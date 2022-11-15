(Richmond, IN)--Richmond residents are facing the possibility of a fairly significant increase in wastewater rates. At the last meeting of Richmond Common Council, rates at the landfill were increased. The new proposal would apply to wastewater. It’s the result of an effort to keep up with increasing costs. "The goal is always to offer these services at cost," said Sanitary District Director Pat Smoker. How much would rates increase? "What we're proposing is a 13.75% increase for next year and then 2.75% the two years following that, Smoker said. The proposed increase will now go before Common Council.

