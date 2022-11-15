ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

"American Horror Story: Freak Show" was inspired by this real Florida "Freak" Retirement Town

Gibsonton, FloridaBoston Public Library on Openverse.com. I still remember when American Horror Story: Freak Show aired. I was in the thick of my obsession with American Horror Story, and had been waiting very impatiently for the new season that would feature a "carney" theme, which we'd all soon discover would develop to cover the troubles lives of freak show performers in Jupiter, Florida, trying to simply live in a world that despises them.
FHP: At least 1 person killed in Gandy crash

GANDY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said they are investigating a deadly crash in St. Petersburg that resulted in at least one death on Saturday evening. Troopers have not yet said what led up to the crash on the intersection of Gandy Boulevard and Brighton Bay Boulevard or if anyone has been charged.
HOTBINS Opens in Tampa

HOTBINS has just opened a new store in Tampa on East Busch Boulevard. If you're not a TikTok enthusiast, you may not know what this even means. Let me explain, HOTBINS is an Amazon resale store. What does that mean? Let's dive in:
Second worker dies on Port Tampa Bay project

A construction worker at the Port Tampa Bay project in Florida was crushed by building material and died Wednesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. The incident marks the second worker death at the project in the last three months. On Wednesday morning, a worker was clearing the way...
Pinellas County retired K-9 dies suddenly, sheriff's office says

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office on Friday shared the sad news of the passing of one of their retired K-9s. K-9 Jager died suddenly, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. Born in 2009 in the Czech Republic, he was a patrol canine from November 2010 to November 2017. During those seven years, the sheriff's office said K-9 Jager caught more than 200 suspects with handler Cpl. Paul Martin.
