Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Mecum Auctions Offers 1,000 Vehicles at Las Vegas Convention CenterDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Related
Loops.ai Launches With $14 Million Seed, Led by Scale Venture Partners, to Empower Companies to Crush Their KPIs
SAN FRANCISCO & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Loops.ai, a new company that has developed the first Product Growth Platform, today announced its public launch with $14 million in Seed funding. Scale Venture Partners led the round, with participation from Cardumen Capital and several prominent product and growth leaders, including Brian Balfour (Founder/CEO of Reforge, former VP of Growth at Hubspot), Lenny Rachitsky (owner of Lennysnewsletter and former product lead at Airbnb), Casey Winters (Former CPO of Eventbrite and Growth Lead at Pinterest), Darius Contractor (Former Chief Product and Engineering Officer of Vnder and VP of Growth at Airtable) and Ben Shanken (VP of Product at Discord). The company will use the funds to continue refining its proprietary insights engine and scaling its team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114006159/en/ Loops.ai, a new company that has developed the first Product Growth Platform, today announced its public launch with $14 million in Seed funding. (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
AHEAD and Harness Launch Enterprise Cloud Acceleration Partnership
Resulting in time to value, reduction of cloud-spend waste, and improved cloud performance for managed services clients. AHEAD, a national leading provider of enterprise cloud solutions, announced a joint acceleration and optimization program with Harness, the Modern Software Delivery Platform™ company. The partnership accelerates enterprise cloud and DevOps optimization for digital businesses by synchronizing the financial, operational and application development aspects of cloud consumption through an orchestrated managed services framework provided by AHEAD.
foodlogistics.com
Microsoft Platform Designs Supply Chains for Agility, Automation, Sustainability
Microsoft debuted the Supply Chain Platform, designed to help organizations maximize their existing supply chain investments with an open approach, bringing the best of Microsoft AI, collaboration, low code, security and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications to a composable platform. The launch also includes the Supply Chain Center, which acts as a “command center” that works with existing supply chain data and applications.
bicmagazine.com
Frontline communication market disrupted again with new smart radio release by weavix™
Weavix™ reiterates its position as a pioneer in innovation for frontline communications today with its announcement for the new model of the walt™ smart radio. As legacy radios continue to underserve the frontline workforce, weavix™ introduces more innovative and specialized features to improve safety, collaboration and productivity.
Eptura’s Workplace Scheduling Software Wins Two APPEALIE Awards for Return to Office Solutions
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Eptura, the leading worktech software solution, announced today that Condeco, its workplace scheduling product, has been recognized with two 2022 APPEALIE SaaS Awards in the Collaboration + Productivity and HR + Learning categories. APPEALIE Award winners are selected based on a variety of criteria, including recent product improvements, Net Promoter Scores™ (NPS), UI/UX, customer feedback, third-party analyst research, amongst other factors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005234/en/ Condeco receives two APPEALIE SaaS Awards. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechRadar
Managing your tech with limited IT resources
As companies around the world tighten their belts in the face of troubling economic adversity, it can be tough to see a way to keep your business working effectively for the foreseeable future. With component shortages hitting supplies of vital workplace technology across all kinds of industries, making sure your...
OnProcess announces Agora DSI™ – a software management tool that provides deep new levels of actionable insight across the service supply chain
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- OnProcess, a global pioneer powering the world’s circular service supply chains, announced today the early-access release of its new analytics and intelligent orchestration tool - Agora DSI™. Agora DSI (short for Dynamic Service Insight) provides a unique and connected view across the lifecycle of a service part. It helps businesses gain valuable insight across the planning, delivery and recovery stages of the service supply chain, highlighting potential issues to be resolved before they become critical. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005121/en/ Agora DSI seamlessly integrates with existing data infrastructure, captures valuable information, and provides valuable insights, all in a single, easy-to-use application. (Photo: Business Wire)
geekwire.com
Customer data platform Amperity adds marketing and HR execs from F5, RealWear
Amperity is bolstering its C-suite. as chief people officer and Megan McDonagh as chief marketing officer. Kumar was previously vice president of human resources at F5 and a longtime exec at Concur. McDonagh spent more than two decades at Intel and was most recently chief marketing officer at RealWear. The...
itechpost.com
How Connected Сars and IoT Affect the Auto Industry
Without a doubt, fully autonomous vehicles will not be available anytime soon. Nonetheless, you may expect to see a proliferation of 5G-connected electric vehicles. Smart cars that can gather data from their surroundings and share it with the cloud are becoming increasingly common. This opens the door to novel commercial...
thefastmode.com
Soracom Claims to Connect More Than 5 Million IoT Devices Worldwide
Soracom, a global provider of advanced IoT connectivity, announced that it is now keeping more than 5 million IoT devices connected around the globe. The rapid growth—up from the 4 million that Soracom announced in January 2022—is being driven by strong uptake of IoT devices in energy/oil & gas, payments/point-of-sale (POS), healthcare, consumer electronics, and agriculture, among other industries.
salestechstar.com
Cyware Recognized as One of the Fastest Growing Companies in North America by 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500
Attributes 681% Revenue Growth (2018-2021) to new category creation in security collaboration. The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.
coinchapter.com
MATCH Chain Realizes the Dream of True Interoperability Between Ecosystems in WEB3
Builders, users, and institutions alike have been waiting in anticipation of the day when WEB3 is scalable and as easy to navigate as WEB2. Even with Sui and Aptos bursting onto the scene, Ethereum completing its merge, and exciting developments in NFTS and Layer 2s, we are still stuck asking, WEN!?
salestechstar.com
Jitterbit Joins the AWS Partner Network and AWS Marketplace
API Transformation Leader to Provide AWS Customers Fast and Flexible Cloud and On Premise Access. Jitterbit, the API transformation company, announced it has joined Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), a global community of AWS Partners that leverages programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings. In addition, the Jitterbit platform is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software.
Freshpaint Announces $14.5 Million in Financing and Launches Free Tier to Unlock Customer Data Without Engineering Work
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Freshpaint, a Y Combinator-backed company that enables businesses to capture and activate customer data across hundreds of integrations like Google Analytics, Mixpanel, Iterable, Braze, Snowflake, and more without relying heavily on engineering, announced $14.5 million in financing, with a $9.5M Series A led by Intel Capital and an additional $5 million in debt. Nick Washburn, Senior Managing Director at Intel Capital will help accelerate Freshpaint’s growth by joining its board of directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005298/en/ Freshpaint founders Michael Malis and Steve Fitzsimmons. (Photo: Business Wire)
Digiday
Dmexco co-founder explains the thinking behind the new Possible conference on marketing, advertising, tech & culture
In the world of conferences that cater to and intersect with marketers, agencies and tech, there are few can’t-miss tentpoles — the biggest of them is Cannes Lions, although one has to grudgingly admit CES is important too, if utterly unwieldy. At a secondary level with the likes of SXSW is DMexco, a digital marketing conference and trade show in Cologne, Germany co-founded in 2009 by its former CEO Christian Muche.
salestechstar.com
Sopheon Expands Hiring in Key USA and UK Locations
Sopheon, the global leader in Innovation Management software and expertise, announced it has opportunities for software developers, expanding Sopheon’s presence in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Bristol, UK. These operations are in addition to the existing Research & Development Center in Denver, Colorado. Today’s announcement is the direct result of Sopheon’s...
zycrypto.com
Metaverse Market Size to Grow by $107.06 Billion by 2027, Asia Pacific Region to Lead – Report
The global metaverse market share is set to increase by $107.06 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to a report by leading global research firm Technavio Research. The report, which draws its analysis from five regions including North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa further projects the market’s Year-Over-Year growth rate to hit 20.59% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific, which is the fastest-growing region in the metaverse sector is expected to continue leading by 32% share in the global metaverse market in the next five years.
aiexpress.io
Acxiom joins Salesforce AppExchange to transform personalised experiences
Buyer intelligence firm Acxiom has joined the Salesforce AppExchange Genie Assortment, empowering manufacturers to higher perceive their clients, drive personalisation at scale and unlock new alternatives that speed up enterprise development. Manufacturers at this time are anticipated to know their clients, anticipate their wants, and have interaction in methods which...
salestechstar.com
Deck Commerce and Distribution Management Integrate to Improve Omnichannel Order Orchestration for Children’s Art Brand
Distribution Management, a national third-party fulfillment and distribution provider, announces its integration and partnership with Deck Commerce, an award-winning order management solution for direct-to-consumer (DTC) retailers, to enhance the omnichannel strategy for Crayola. This system integration creates a holistic order management and DTC order fulfillment solution for retailers and brands,...
salestechstar.com
Global Leaders in Cloud Talent Creation, Revolent Announce the Appointment of a New CRO to Drive Growth and Performance in EMEA and APAC
Revolent announced the appointment of their new Chief Revenue Officer, Richard Jones-Penny, who joins the company to drive change and improve company performance, helping the organisation fulfill its mission to close the global cloud skills gap. As Gartner predicts that global spending on cloud solutions will overtake traditional, on-premise application...
Comments / 0