Earlier this month, Stanford inaugurated the Doerr School of Sustainability, its first new school in over 70 years. Bestowed with $1.7 billion in founding donations, the school has begun hiring over 60 new faculty and will include a sustainability accelerator to scale new climate solutions. Unfortunately, the Doerr School leadership has already begun to squander its potential by continuing to accept money from fossil fuel companies. The costs of these decisions are not to be taken lightly.

STANFORD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO