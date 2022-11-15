Read full article on original website
Current Publishing
Carmel to move ‘Morning Sun’ sculpture 2 miles north
Carmel’s most infamous piece of public art will soon be on the move. The City of Carmel plans to relocate “Morning Sun,” a $209,000 sculpture by artist Brad Howe, from the roundabout at Range Line Road and Executive Drive 2 miles north to the roundabout at Range Line Road and Lowe’s Way. The city did not provide a timeline for the move.
WLWT 5
One lane is blocked on Interstate 74 near Harrison due to a crash
HARRISON, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays on westbound Interestate 74 near Harrison has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Motorists are likely to see delays after a crash westbound Interstate 74 near Harrison, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player...
Multiple accidents reported in Darke County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple car accidents have been reported in Darke County Friday morning. According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are working on three different car accidents Friday. Darke County Sheriff’s Office confirmed accidents in the following locations: State Route 47 on Marshall Road State Route 49 and Hunted Road US-127 No […]
1017thepoint.com
FITNESS EQUIPMENT DONATED IN HONOR OF SEARA BURTON
(Richmond, IN)--Police officers and firefighters in Richmond have some new workout equipment that honors their recently fallen colleague. Indiana Bourbon presented SearaStrong equipment to be used at the Fire and Police Training Center. The weight plates are inscribed in blue with the words SearaStrong in honor of Seara Burton. Seara, according to the announcement Thursday, loved the gym and her fellow officers.
Fox 19
Storage unit falls from semi truck, flattens car in Fairfield
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A crash closed Dixie Highway in both directions Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 3:26 p.m. beneath a railroad underpass at Dixie Highway/Route 4 at St. Clair Avenue. A semi hauling a portable storage unit hit the underpass, causing the storage unit to fall off the...
WISH-TV
Man charged with murdering carjacker at Indianapolis gas station
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man who was carjacked was charged with murdering the thief, according to the Marion County prosecutor. The last time Anvictor Butler drove his white Chevrolet Malibu was Tuesday morning to a Marathon gas station at Southeastern and South Emerson avenues. According to police, Butler pulled...
eaglecountryonline.com
Overturned Semi Causes Lengthy Closure of I-74 near Harrison
No injuries were reported. (Harrison, Oh.) – An early morning crash caused a lengthy closure of Interstate 74. According to the Harrison Fire Department, a non-hazardous spill from an overturned tractor trailer caused the westbound side of the interstate to close around 2:30 a.m. between New Haven Road and the Indiana state line.
Fox 19
WB I-74 reopens following crash, spill near Ohio-Indiana border
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Westbound Interstate 74/US-52 reopened after about eight hours following a crash and spill in western Hamilton County, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. A semi-tractor trailer overturned at about 2:30 a..m. Wednesday near the Ohio/Indiana border, spilling slippery chicken bi-products all over the road,...
Plane lands without gear in Moraine
MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – A plane suffered a rough end to its flight Wednesday afternoon after landing with no landing gear. According to Moraine Police Dispatch, an airplane landed on its belly at the Moraine Airpark just after 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Police were called to assist at the airpark located at 3800 Clearview Road. […]
Here are Indy’s most dangerous roads
INDIANAPOLIS — Roughly every 81 minutes a pedestrian is killed by a driver in the United States. That statistic alone is enough to raise a few eyebrows, but when you consider that in 2021 that translated into 7,485 people never making it home, the scope of the problem comes into view. Like all others, the […]
1017thepoint.com
PREPARATIONS UNDERWAY FOR LEE HEARING
(Richmond, IN)--Preparations are underway for an upcoming hearing for the man charged with shooting and ultimately killing Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton. Phillip Lee is due in a Wayne County courtroom on Wednesday of next week. That hearing will be a standard initial hearing and, according to Odyssey online court records, will include a hearing on correspondence from Lee. A transport order for Lee has also been entered. He’s currently in a state prison near Kokomo.
Crews battle fire at Lowes in Huber Heights
Thanks to a functioning sprinkler system, the fire was contained to a single portion of the store, the post said.
Wrong-way driver crashes into ambulance on Indy's northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police is investigating after a wrong-way driver crashed into an ambulance along Interstate 65 on Indianapolis' northwest side early Wednesday morning. Around 1 a.m., dispatchers began receiving calls of a car traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-65 around the 115 mile-marker, just north...
Bengals neighbor seeks city's help for move to Sedamsville
Hilltop Basic Resources agreed to leave the central riverfront in 2019. It may need the city's help to finance its next home.
Drivers expected to see highest Thanksgiving gas prices ever
When drivers hit the road to go to a Thanksgiving event, they will see the highest gas prices on record.
Man found shot in front of downtown hotel
INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a man was found shot multiple times overnight near downtown Indianapolis’ museum district. According to officials, IMPD was called about a person shot at Washington Street and N. State Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Around the same time, Indiana State Police troopers pulled over a man near W. Washington and N. West […]
Early morning I-465 crash claims life of Brownsburg man
A Brownsburg man has died following an early morning crash on Interstate 465 in Indianapolis, according to ISP.
2 killed, more injured after icy Centerville crash
Police responded at approximately 3:40 a.m. and found that one of the occupants, 29-year-old Dario Castellanos had died on the scene. The six other occupants were brought to Miami Valley Hospital in various conditions.
1017thepoint.com
RICHMOND RESIDENTS FACE SEWER RATE INCREASE
(Richmond, IN)--Richmond residents are facing the possibility of a fairly significant increase in wastewater rates. At the last meeting of Richmond Common Council, rates at the landfill were increased. The new proposal would apply to wastewater. It’s the result of an effort to keep up with increasing costs. "The goal is always to offer these services at cost," said Sanitary District Director Pat Smoker. How much would rates increase? "What we're proposing is a 13.75% increase for next year and then 2.75% the two years following that, Smoker said. The proposed increase will now go before Common Council.
Fox 19
2 men wanted in connection with burglaries in Dearborn County
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Two men are wanted in three counties in the Tri-State area, but authorities do not know who the suspects are, according to Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry. The two men are accused of breaking into at least nine cars in the Hidden Valley Lake community...
