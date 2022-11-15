ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

FITNESS EQUIPMENT DONATED IN HONOR OF SEARA BURTON

(Richmond, IN)--Police officers and firefighters in Richmond have some new workout equipment that honors their recently fallen colleague. Indiana Bourbon presented SearaStrong equipment to be used at the Fire and Police Training Center. The weight plates are inscribed in blue with the words SearaStrong in honor of Seara Burton. Seara, according to the announcement Thursday, loved the gym and her fellow officers.
RICHMOND RESIDENTS FACE SEWER RATE INCREASE

(Richmond, IN)--Richmond residents are facing the possibility of a fairly significant increase in wastewater rates. At the last meeting of Richmond Common Council, rates at the landfill were increased. The new proposal would apply to wastewater. It’s the result of an effort to keep up with increasing costs. "The goal is always to offer these services at cost," said Sanitary District Director Pat Smoker. How much would rates increase? "What we're proposing is a 13.75% increase for next year and then 2.75% the two years following that, Smoker said. The proposed increase will now go before Common Council.
Sidney Daily News

City Council approves park name change

SIDNEY – The Sidney City Council adopted an ordinance renaming Plum Ridge Park to Jannides Park at a regular meeting on Nov. 14. The park renaming comes just shy of Recreation Board Member Mary Jannides’s 50-year anniversary on the board. Jannides was in attendance along with family and friends, and some of those in attendance praised the decision and Jannides’s service to the community. Mayor Mardie Milligan also read a proclamation declaring Nov. 20, 2022, as Mary Jannides Day; the same day she started her term on the recreation board 50 years prior. Jannides expressed her gratitude and shock at the 50-year milestone.
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: Power restored to most in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — UPDATE @ 2:16 p.m.:. Power has been restored to most AES Ohio customers in Greene County after an outage Wednesday. As of 2:16 p.m., only 21 AES Ohio customers are currently without power. UPDATED @ 1:10 p.m.:. Over 2,000 AES Ohio customers are currently without power...
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on North Union Road in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on North Union Road in Franklin. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
dayton.com

Voltzy’s has new winter location, bigger plans for future

Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand is setting up shop at Action Sports Center this winter while owner Sammy Bowman works on revitalizing the establishment’s former trailer. Bowman took over Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand, previously located at 4668 N. Springboro Pike in Moraine, after its beloved founder and owner of more than 32 years, Rick Volz, died in February 2021. Just as Bowman had worked to get the Moraine restaurant back open that summer, she learned the building’s lease would be terminated.
1017thepoint.com

PREPARATIONS UNDERWAY FOR LEE HEARING

(Richmond, IN)--Preparations are underway for an upcoming hearing for the man charged with shooting and ultimately killing Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton. Phillip Lee is due in a Wayne County courtroom on Wednesday of next week. That hearing will be a standard initial hearing and, according to Odyssey online court records, will include a hearing on correspondence from Lee. A transport order for Lee has also been entered. He’s currently in a state prison near Kokomo.
WDTN

Multiple accidents reported in Darke County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple car accidents have been reported in Darke County Friday morning. According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are working on three different car accidents Friday. Darke County Sheriff’s Office confirmed accidents in the following locations: State Route 47 on Marshall Road State Route 49 and Hunted Road US-127 No […]
1017thepoint.com

CONNERSVILLE RAILROAD TRESTLE STRUCK 45 TIMES IN TWO YEARS

(Connersville, IN)--In Connersville, city leaders on Monday announced some steps they’re taking to stop semis and other high-profile vehicles from slamming into the railroad trestle on Central Avenue because they can’t fit underneath. The city now says its happened an incredible 45 times in the last couple of years. A feasibility study that would examine the cost of lowering the road under the trestle is planned. There is also new lighting and signage in the works. The city would also like to paint the trestle a brighter color, but CSX – which owns the bridge – won’t allow it.
wyso.org

Springfield to build Melody Parks housing project

The project will bring up to 1,250 housing units over the course of a decade, as well as about 500,000 square feet of commercial space for its first phase. That could grow to as much as 1 million square feet of commercial space in future phases of the project. It...
Fox 19

Storage unit falls from semi truck, flattens car in Fairfield

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A crash closed Dixie Highway in both directions Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 3:26 p.m. beneath a railroad underpass at Dixie Highway/Route 4 at St. Clair Avenue. A semi hauling a portable storage unit hit the underpass, causing the storage unit to fall off the...
Fox 19

Arrest in East Price Hill homicide

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is in custody in connection with a homicide in East Price Hill. Cincinnati police say Devin Ratliff, 19, was arrested Thursday. Ratliff is accused of shooting Anthony Jamison, 28, on Oct. 23 near Elberon Avenue and W. 8th Street. Jamison was pronounced dead at the...
WBKO

Franklin officials approve nearly $10M contract for new police headquarters

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After four years of planning, Franklin officials have approved a nearly $10 million contract to build a new police station. “It’s been a long time coming,” said Kenton Powell, Franklin City Manager. “I’ve been on board with the city since 2011. It’s always been a kind of underlying discussion that we need a new police department.”
