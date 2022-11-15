President Joe Biden responded to a deadly missile strike in NATO member Poland by convening an “emergency” meeting of world leaders from both the Group of Seven and several NATO countries early Wednesday. The group was already together in Bali, Indonesia, for a G20 summit and met around a large roundtable in the ballroom of Biden’s hotel, according to the Associated Press. While Biden initially gave no response when questioned about the strikes at the roundtable, he later confirmed that preliminary evidence suggested the missile was not fired from Russia at all. “We’re going to make sure exactly what happened. I don’t want to say until we completely investigate, but it’s unlikely, in the minds of the trajectory, that it was fired from Russia. But we’ll see. We’ll see.” Seemingly confirming Biden’s suspicions, three U.S. officials speaking to the AP on the condition of anonymity suggested it was Ukraine that fired the missile, citing assessments that indicated the missile was fired by “Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian one amid the crushing salvo against Ukraine’s electrical infrastructure Tuesday.” The Polish Foreign Ministry had earlier said the missile in question was “Russian-made” but stopped short of blaming the strike directly on Putin’s troops. Russia, for its part, has denied it had any hand in the attack, which killed at least two people near Poland’s border with Ukraine.

