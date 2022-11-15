Read full article on original website
Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats
Furbaby Friday: Meet Sebastian!
Meet Sebastian, our Furbaby Friday spotlight and resident at the Nashville Humane Association waiting to find his ‘furever’ home!. Sebastian is a 5-year-old black and white cat at the NHA Cat Showroom. He is super loving, so don’t let the grumpy face fool you! He is the sweetest, most social boy and loves to take naps and enjoy his independence. But when you get home from work, he loves to greet you at the door with sweet chirps!
Titans Offensive Coordinator charged with DUI
The Tennessee Titans Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing was charged with driving under the influence in Williamson County early Friday morning after returning home from a victory over the Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin. Titans Offensive Coordinator charged with DUI. The Tennessee Titans Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing was charged with driving...
