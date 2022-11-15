A man has been jailed after he was caught by police carrying out a drug deal in Aylesbury. A large amount of cannabis and cash was later found at Ramzan Khan's home. Police observed the 40-year-old in a vehicle carrying out the suspected deal in Chesterfield Way at about 2pm on December 9 last year. Officers stopped and an amount of cash was seized following a search as well as a mobile phone and keys to a property.

1 DAY AGO