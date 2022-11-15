ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

US, China climate envoys to 'meet later' at UN summit

By FRANK JORDANS and SETH BORENSTEIN
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48litq_0jBIWrQs00

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry indicated on Tuesday he'll hold talks with his Chinese counterpart at annual United Nations climate talks underway in Egypt, in the latest sign of improving relations between the world's top two polluters after a meeting between their leaders Monday.

When asked if he would be meeting with China’s top climate official Xie Zhenhua on Tuesday, Kerry told The Associated Press that “I will meet with him sometime later,” without being more specific. “We’re able to talk, we'll see what happens,” he said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed a day earlier to resume climate change talks with the United States. Xi had put those contacts on hold three months earlier in retaliation for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan.

Government ministers, who’ve been arriving in Sharm el-Sheikh since Monday, delivered impassioned speeches to delegates as they push for the meeting to clinch a substantial deal by Friday.

The prime minister of Samoa appealed Tuesday to countries to respond as strongly to the threat of global warming as they did to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa said her country and other Pacific states are “at the mercy of climate change and our survival hangs in the rush of the climate hourglass.” She praised those major emitters who have made commitments to sharply cut their greenhouse gas emissions, but said those are still too few.

“Why is it not possible to apply the same level of urgency of action witnessed for the COVID-19 pandemic to the meeting of the 1.5 degree Celsius promise?,” she asked.

She also called for more financial support to vulnerable countries, including the creation of a dedicated fund for “loss and damage” suffered as a result of climate change. She said failure to keep past funding promises had caused distrust.

“We cannot afford the further erosion of trust between the developed and developing countries,” she said.

The European Union is raising its target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions, albeit slightly, the 27-nation bloc’s top climate official told delegates.

Frans Timmermans said the EU will increase its target for reducing emissions by 2030 to 57%, from 55% previously, compared with 1990 levels. He said the increase showed the EU was not “backtracking” on its commitments because of the energy crisis sparked by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“Europe is staying the course,” he said. “Actually, we’re even accelerating.”

Addressing poor nations who have called for more financial support to cope with global warming, Timmermans said the EU wants to work with multilateral banks “to get the shift of the trillions going.”

The bloc was also willing to address demands for “loss and damage” money “including new funding arrangements,” he said, but indicated that this would take time.

“We need to trust each other, launch a well-designed process so that we can end with the best possible result, with the highest benefits and the most value to those that need it most.”

Environmental groups compared the EU’s increased target to breadcrumbs, saying the bloc’s fair share should be cuts of at least 65% by 2030.

“This small increase announced today at COP27 doesn’t do justice to the calls from the most vulnerable countries at the frontlines. If the EU, with a heavy history of emitting greenhouse gases, doesn’t lead on mitigating climate change, who will?” said Chiara Martinelli of Climate Action Network Europe.

Also Tuesday, Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate slammed world leaders who persist in backing new fossil fuel projects despite science warnings that this will push temperatures across the planet to dangerous highs.

Nakate's comments came as negotiators at the conference haggle over numerous thorny issues including increasing efforts to cut greenhouse gases and providing more financial help to poor nations.

___

Follow AP's climate and environment coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP's climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Threats to peace dominate Asia-Pacific leaders' summit

BANGKOK — (AP) — Threats to peace and stability were dominating the agenda at a summit of Pacific Rim economies Friday in Bangkok, as leaders warned that war and tensions among the big powers threaten to unravel the global order. Underscoring the risks, North Korea fired an intercontinental...
WGAU

G-20 leaders end summit condemning Russia despite divisions

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — Members of the Group of 20 leading economies ended their summit Wednesday with a declaration of firm condemnation of the war in Ukraine and a warning that the conflict is making an already delicate world economy worse. The summit's closing statement was...
WGAU

Hungary will not support EU aid plan to Ukraine, Orban says

BUDAPEST, Hungary — (AP) — Hungary will not support a European Union plan to provide Ukraine with billions in budget assistance next year, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Friday, digging in on his country's blocking of a major aid package the EU unveiled last week. Speaking at a...
WGAU

VP Harris assures Asian leaders US is 'here to stay'

BANGKOK — (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris assured Asian leaders Friday that “the United States is here to stay” as she pitched Washington as a reliable economic partner committed to the region and its prosperity. Harris told leaders at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Ukraine backers get behind probe of missile blast in Poland

PRZEWODOW, Poland — (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and other Western backers of Ukraine threw their weight Wednesday behind an investigation into why and how a missile that Poland said was Russian-made came down in Polish farmland, killing two people, when Russia was savaging the Ukrainian power grid with missiles and exploding drones.
WGAU

War, North Korea missile test loom over Asia-Pacific summit

BANGKOK — (AP) — Threats to peace and stability burst onto the agenda at a summit of Pacific Rim leaders in Bangkok on Friday after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese territorial waters. The missile test was a stark reminder of persisting risks...
WGAU

Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes

PALM BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched his third campaign for the White House just one week after a disappointing midterm showing for Republicans, forcing the party to again decide whether to embrace a candidate whose refusal to accept defeat in 2020 sparked an insurrection and pushed American democracy to the brink.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Crunch time for UN climate talks as Friday deadline looms

An impassioned plea for climate justice and compensation for vulnerable nations from a 10-year-old Ghanaian activist moved staid and stalled diplomats to their feet Friday. Nakeeyat Dramani Sam scolded delegates at this year's U.N. climate talks, saying they would act faster to rein in global warming if they were her age.
WGAU

Barbados spearheads push on climate disaster financing

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — At the U.N. climate summit in Egypt, leaders of developing nations have repeatedly said it's not fair to expect them to cover the costs of rebuilding from devastating weather events in a warming world, plus invest in cleaner industry while they also pay much higher interest rates on loans than rich nations.
WGAU

Where's Putin? Leader leaves bad news on Ukraine to others

TALLINN, Estonia — (AP) — When Russia's top military brass announced in a televised appearance that they were pulling troops out of the key city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, one man missing from the room was President Vladimir Putin. As Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Gen. Sergei...
WGAU

Trump announces 3rd presidential run despite mounting headwinds

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he would again seek the Republican nomination for president in 2024, despite multiple ongoing investigations into his conduct, stinging midterm election losses for candidates he endorsed and mounting criticism from members of his own party. "America's comeback starts...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Top progressive Jayapal passes on Dem leadership race

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Pramila Jayapal, the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, took herself out of the running Friday for Democratic leadership in the next Congress by announcing a bid for a second term to lead one of the largest groups of lawmakers in the party. In...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WGAU

Russian strikes force Ukraine to face hours-long power cuts

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukraine's electricity grid chief warned of hours-long power outages Friday as Russia zeroed in on Ukraine's energy infrastructure with heavy artillery and missile attacks that have interrupted supplies to as much as 40% of the country's people at the onset of winter. Freezing...
The Associated Press

US bid to kill American-JetBlue partnership goes to judge

Airline lawyers and the Justice Department delivered starkly contrasting views of an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue during closing arguments Friday in a case that will test the Biden administration’s aggressive enforcement of antitrust laws. The partnership lets American and JetBlue coordinate schedules and share revenue on many routes to and from New York and Boston, which the government argued will cost consumers hundreds of millions of dollars a year in higher fares. “It is a very important case to us ... because of those families that need to travel and want affordable tickets and good service,” Justice lawyer Bill Jones said in federal district court in Boston. Lawyers for the airlines said the partnership has spawned new routes that are good for travelers. They argued that during a monthlong trial, the government failed to show any evidence that the deal has hurt consumers.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

US moves to shield Saudi crown prince in journalist killing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s high office should shield him from a lawsuit over his role in the killing of a U.S.-based journalist, making a turnaround from Joe Biden’s passionate campaign trail denunciations of the prince over the brutal slaying. The administration spoke out in support of a claim of legal immunity from Prince Mohammed — Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, who also recently took the title of prime minister — against a suit brought by the fiancée of slain Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi and by the rights group Khashoggi founded,...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

US futures head higher in a largely positive week for retail

Wall Street headed higher before the opening bell Friday as earnings season winds down in a week weighed down yet again by anxiety over the Federal Reserve's next potential interest rate increase. Futures for the S&P rose 0.7% and the Dow inched 0.5% higher. Both indices entered Friday down for...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Former German reserve officer convicted of spying for Russia

BERLIN — (AP) — A former German military reserve officer was convicted Friday of spying for Russian intelligence for several years and given a suspended sentence of a year and nine months. The Duesseldorf state court found that the defendant was in contact from October 2014 at the...
WGAU

New measures for size, as world's people surpass 8 billion

PARIS — (AP) — What is bigger: A ronna or a quetta?. Scientists meeting outside of Paris on Friday — who have expanded the world’s measuring unit systems for the first time this century as the global population surges past 8 billion — have the answer.
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
28K+
Followers
102K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy