buckinghamshirelive.com

Prolific Milton Keynes burglar jailed following 14 offences including car theft

A man who carried out a string of burglaries and thefts across Milton Keynes has been jailed. Darren Levy, of Parliament Street in Aston, Birmingham, was found guilty after a 10-day trial. After the Luton Crown Court hearing, Levy was given a prison sentence for his crimes. He was found...
Man jailed after police spot Aylesbury drug deal

A man has been jailed after he was caught by police carrying out a drug deal in Aylesbury. A large amount of cannabis and cash was later found at Ramzan Khan's home. Police observed the 40-year-old in a vehicle carrying out the suspected deal in Chesterfield Way at about 2pm on December 9 last year. Officers stopped and an amount of cash was seized following a search as well as a mobile phone and keys to a property.
Milton Keynes man wanted in connection to 'serious assault'

Police have reissued an appeal to find a Milton Keynes man wanted in connection with a "serious assault". Officers want to speak with 39-year-old Robert Ward following an incident in Aston Clinton. Officers say Ward is white, around 5ft 9ins to 5ft 11ins tall, of a stocky build and has...

