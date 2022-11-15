Read full article on original website
1017thepoint.com
"MONSTER" WHO SNATCHED 95-YEAR-OLD'S PURSE ARRESTED AGAIN
(Richmond, IN)--A wanted man who once told a judge that he was a monster was taken into custody on South 7th Street in Richmond Thursday night. Five years ago, Damien Carter was sentenced to nine years in prison for knocking down a 95-year-old woman and snatching her purse. Carter had been paroled and recently became wanted for violating that parole. When police arrested him Thursday night, Carter allegedly resisted and was in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
1017thepoint.com
WOMAN ARRESTED FOR KILLING GRANDMOTHER HAS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HISTORY
(Eaton, OH)--More information became available Thursday in the tragic murder of a 93-year-old Eaton woman at the hands of her own granddaughter earlier this week. Heidi Matheny admitted to drowning Alice Matheny – first in the kitchen sink and then in a bathtub. Heidi had been her grandmother’s caregiver. According to a police report obtained Thursday, investigators asked Heidi Matheny what led up to the drowning. Her response was “Nothing special. It was like any other day.” Heidi had been arrested for domestic violence last year. Details of that case have not yet become available.
1017thepoint.com
WOMAN ADMITS TO DROWNING HER GRANDMOTHER
(Eaton, OH)--More details were released Wednesday afternoon about the Tuesday night murder in Eaton that Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point news reported Wednesday morning. The victim of 35-year-old Heidi Matheny is her own 93-year-old grandmother. "The circumstances, to say the least, are upsetting," said Eaton Police Chief Steve Hurd. Alice Matheny was doing dishes in the kitchen sink when her granddaughter attacked. "She started to drown her in the sink...wasn't convinced she was deceased, and then moved her to the bathtub and drowned her in the bathtub," Hurd explained. Heidi Matheny was her grandmother’s caregiver. A doctor had recommended that Alice Matheny go to a nursing home, Heidi Matheny had said she couldn’t afford it because she owns her home. After the homicide, Heidi Matheny walked to the sheriff’s department and turned herself in.
WKRC
Police: Man swings hatchet around while robbing Kroger, woman helped him get away
HARRISON, Ohio (WKRC) - A man and a woman have an arraignment Thursday for allegedly robbing a grocery store. Police said Renea Courtney drove Robert Mullins to the Harrison Kroger. Mullins is facing a count of aggravated robbery, while Courtney has been charged with complicity. Court documents say Mullins entered...
WKRC
Police: Suspect at large got in crash, SWAT called to downtown
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There was a heavy police presence in downtown Cincinnati Wednesday evening. Authorities were called to the scene to find a wanted suspect near 5th Street and Central Avenue. The suspect, Jvonnie Chandler, is wanted on a felony warrant for felonious assault for a shooting. Police say Chandler...
WLWT 5
DNA identifies suspect in 1978 murder of UC student; Prosecutor believes there are more victims
LOVELAND, Ohio — More than 40 years after a University of Cincinnati student was found raped and murdered in Loveland, DNA analysis has led to indictment of the suspect. On March 24, 1978, police said Cheryl Thompson left her home at 8312 Wooster Pike in Cincinnati to head to Gatsby's on Madison Road. Her brother reported her missing the next day after family and friends could not find her.
WCPO
Police: 'Armed and dangerous' suspect still on the loose after Wednesday night crash
CINCINNATI — Police did not find the "wanted person" they were searching for in downtown Cincinnati Wednesday evening, officials said. Police said Jvonnie Chandler — who's wanted for murder, weapons under disability and drug trafficking — was involved in a crash at the intersection of 5th Street and Central Ave. Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said Chandler fled the scene on foot and was believed to have entered a parking garage near 6th and Plum streets.
WLWT 5
Police: 18-year-old found dead after police respond to shooting call in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — One person has died after a shooting in Fairfield, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Fairfield police responded to reports of a shooting on the 5000 block of Planet Drive at approximately 12:11 p.m. When officers arrived on scene they found an 18-year-old man dead at the scene.
Police say woman drowned grandmother, turned self in
Police arrested Matheny's daughter, 35-year-old Heidi Matheny on a charge of murder, the release said. At this time, the police said they have no other suspects.
Man convicted of voluntary manslaughter in 2021 stabbing death in Henry Co.
A man was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of another person last year in a rural Henry County home.
Fox 19
Christmas Grinch arrested years after Norwood home invasion
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Grinch who stole Christmas in 2016 was caught at last thanks to DNA evidence. Zyreese Smith, now 20, burglarized the home six years ago. Angela Hurt, the homeowner, says she walked into her Norwood home to find everything, from the Christmas tree to the presents, “just torn off.”
Fox 19
Tri-State man pleads in OVI crash that killed girlfriend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man pleaded guilty this week in an OVI crash that killed his passenger last year. Kevin Ferguson, 25, was driving on I-75 South near the Crittenden exit with 23-year-old Jordan Miller in his car around 2 a.m. on April 18, 2021. Police say he lost control,...
1017thepoint.com
FITNESS EQUIPMENT DONATED IN HONOR OF SEARA BURTON
(Richmond, IN)--Police officers and firefighters in Richmond have some new workout equipment that honors their recently fallen colleague. Indiana Bourbon presented SearaStrong equipment to be used at the Fire and Police Training Center. The weight plates are inscribed in blue with the words SearaStrong in honor of Seara Burton. Seara, according to the announcement Thursday, loved the gym and her fellow officers.
WKRC
Butler County bust nets drugs, guns and cash; 1 arrested
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Butler County's Regional Narcotics Task Force and Hamilton Police seized several types of drugs, guns and cash and made an arrest in Hamilton. Law enforcement agents served a search warrant at a location on Symmes Avenue. They said they found 1,000 fentanyl pills, an ounce of...
CPS: Parent taken into custody after bringing gun onto Taft High School campus
CPS said an officer took the parent into custody 'without any altercation' after learning they brought a gun onto Taft High School's campus Thursday afternoon.
WRBI Radio
Police in three local counties looking for suspects in home, vehicle break-ins
— Police in three Southeastern Indiana counties are on the lookout for two men connected with a series of home and vehicle burglaries. The men are accused of breaking into a home on State Road 1 near St. Peters Road on Friday. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says they fled...
Fox 19
Storage unit falls from semi truck, flattens car in Fairfield
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A crash closed Dixie Highway in both directions Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 3:26 p.m. beneath a railroad underpass at Dixie Highway/Route 4 at St. Clair Avenue. A semi hauling a portable storage unit hit the underpass, causing the storage unit to fall off the...
Muncie Police Department fires officer who unjustly punched, tasered arrestees
The Muncie Police Department is preparing to take the steps necessary to fire an officer who admitted to unjustly punching, kicking and tasering arrestees before lieing about it in reports.
star64.tv
'He punched me in the face': Video released after UC dorm hall attack on 3 students
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Newly-released body camera footage shows the violent aftermath of an attack on three University of Cincinnati students inside a dorm hall. One of the victims was riding in an elevator in Daniels Hall with fellow student Christopher Campbell, 18, on November 5. The victim said she...
DOCS: Muncie man strangled a 5-year-old boy while wrestling, convicted by jury
MUNCIE, Ind. — Wrestling with a 5-year-old. Internal bleeding. Felony charges. Court documents are providing insight into why a Delaware County jury convicted a Muncie man of battery and strangulation of a child. Dana L. Love, 58, of Muncie faces up to eight and a half years in prison after a jury convicted him on […]
