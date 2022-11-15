ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoreline, WA

Lights, Camera, Auction - help Shoreline Rotary raise funds for student scholarships

 4 days ago
shorelineareanews.com

Gift Card and Toy Drive for families in need in the Shoreline School District

The Holiday Basket event, which provides gifts for the children of Shoreline Schools families in need, is a cooperative project of the Shoreline PTA Council, City of Shoreline, HopeLink, Lake Forest Park Rotary, and Shoreline Fire Department. It is coordinated by the Dale Turner Family YMCA. Every PTA in the...
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

The Mayor, the Chamber of Commerce, and lions welcomed new business Paris Academy of Beauty to Shoreline

The ribbon-cutting for the Paris Academy of Beauty was a joyous occasion with owners, staff, local dignitaries and business leaders. Oh, and two Chinese lions. The cosmetology school, located on Aurora across from Aurora Village at 20109 Aurora Ave N Ste 104, Shoreline WA 98133, opened its doors on Saturday, November 5, 2022 and is currently enrolling students.
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Join the LFP in Action Book Club

The LFP in Action book club at Third Place Books is a place to have deep conversations about climate, solutions and resilience. To kick off this book club we will spend several months discussing the anthology "All We Can Save". The book is available at Third Place Books with a 20% discount.
BOTHELL, WA
shorelineareanews.com

NaNoWriMo free workshop at Shoreline Community College: Music and Literature

The library at Shoreline Community College is holding their creative writing series in person again this year and invites the community to participate. National Novel Writing Month or NaNoWriMo challenges people to write a 50,000 word novel in one month. The Shoreline Community College Library offers free sessions to help...
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Classic beauty: Sunset from Richmond Beach Saltwater Park

This is a view that never gets old. The arbor is on the top level of Richmond Beach Saltwater Park. People get their coffee and back into parking spots to watch the sunset. It's one of the best shows in town. The park address is 2021 NW 190th St, Shoreline,...
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Wild Creatures: Cougar in Lake Forest Park

Cougars are known for being great travelers. Typically, an adult female has a home range of about 60-100 square miles that she occupies on her own (with cubs), and a male’s home range will overlap those of 4-5 females. Fall is a time when it’s common to see younger...
LAKE FOREST PARK, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Shoreline monitoring algae scum at south Echo Lake

An algae bloom was recently observed at the southwest corner of Echo Lake over the weekend and early this week. A sample was collected on Monday, November 14, 2022 and the results are in. With a recorded concentrations of 0.31 µg/L Microcystin and below the detection limit for Anatoxin-a, the results are below the recreation guidelines thresholds of 8 µg/L for Microcystin and 1 µg/L for Anatoxin-a. Stefan Grozev, Senior Surface Water Program Specialist with the city of Shoreline, says,
SHORELINE, WA

