First Solar, Inc. has selected Lawrence County, North Alabama, as the location for its fourth solar module manufacturing facility in the United States. The new factory was announced in August, however, the exact location had not yet been determined. The recently announced Alabama factory is part of the company’s plan to scale its U.S. manufacturing footprint to over 10 GWDC by 2025. The new factory represents an investment of approximately $1.1 billion and is expected to be commissioned by 2025, with a planned annual capacity of 3.5 GWDC.

