Stanford Daily

Q&A with the Daily Cal’s football beat writer Will Cooke

This Saturday, the 125th Big Game is taking place at Cal for the first time in three years. With both teams entering the matchup at 3-7, The Stanford Daily’s Bridget Stuebner sat down with Will Cooke, a football reporter at the Daily Californian, to talk about Cal’s season, the impending rivalry matchup and what this weekend’s bout will entail.
Stanford Daily

All-Pac-12 players ready to lead Cardinal in College Cup

No. 5 Stanford men’s soccer (11-2-5, 4-2-4 Pac-12) face High Point University (11-4-5, 5-0-3 Big South) on Sunday to start its quest for the NCAA D-I Championship in the College Cup. Stanford earned its highest end-of-season ranking since finishing No. 3 in 2017, the last time the program took home the championship.
Stanford Daily

Why is Stanford infested with ants, and what can be done?

Adam Siwiec ’23, a Grove resident, rarely eats in his room, but he was greeted by an unpleasant surprise on the fateful day that he did. “After eating one croissant, there was literally a flake on the ground,” Siwiec said. Immediately, ants swarmed around the singular crumb in a lasso, forming what Siwiec described as “a trail and a ring.”
Stanford Daily

From the Community | Doerr’s fossil fuel ties discourage top scholars from engaging

Earlier this month, Stanford inaugurated the Doerr School of Sustainability, its first new school in over 70 years. Bestowed with $1.7 billion in founding donations, the school has begun hiring over 60 new faculty and will include a sustainability accelerator to scale new climate solutions. Unfortunately, the Doerr School leadership has already begun to squander its potential by continuing to accept money from fossil fuel companies. The costs of these decisions are not to be taken lightly.
Stanford Daily

Food Institute screening chronicles Black farmer discrimination

The Stanford Food Institute (SFI) hosted a film screening of “Rhythms of the Land” (2022) this Monday. The screening was followed by a panel with director Gail Myers, third-generation farmer Will Scott Jr., Residential & Dining Enterprises’ Diane Mavica and introductory studies lecturer Belinda Ramírez. The conversation was moderated by Stanford executive chef Terry Braggs. The event also included a small food showcase using seasonal produce from Black-owned farms in California.
