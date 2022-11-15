Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Beast
Jan. 6 Panel Takes a Jab at Mike Pence’s ‘Disappointing’ Comments
The Jan. 6 committee isn’t happy with former Vice President Mike Pence after he told CBS he was done cooperating with the panel, describing its “partisan nature” as “a disappointment to me.” The committee’s chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), and vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), hit back, calling Pence’s statement “not accurate” but commending his actions during the Capitol riot. “The Select Committee has proceeded respectfully and responsibly in our engagement with Vice President Pence, so it is disappointing that he is misrepresenting the nature of our investigation while giving interviews to promote his new book,” they said, adding that more than 50 Republican witnesses have testified to the panel. “This testimony, subject to criminal penalties for lying to Congress, was not ‘partisan.’ It was truthful.” Pence later told CNN that the panel had “no right to his testimony.”
Daily Beast
Trump’s Former Chief of Staff Calls Him ‘Only Republican Who Could Lose’ 2024 Election
Donald Trump’s Tuesday night announcement of a new bid for the presidency went down like a lead balloon with some GOP officials—including some who worked closely with him during his time in office. Mick Mulvaney, Trump’s acting White House chief of staff between January 2019 and March 2020, tore into the former president’s electoral credibility on CNN. When Anderson Cooper asked Mulvaney if he thought Trump’s announcement was good for the Republican party, Mulvaney said: “No, I don’t, because I think he’s the only Republican who could lose.” Mulvaney added that if Trump became the GOP nominee: “That means the 2024 race is not about Joe Biden or whatever Democrat is on the ticket, not about inflation, not about world events, not about abortion. It will be about Donald Trump, the same thing we saw in 2020. No one voted for Joe Biden. Everybody voted for or against Donald Trump. It was a referendum on him. That’s what we’re hurtling toward in 2024. And I don’t see the outcome being any different two years from now than it was two years ago.”
Daily Beast
Don Jr. and Ivanka Fail to Show Up for Trump’s 2024 Speech, Despite His Pleas
Two of Donald Trump’s adult children failed to make a cameo at their father’s 2024 presidential campaign announcement on Tuesday evening at his Mar-a-Lago golf club. Trump’s extremely online son Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter Ivanka both missed the MAGA-studded event. As for Trump Jr., a...
Daily Beast
The Trump Org’s ‘Fired’ Money Man Actually Still Has His Job
In public, disgraced Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg lost his job after getting indicted for cheating on his taxes. But in private, Weissleberg kept doing the same work and retained his seven-figure salary. Testifying under oath for the first time at the company’s criminal trial on Tuesday, Weisselberg...
Daily Beast
The Devious Reason Donald Trump Announced His 2024 Run Now
Donald Trump’s 2024 announcement may have felt like a flop, but there was an interesting upside to it for him. Jose Pagliery, political investigations reporter at The Daily Beast, tells The New Abnormal host Andy Levy that one can’t look at this announcement “as anything other than an attempt to mar any prosecution as a political persecution of him.”
Daily Beast
Far-Right Fumes Over Trump’s ‘Epic Fail’ of a 2024 Campaign Announcement
The far-right wasn’t pleased with Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential announcement at his Mar-a-Lago golf club on Tuesday evening. Immediately following the MAGA-confab, far-right pundits tossed a series of criticisms at the Trump address. White nationalist Nicholas Fuentes took to Telegram to call the speech an “EPIC FAIL,” while taking issue with there being zero “mention of voter fraud” or “big tech censorship.” Likewise, Jan. 6th organizer Ali Alexander said Trump appeared “tired.” It didn’t end there. “I wanted a gold elevator,” Milo Yiannopoulos commented. “Ye 2024.” Conservative pundits also called the speech “low energy.” “He sounds…old,” Human Events publisher Will Chamberlain added. “We need more energy for ’24 Don!” another right-winger commented. A conservative blogger for the right-wing RedState site wrote: “Low-energy, played out talking points. We’ve heard this speech a dozen times.”
Daily Beast
Rick Scott Says He’ll Challenge Mitch McConnell for Senate Leadership
Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) on Tuesday publicly confirmed plans to challenge Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for the top Republican gig in the upper chamber next year, an announcement that comes after the party’s disappointing midterm results reportedly inflamed internal tensions. Scott, 69, informed his colleagues of his intentions in a closed-door party lunch on Tuesday afternoon, circulating a note on the matter. Fox News obtained the note, and shortly after the outlet went to press, Scott confirmed the news in a tweet, writing, “The status quo is broken and big change is needed. It's time for new leadership in the Senate that unites Republicans to advance a bold conservative agenda.” He elaborated in his letter, telling his fellow party members, “If you simply want to stick with the status quo, don’t vote for me.” Scott’s announcement is the first official challenge McConnell has faced since assuming the role in 2007. The longest-serving GOP leader in Senate history, McConnell has already garnered enough party support to clinch Wednesday’s party leadership election, according to Politico.
Daily Beast
Trump Trolled Ahead of Big Announcement by Airplane Banner Calling Him a Loser
Ahead of former President Donald Trump’s widely expected 2024 presidential campaign announcement Tuesday night, his Mar-a-Lago club was trolled by a small prop plane carrying a banner that read: “YOU LOST AGAIN DONALD! #DESANTIS2024” The ex-commander-in-chief has been under fire in recent days for a less-than-stellar midterm showing, which many in his own party are blaming on the extreme views and 2020 election denial parroted by many of Trump’s chosen candidates. A Trump spokesperson didn’t immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on the plane.
Daily Beast
Even Sean Hannity Cut Away From Donald Trump’s 2024 Announcement Speech
Fox News decided not to broadcast former President Donald Trump’s full 2024 presidential campaign announcement Tuesday night, cutting away about forty minutes after it began. The speech, which former Trump 2020 campaign spokesperson Sarah Matthews called on Twitter “low-energy and uninspiring,” began just after longtime Trump confidant Hannity went...
Daily Beast
Star Witness in the Trump Org Trial Tries to Take the Fall
Disgraced Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg was nearly brought to tears on Thursday during his testimony at the company’s criminal trial, where he admitted to betraying the former president’s family and putting them at legal risk by dodging taxes and fudging the books. And yet, he remains loyal.
Daily Beast
The White House Admits It: We Might Need to Block the Sun to Stop Climate Change
We’re entering the final days of COP27, the UN’s annual climate summit, and it’s safe to say that this year’s edition was disappointing—to say the least. It was widely panned by climate experts and activists and drew intense criticism for being sponsored by the likes of Coca-Cola, the world's leading plastic polluter.
Daily Beast
DeSantis Finally Fires Back at Trump: ‘Check Out the Scoreboard’
After being the target of Donald Trump’s taunts for weeks, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shot back with a simple retort: just look at the “scoreboard.”. His remarks—at a Tuesday press conference—mark the first time DeSantis, who has left the door open to running for president in 2024, has publicly responded to the personal jabs made by Trump and his allies.
Daily Beast
‘Putin’s Chef’ Accused of Secret Plot Against Russian Elite
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian businessman and Putin ally who shot from obscure notoriety to center stage in Russia’s war against Ukraine thanks to his ruthless tactics and deranged prison inmate-recruitment scheme, reportedly has plans to build his own political party. Sources cited by Meduza on Tuesday—and said to be...
Daily Beast
Sorry, New York Post. You Can’t Memory Hole Your Own Trump Propaganda.
The New York Post’s intentionally buried headline this week—“Florida Man Makes Announcement”—is receiving a lot of praise for its skillful trolling of former President Donald Trump. In case you missed it, the very brief blurb that didn’t even take up an entire column of a newspaper page included lines such as: “With just 720 days to go before the next election, a Florida retiree made the surprise announcement that he was running for president.”
Daily Beast
GOP Authoritarianism Isn’t Going Away After the Midterms
Voters helped beat back creeping authoritarianism in last week’s midterm elections. That’s worth celebrating. But we also need to examine why Democrats and those who are fighting to preserve democracy in America did not do better. It matters for 2024. And it matters for the long-term future of...
Daily Beast
Fox ‘Straight News’ Reporter Mocks Katie Hobbs After Network Calls Arizona Election
The morning after his network called the Arizona governor’s race for Democrat Katie Hobbs, Fox News correspondent Kevin Corke seemed to cast doubt on the results while reassuring viewers that MAGA candidate Kari Lake still had an outside shot to win. At the same time, he repeatedly mocked the...
Daily Beast
Seth Meyers Mocks Donald Trump for Getting Snubbed by Fox News
Seth Meyers’ big takeaway from Donald Trump’s 2024 announcement Tuesday night is that “if nothing else” his speech was “super-boring.”. “Even Fox News cut away from it at some point while Trump was rambling about former German Chancellor Angela Merkel or I don’t know, something,” the Late Night host said, sharing the clip of Sean Hannity cutting into the network’s live coverage of the Mar-a-Lago event long before Trump was done speaking.
Daily Beast
Lauren Boebert Declares Herself Winner of Colorado Race That’s Too Close to Call
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert (CO) declared herself the winner of her congressional race Thursday evening, despite the race heading to an automatic recount. While media outlets, including The Associated Press, have deemed the race far too close to be called, the MAGA-loving firebrand conveyed to her over 1.7 million Twitter followers that she’s the victor, while only being ahead of Democrat opponent Adam Frisch by around 550 votes. “We won! I am so thankful for all of your support, and I am so proud to be your Representative!” Boebert tweeted. “Come January, you can be certain of two things,” she added in an a video with the Capitol building serving as a backdrop. “I will be sworn in for my second term as your congresswoman, and Republicans can finally turn Pelosi’s house back into the People’s House.” During Boebert’s first term in Congress, she was baffled by bricks at a construction site and had to shut down her diarrhea-inducing restaurant. Boebert didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment late Thursday evening.
Daily Beast
Fox Host Takes Shot at Stroke Victim Fetterman While Bashing Pelosi
It wasn’t enough for Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Will Cain to criticize House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) during an appearance Thursday on Tucker Carlson Tonight—he had to mock John Fetterman, the soon-to-be senator from Pennsylvania who suffered a stroke earlier this year and has since worked to improve his speaking and auditory processing skills.
Daily Beast
Biden Says Russia May Not Be Responsible for Poland Missile Strike
President Joe Biden responded to a deadly missile strike in NATO member Poland by convening an “emergency” meeting of world leaders from both the Group of Seven and several NATO countries early Wednesday. The group was already together in Bali, Indonesia, for a G20 summit and met around a large roundtable in the ballroom of Biden’s hotel, according to the Associated Press. While Biden initially gave no response when questioned about the strikes at the roundtable, he later confirmed that preliminary evidence suggested the missile was not fired from Russia at all. “We’re going to make sure exactly what happened. I don’t want to say until we completely investigate, but it’s unlikely, in the minds of the trajectory, that it was fired from Russia. But we’ll see. We’ll see.” Seemingly confirming Biden’s suspicions, three U.S. officials speaking to the AP on the condition of anonymity suggested it was Ukraine that fired the missile, citing assessments that indicated the missile was fired by “Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian one amid the crushing salvo against Ukraine’s electrical infrastructure Tuesday.” The Polish Foreign Ministry had earlier said the missile in question was “Russian-made” but stopped short of blaming the strike directly on Putin’s troops. Russia, for its part, has denied it had any hand in the attack, which killed at least two people near Poland’s border with Ukraine.
