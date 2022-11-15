Read full article on original website
Related
1017thepoint.com
FITNESS EQUIPMENT DONATED IN HONOR OF SEARA BURTON
(Richmond, IN)--Police officers and firefighters in Richmond have some new workout equipment that honors their recently fallen colleague. Indiana Bourbon presented SearaStrong equipment to be used at the Fire and Police Training Center. The weight plates are inscribed in blue with the words SearaStrong in honor of Seara Burton. Seara, according to the announcement Thursday, loved the gym and her fellow officers.
1017thepoint.com
RICHMOND RESIDENTS FACE SEWER RATE INCREASE
(Richmond, IN)--Richmond residents are facing the possibility of a fairly significant increase in wastewater rates. At the last meeting of Richmond Common Council, rates at the landfill were increased. The new proposal would apply to wastewater. It’s the result of an effort to keep up with increasing costs. "The goal is always to offer these services at cost," said Sanitary District Director Pat Smoker. How much would rates increase? "What we're proposing is a 13.75% increase for next year and then 2.75% the two years following that, Smoker said. The proposed increase will now go before Common Council.
Sidney Daily News
City Council approves park name change
SIDNEY – The Sidney City Council adopted an ordinance renaming Plum Ridge Park to Jannides Park at a regular meeting on Nov. 14. The park renaming comes just shy of Recreation Board Member Mary Jannides’s 50-year anniversary on the board. Jannides was in attendance along with family and friends, and some of those in attendance praised the decision and Jannides’s service to the community. Mayor Mardie Milligan also read a proclamation declaring Nov. 20, 2022, as Mary Jannides Day; the same day she started her term on the recreation board 50 years prior. Jannides expressed her gratitude and shock at the 50-year milestone.
UPDATE: Power restored to most in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY — UPDATE @ 2:16 p.m.:. Power has been restored to most AES Ohio customers in Greene County after an outage Wednesday. As of 2:16 p.m., only 21 AES Ohio customers are currently without power. UPDATED @ 1:10 p.m.:. Over 2,000 AES Ohio customers are currently without power...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on North Union Road in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on North Union Road in Franklin. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
A Hamilton County Sheriff vehicle reportedly involved in crash at Woodford Road and Ridge Avenue in Pleasant Ridge.
CINCINNATI — A Hamilton County Sheriff vehicle reportedly involved in crash at Woodford Road and Ridge Avenue in Pleasant Ridge. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
dayton.com
Voltzy’s has new winter location, bigger plans for future
Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand is setting up shop at Action Sports Center this winter while owner Sammy Bowman works on revitalizing the establishment’s former trailer. Bowman took over Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand, previously located at 4668 N. Springboro Pike in Moraine, after its beloved founder and owner of more than 32 years, Rick Volz, died in February 2021. Just as Bowman had worked to get the Moraine restaurant back open that summer, she learned the building’s lease would be terminated.
dayton.com
Pine Club celebrates 75 years with special deal reflecting 1947 prices
Dayton’s iconic steakhouse is continuing to celebrate 75 years of being a dining staple in the Miami Valley. From now until the end of the year, one lucky table at The Pine Club will receive a special “Golden Menu” that features dishes and prices from 1947. “Stepping...
1017thepoint.com
PREPARATIONS UNDERWAY FOR LEE HEARING
(Richmond, IN)--Preparations are underway for an upcoming hearing for the man charged with shooting and ultimately killing Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton. Phillip Lee is due in a Wayne County courtroom on Wednesday of next week. That hearing will be a standard initial hearing and, according to Odyssey online court records, will include a hearing on correspondence from Lee. A transport order for Lee has also been entered. He’s currently in a state prison near Kokomo.
Crashes, hazardous road conditions reported in parts of region for morning commute
Snow and hazardous road conditions in northern parts of the Miami Valley have created slick spots for the morning commute. Multiple slide-off have been reported this morning as road crews continue to work to clear the roadways. >> CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CLOSINGS AND DELAYS LIST <<. Multiple crashes...
Multiple accidents reported in Darke County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple car accidents have been reported in Darke County Friday morning. According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are working on three different car accidents Friday. Darke County Sheriff’s Office confirmed accidents in the following locations: State Route 47 on Marshall Road State Route 49 and Hunted Road US-127 No […]
WLWT 5
Butler County's first Costco opens its doors, wholesale retailer to anchor major development
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A steady stream of cars rolled through the crowded parking lot of Butler County's first Costco on Wednesday afternoon. Shoppers were eager to check out the new store that opened around 8 a.m. For as packed as the parking lot was, Brandon Winkle of Middletown...
1017thepoint.com
CONNERSVILLE RAILROAD TRESTLE STRUCK 45 TIMES IN TWO YEARS
(Connersville, IN)--In Connersville, city leaders on Monday announced some steps they’re taking to stop semis and other high-profile vehicles from slamming into the railroad trestle on Central Avenue because they can’t fit underneath. The city now says its happened an incredible 45 times in the last couple of years. A feasibility study that would examine the cost of lowering the road under the trestle is planned. There is also new lighting and signage in the works. The city would also like to paint the trestle a brighter color, but CSX – which owns the bridge – won’t allow it.
Fox 19
Investigation underway after report of student being touched inappropriately at UC’s Blue Ash campus
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - University of Cincinnati students received an alert Monday about an alleged sexual imposition on the school’s Blue Ash campus that now has police investigating. In an email to students from the Director of Public Safety and UC’s Chief of Police Eliot Isaac, a person reportedly came...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with entrapment at Dixie Highway and Symmes Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with entrapment at Dixie Highway and Symmes Road in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
wyso.org
Springfield to build Melody Parks housing project
The project will bring up to 1,250 housing units over the course of a decade, as well as about 500,000 square feet of commercial space for its first phase. That could grow to as much as 1 million square feet of commercial space in future phases of the project. It...
Sinclair student injured after being hit by car in Dayton
DAYTON — A Sinclair Community College student was injured after being hit by a car in Dayton Tuesday night. Crews were called to Parking Lot A on West Fifth Street around 7 p.m. to reports of a woman hit by a car. Montgomery County dispatch confirmed that one person...
Fox 19
Storage unit falls from semi truck, flattens car in Fairfield
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A crash closed Dixie Highway in both directions Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 3:26 p.m. beneath a railroad underpass at Dixie Highway/Route 4 at St. Clair Avenue. A semi hauling a portable storage unit hit the underpass, causing the storage unit to fall off the...
Fox 19
Arrest in East Price Hill homicide
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is in custody in connection with a homicide in East Price Hill. Cincinnati police say Devin Ratliff, 19, was arrested Thursday. Ratliff is accused of shooting Anthony Jamison, 28, on Oct. 23 near Elberon Avenue and W. 8th Street. Jamison was pronounced dead at the...
WBKO
Franklin officials approve nearly $10M contract for new police headquarters
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After four years of planning, Franklin officials have approved a nearly $10 million contract to build a new police station. “It’s been a long time coming,” said Kenton Powell, Franklin City Manager. “I’ve been on board with the city since 2011. It’s always been a kind of underlying discussion that we need a new police department.”
Comments / 0