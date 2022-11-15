Read full article on original website
WRBI Radio
Batesville native Bedel receives Bayh-Lugar Government Leader Award
Indianapolis, IN — Batesville native and Indiana Destination Development Corporation Secretary and CEO Elaine Bedel received the 2022 Indiana Chamber Bayh-Lugar Government Leader Award on Wednesday at the Indiana Chamber’s 33rd Annual Awards Dinner. The Bayh-Lugar Government Leader Award honors state officials leading the charge in bolstering Indiana’s...
WRBI Radio
Legal kiosks to be installed in all 92 Indiana counties
— A small claims court judge in Indiana believes more than 80 percent of Hoosiers facing eviction who go through the court system do not have legal representation. However, the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority and the Indiana Bar Foundation have teamed up to install legal kiosks throughout the state.
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright light
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Indiana witness at New Albany reported watching and photographing a bright light that hovered over the city for more than two hours beginning at 4 a.m. before moving away on February 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Pennsylvania drivers reminded of new law with 1st snowfall of the season
PITTSBURGH — Last July, the husband of Christine Lambert sat next to Gov. Tom Wolf as he signed Christine’s Law, requiring drivers in Pennsylvania to remove snow and ice from their cars, trucks or SUVs within 24 hours of a snowstorm. Sen. Lisa Boscola sponsored the legislation proposed in honor of a tragic accident almost 17 years ago.
Leak at Pennsylvania gas storage well spewing methane
A vent at an underground natural gas storage well in Western Pennsylvania has been spewing massive amounts of planet-warming methane into the atmosphere for more than 11 days and attempts to plug the leak have thus far failed. Owner Equitrans Midstream said the well at its Rager Mountain storage facility, located in a rural area about 1.5 hours east of Pittsburgh, is venting about 100 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, according to initial estimates. If accurate, that would total 1.1 billion cubic feet in emissions so far, equal to the greenhouse gas emissions from burning 1,080 rail cars of coal. Pennsylvania environmental regulators issued the company notice of five potential violations of state law. As a precaution, the Federal Aviation Administration has restricted aircraft from within a 1-mile radius of the leaking well.
Why are the street lights purple?
TMJ4 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Have you noticed a handful of street lights around your city with a purplish hue or color? You’re not alone, and it is actually happening nationwide!
Dangerous lake-effect snow wallops northern New York state
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Residents of northern New York state were digging out Saturday morning from a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm that had dropped nearly 6 feet of snow in some areas and caused three deaths. The Buffalo metro area was hit particularly hard, with some areas south of the...
WRBI Radio
Local law enforcement among agencies awarded grants to curb dangerous driving
— The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) awarded $5.7 million in grant funding to more than 200 police departments around the state for enhanced traffic enforcement. Departments will use the funding to conduct overtime patrols and carry out strategies aimed at curbing dangerous and reckless driving. The Franklin/Ripley County Traffic...
Photos: Indiana house explodes, injuring 2 people
Indiana house explodes, injuring 2 people The explosion destroyed a home and sent two people to the hospital. (Princeton Fire Territory)
WGAL
Winter storm dumps heavy snow on Erie, Pennsylvania
ERIE, Pa. — A winter storm brought heavy snow to Erie, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday. Video above: Snow-covered Erie neighborhood. The snowfall isn't done yet. More winter weather is forecasted through the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a lake-effect snow warning through 10 p.m. Thursday. Winter weather travel...
Speed limits reduced on two interstates in northwest Pennsylvania
Two interstates in northwest Pennsylvania will have short-term reduced speeds due to the severity of the winter weather conditions. According to a release, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstate 86 and Interstate 90 in the northwest region. PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who […]
WBEN Interview: Hochul to declare state of emergency, close thruway to commercial traffic
Gov. Hochul issues a state of emergency for Western New York starting this morning as the lake effect bands shift north into Metro Buffalo. The Thruway will be closed to commercial vehicles at 4pm today.
NY State Gives Bills Huge Grant, After Cutting Family Services
It's no secret that Upstate New York loves the Buffalo Bills, but even the most hardcore Bills fans are having a tough time defending this one. New York State is giving the Buffalo Bills an $850 Million grant from taxpayer money to build a new stadium. The groundwork is set to start in 2023 and it is projected to be finished and have the first game played in 2026. State legislators are hoping this will increase economic growth in the Buffalo area. But despite all of the Bills fans in Buffalo and New York in general, most people are not happy about it.
chautauquatoday.com
Hochul declares state of emergency, including Chautauqua County
State officials are calling an incoming snow storm that could paralyze the Buffalo area a "life-threatening storm" that could dump up to four feet of snow. Governor Kathy Hochul traveled to Buffalo today where she declared a state of emergency in advance of the storm for 11 upstate counties. The most significant snowfall is expected Thursday and Friday, with snowfall rates of three or more inches per hour...
LOOK: ‘Snownado’ Appears Over Lake Erie During Historic Lake-Effect Storm
Tornados aren’t just for the great plains. Recently, bystanders in New York got a twisted surprise when they saw an extremely rare “snownado” over Lake Erie on Friday. The odd weather phenomenon comes as the Buffalo area of the state continues to be hammered with lake-effect snow in what some meteorologists call a record-setting winter storm. Bystanders saw the odd weather wonder, similar to a waterspout with frozen elements, just after 8:30 a.m. by storm chaser Simon Brewer. He believes it was about a mile off the coast of downtown Buffalo.
Man gave informant Cheez Doodles, not meth, in Pennsylvania drug bust: report
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 31-year-old New York man is behind bars following an alleged botched drug deal in Johnstown that was organized by state police. On Nov. 15, state police gave a confidential informant (CI) $600 to buy 2 oz. of methamphetamine from a man known as “Fred,” according to charges filed. “Fred,” […]
Another bear struck on I-79 in Crawford County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Deer aren’t the only wildlife obstacle for drivers in Crawford County. Recently, a vehicle struck a bear on Interstate 79. It’s the second collision with a bear in Crawford County in the past two months. Just before midnight on Nov. 10, a 36-year-old driver from Erie was traveling north on Interstate 79 near […]
erienewsnow.com
I-90 Traffic Redirected To Due Heavy Lake Effect Snow
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Interstate 90’s eastbound lane from Fredonia to south of Buffalo is closed due to heavy lake effect snow in northern Chautauqua County. WNY News Now’s Jackson Hickey says first responders are re-directing eastbound traffic to Route 5 and 20. A commercial...
wnynewsnow.com
No Unnecessary Travel Ordered In Dunkirk Friday
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in the City of Dunkirk are asking the public to avoid all unnecessary travel, as a major lake effect snowstorm impacts the region. The Dunkirk Police Department issued a Travel Advisory just before 7 a.m. Friday until further notice. “Due to the...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Accused of Selling OxyCotin to Confidential Informant
BROCKWAY, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing felony drug charges for allegedly selling OxyCotin to a confidential informant. According to court documents, the Office of Attorney General on November 10 filed criminal charges against 24-year-old Noah Douglas, of Indiana, Pa., in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
