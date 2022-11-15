Lights, Camera, Auction - help Shoreline Rotary raise funds for student scholarships

An algae bloom was recently observed at the southwest corner of Echo Lake over the weekend and early this week. A sample was collected on Monday, November 14, 2022 and the results are in. With a recorded concentrations of 0.31 µg/L Microcystin and below the detection limit for Anatoxin-a, the results are below the recreation guidelines thresholds of 8 µg/L for Microcystin and 1 µg/L for Anatoxin-a. Stefan Grozev, Senior Surface Water Program Specialist with the city of Shoreline, says,

