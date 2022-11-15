ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Train strikes this weekend to cause disruption across Aylesbury, Milton Keynes and Amersham

Train companies are warning Buckinghamshire passengers to expect reduced timetables this weekend as strike action is set to go ahead. The Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) are taking industrial action once again over pay, conditions and job cuts. A number of services in the county will be affected, including...
Crash between two lorries near Chalfont Viaduct on M25 causes long delays

The M25 in Buckinghamshire was partly closed after a crash today (Friday, November 18). Two lorries were involved in the collision which caused long tailbacks. There were five miles of queues on the M25 Anticlockwise near Denham between Junction 16 with the M40 and Junction 17 with Maple Cross. Two lanes of the motorway were closed.
Man dies after car crashes into rockery in south Buckinghamshire

A man has died after a car crashed into a 'large rockery' in south Buckinghamshire. Police were called to Fingest Lane in Fingest around 1.30am today (November 18). Police say a red Volkswagen Polo collided with the rockery at a property adjacent to the junction with Fingest Road. The driver, a man in his eighties was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Prolific Milton Keynes burglar jailed following 14 offences including car theft

A man who carried out a string of burglaries and thefts across Milton Keynes has been jailed. Darren Levy, of Parliament Street in Aston, Birmingham, was found guilty after a 10-day trial. After the Luton Crown Court hearing, Levy was given a prison sentence for his crimes. He was found...

