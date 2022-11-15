ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay Leno Not Out Of The Woods After Facial Surgery

Jay Leno is recovering from surgery due to second and third-degree burns after a gasoline fire this past weekend, according to Dr. Peter Grossman, medical director at the Grossman Burn Center. On Saturday, the comedian was working on a steam engine underneath a car in his garage when a fire...
Were Calling “Bro Code” Violation on Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson is a hero to many . . . but maybe this is the part of the movie where we discover he's actually a VILLAIN?. TMZ has pointed out that Pete may have violated the BRO CODE. It seems he was friends with Emily Ratajkowski's husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, before they got divorced and HE started hooking up with her.
Mariah Carey Lost The Trademark For ‘Queen Of Christmas’

Mariah Carey is not officially the “Queen of Christmas.” She recently tried to trademark the phrase so that she could brand a wide range of products for the holidays. Many already call Mariah the “Queen of Christmas” because of her hit song “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” but looks like her request to trademark the phrase has been denied.
Body Language Expert Breaks Down Why Women Like Pete Davidson

The world seems to have been left in a state of shock and awe seeing comedian Pete Davidson go from relationship to relationship with major pop stars like Ariana Grande and influencers like Kim Kardashian. Recently, it was made public that he is dating another model, Emily Ratajkowski. While Pete isn't necessarily the most unattractive individual, the general public seems to be having a hard time connecting the dots when it comes to how Pete keeps finding himself in these relationships with these attractive women. If us women telling you that looks don't matter and it's all about personality and how you treat us hasn't worked for the last 20 years, let us get a body language expert in here to fill yah in with science and facts!
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Carrie Underwood, Larsa, Rihanna, Jessica Simpson!

Carrie Underwood loves working out and staying fit. But on Thanksgiving, she "eats a lot," just like the rest of us. She also celebrates it twice because she does the Canadian Thanksgiving a month earlier with her husband Mike Fisher's family. Is Larsa Pippen out with Michael Jordans Son???. Playboy...

