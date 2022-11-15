Read full article on original website
Related
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: Commerce pushes solar antidumping tariff decision to December 1, 2022
Longroad Energy receives notice to proceed to begin construction of 152 MW Three Corners Solar Three Corners Solar will become the largest solar facility in Maine upon completion by early 2024. U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems Amptricity emerges from stealth mode with plans to manufacture solid-state batteries...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: Solar industry requests that Commerce throw out the tariff case
People on the Move: Clean Energy Associates, Stracker, EDP Renewables, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance. Philadelphia Solar partners with Translucent to build solar module manufacturing facility in the U.S. Joint venture with Translucent Energy moves Jordan-based Philadelphia Solar’s planned U.S. manufacturing facility closer to reality.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Is hydrogen about to have its solar moment?
Longi Green Energy, the world’s largest solar panel producer, has been instrumental in driving solar to become the “cheapest energy in history,” according to the IEA. The company is now joining a wide field of competitors as it sets its sights on hydrogen electrolyzers. Looking at the...
pv-magazine-usa.com
First Solar names Alabama as site for its fourth U.S. solar manufacturing facility
First Solar, Inc. has selected Lawrence County, North Alabama, as the location for its fourth solar module manufacturing facility in the United States. The new factory was announced in August, however, the exact location had not yet been determined. The recently announced Alabama factory is part of the company’s plan to scale its U.S. manufacturing footprint to over 10 GWDC by 2025. The new factory represents an investment of approximately $1.1 billion and is expected to be commissioned by 2025, with a planned annual capacity of 3.5 GWDC.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Upstart Power Announces $17M Series C Financing Round and New Strategic Partnership
Upstart Power, a leading developer and manufacturer of solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) power systems for on-demand backup power and distributed generation, announces the closing of a $17 million Series C financing. The new funds will be used to accelerate the ongoing global commercialization of Upstart’s innovative Upgen™ platform of next-generation on-demand backup and grid-augmenting solid oxide fuel cell generators.
Freeport LNG announces restart date
The Freeport LNG facility is among the largest in the country, though it's been offline since a pipeline explosion in June.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Solar company protects 215,000 acres of Mojave Desert
Avantus, formerly 8minute Energy, partnered with wildlife services to protect desert lands by retiring grazing rights on more than 215,000 acres. The company is partnering with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) for the Onyx Conservation project. Onyx will conserve and permanently dedicate the area in Kern County to wildlife forage.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Proposed HVDC macrogrid to transmit low-cost renewable power
Modeling firm Vibrant Clean Energy (VCE) has proposed a transmission “overlay” for the contiguous U.S., with about 210 underground high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission lines, 70 nodes, and underwater lines along nearly the entire coastline, as shown in the image above. HVDC transmission can deliver power over long...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: More solar module manufacturing coming to the U.S.
First Solar names Alabama as site for its fourth U.S. solar manufacturing facility The company plans to invest approximately $1.1 billion in a 3.5 GW manufacturing facility to be commissioned by 2025. The day Indiana rooftop solar died Since July, only two customers have installed solar in NIPSCO’s 1.2 million...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Tackling soft costs and crossing “The Chasm” in U.S. residential solar adoption
Demand for residential solar is hot as energy prices climb and Americans are looking for ways to save on bills. Power outages and the desire for backup energy storage has been pushing solar adoption as well. Technavio projects the market for U.S. solar may grow by 10% compound annual growth rates through 2025, reaching $5.99 billion in incremental growth by the end of that year.
pv-magazine-usa.com
American Red Cross building goes net zero with New Jersey rooftop PV deployment
Ecogy Energy, a Brooklyn, N.Y.-based commercial solar developer, announced that the construction of a 120.1 kW rooftop solar system for the Red Cross in Tinton Falls, N.J. The installation will make the building net zero. The Red Cross New Jersey region will reduce its own electricity needs, while also helping...
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Enel North America to build 3 GW solar module manufacturing facility in U.S.
Enel North America affiliate 3Sun USA is scouring the U.S. for locations to build a 3 GW bifacial solar module and cell manufacturing facility with plans to scale up production at the facility to 6 GW per year. Construction at the yet undisclosed location is to begin in the first...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Philadelphia Solar partners with Translucent to build solar module manufacturing facility in the U.S.
Philadelphia Solar, a solar manufacturer from Amman, Jordan, announced last year that it plans to build a module factory in the U.S. That plan may be moving closer to reality, as Philadelphia formed a joint venture with Translucent Energy, called Trading Philadelphia. The team will initially supply Tier-1 modules to the U.S. market and has plans to build a solar module manufacturing plant in the U.S. with an expected 1.2 GW annual capacity.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Novel soiling loss measurement system for PV installations
An international research group led by Spain’s DLR Institute of Solar Research has developed Radguard, a novel system that measures soiling losses in PV systems. Radguard uses a lamp to illuminate a pyranometer or PV reference cell for about 45 minutes at night. The lamp is protected from soiling by a 25-cm collimator. The scientists said this is crucial for the correct functioning of the device, as well as the fixed position of the lamp.
U.S. existing home sales plunge; tight inventory keeps prices rising
WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. existing home sales tumbled for a record ninth straight month in October as the 30-year fixed mortgage rate hit a 20-year high and prices remained elevated, pushing homeownership out of the reach of many Americans.
pv-magazine-usa.com
The day Indiana rooftop solar died
On July 1, 2022, regulators and utilities in the state of Indiana killed rooftop solar. Rulemaking proceedings led to the slashing of net metering, a program in which utilities pay customers for their excess solar generation. Net metering has been pivotal in launching rooftop solar, a technology that supports climate resilience in the grid, launched local businesses and helps residents save on their electric bills.
Comments / 0