burns, and that he believes he survived thanks to the help of a friend.
Jay Leno’s face burned in LA garage after car bursts into flames
Jay Leno is being treated for burns at a Los Angeles hospital after one of his cars burst into flames in his garage over the weekend and seriously injured the comedian’s face. Leno told Variety in a statement: “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am...
Jay Leno has undergone surgery for 'significant burns,' physician says
Jay Leno has undergone one surgery for his burn injuries and will undergo a second procedure later this week, according to his physician.
Road & Track
Jay Leno 'in Good Humor' After Suffering Severe Burns in Gas Fire
Jay Leno was admitted to a burn ward after suffering severe burns in a gasoline fire at his private car storage facility in Los Angeles on Saturday. Despite receiving injuries to his face and hands as a result of the fire, Leno is in "good humor," according to the hospital.
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
