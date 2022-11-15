Read full article on original website
"American Horror Story: Freak Show" was inspired by this real Florida "Freak" Retirement TownEvie M.Gibsonton, FL
HOTBINS Opens in TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Area Experiences Extended Mosquito SeasonToby HazlewoodTampa, FL
Invention by USF Researchers Creates Digital AlibiModern Globe
New Jorge M. Pérez Collection at Tampa Museum of ArtModern GlobeTampa, FL
Gibsonton, FloridaBoston Public Library on Openverse.com. I still remember when American Horror Story: Freak Show aired. I was in the thick of my obsession with American Horror Story, and had been waiting very impatiently for the new season that would feature a "carney" theme, which we'd all soon discover would develop to cover the troubles lives of freak show performers in Jupiter, Florida, trying to simply live in a world that despises them.
Final day to apply for Hurricane Ian food assistance in Hillsborough County
One by one, cars funneled into parking lots at Raymond James Stadium Saturday.
St. Pete woman accused of stabbing child with keys for ‘not being ready,’ police say
The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a woman Friday afternoon after she allegedly battered a child, according to an arrest affidavit.
'Stop Woke' act blocked, Florida schools receive Purple Star distinction and Ronald McDonald Charities look for help
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Temperatures stay below normal today with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Expect a breeze out of the northeast 10 to 20 mph. If you have plans to go out for dinner, temperatures will drop into the 50s...
Florida man dies after falling from tree while hanging holiday lights
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A Florida man died after falling from a tree while he was hanging Christmas lights at a retirement community, authorities said. Christopher William Straughn, 43, was hanging the lights at St. Mark Village when he fell Thursday at about 10:15 a.m. EST, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
Florida's largest beer garden calls Bradenton brewery home
One of Bradenton's first craft breweries is tucked away off 9th Street in an old car dealership. Motorworks, a fitting name, is 27,000 square feet.
Death investigation underway in Oldsmar
A death investigation is underway in Oldsmar, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Pasco County honors lives lost to addiction amid growth in overdoses
In recent years, Pasco county has seen a 56% increase in addiction. The county is a part of new effort by the state to treat addiction with a different method.
FHP: At least 1 person killed in Gandy crash
GANDY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said they are investigating a deadly crash in St. Petersburg that resulted in at least one death on Saturday evening. Troopers have not yet said what led up to the crash on the intersection of Gandy Boulevard and Brighton Bay Boulevard or if anyone has been charged.
Florida Purple Alert: 56-Year-Old Lisa-Marie Martin-LaFave, Last Seen In Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. – A Florida Purple Alert has been issued for 56-year-old Lisa-Marie Martin-LaFave. Mrs. Martin-LaFave is believed to be traveling in a 2018 white Jeep Cherokee Trail Hawk, bearing Florida tag Z25DTY. She was last seen in the area near the 800 block
Florida construction worker killed when crushed by 3,000-pound bundle of lumber
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida construction worker was killed on Wednesday after he was crushed by a 3,000-pound bundle of lumber, authorities said. According to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Port Tampa Bay at 11:07 a.m. EST. Deputies said the worker...
HOTBINS Opens in Tampa
HOTBINS has just opened a new store in Tampa on East Busch Boulevard. If you're not a TikTok enthusiast, you may not know what this even means. Let me explain, HOTBINS is an Amazon resale store. What does that mean? Let's dive in:
‘It’s atrocious’: Food truck owner victim of hate crime in South Tampa
During the night, someone spray-painted a hateful and obscene series of messages on the back of his food truck.
Second worker dies on Port Tampa Bay project
A construction worker at the Port Tampa Bay project in Florida was crushed by building material and died Wednesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. The incident marks the second worker death at the project in the last three months. On Wednesday morning, a worker was clearing the way...
Raymond James Stadium to be used as D-SNAP location in Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian, a new Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location will be opening on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Hillsborough County. Families and individuals in need of food assistance can head to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa anytime...
City Of St. Petersburg Facility Closures & Trash, Recycling Collection Adjustments
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Due to the holiday, certain City facilities and services will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25. Residential trash and recycling collection regularly scheduled for Thursday will be made on Wednesday. Monday, Tuesday, and Friday collections remain the
Largo man finds ‘gold’ at Publix after buying $1M winning scratch-off ticket
A Largo man found "gold" after he bought a winning scratch-off ticket at a Publix store.
Pinellas County retired K-9 dies suddenly, sheriff's office says
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office on Friday shared the sad news of the passing of one of their retired K-9s. K-9 Jager died suddenly, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. Born in 2009 in the Czech Republic, he was a patrol canine from November 2010 to November 2017. During those seven years, the sheriff's office said K-9 Jager caught more than 200 suspects with handler Cpl. Paul Martin.
Pasco County Free Food Distribution, Thursday, December 15
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Farm Share, the Pasco County NAACP, Boys & Girls Club of Tampa Bay, the Gentlemen’s Course, and the Samaritan Corporation of Pasco County, Inc. for a free community food distribution! The next food distribution event
St. Pete teen driver arrested 3 months after fatal crash
A 17-year-old girl from St. Petersburg was arrested on Thursday in connection to a crash that killed two teenagers in August.
