After Elon Musk's ultimatum, Twitter employees start exiting
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Twitter Inc employees are estimated to have decided to quit the beleaguered social media company following a Thursday deadline from new owner Elon Musk that staffers sign up for "long hours at high intensity," or leave.
Michelle Obama Steps Out in Denim on Denim & Red Stiletto Boots for ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour with Ellen DeGeneres
Michelle Obama kicked off her book tour for “The Light We Carry” yesterday at the Warner Theater in Washington alongside former talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres. To commemorate the journey, DeGeneres posted a short clip of the pair backstage getting hyped up to go on stage.
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Fronts All-New Stuart Weitzman Fall 2022 Campaign
Sleek styles, distinct design details and staple silhouettes set the tone for luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman’s Fall 2022 campaign, Stand Strong. With a selection of sultry shoes and everyday essentials, the brand merges its signature styling with a contemporary flair to craft a campaign that transcends trends. In a series of snapshots, Stuart Weitzman’s fall collection of footwear is styled on and worn by the brand’s new ambassador, cultural icon Kim Kardashian.
Natalia Bryant Strikes a Pose in Denim Overalls & Nike Dunk High ‘Toasty’ Sneakers for Levi’s 2022 Vote Campaign
Levi’s has teamed up with a powerful group of actors, activists, athletes, and models to encourage voters to exercise their democratic rights and be the voice that becomes a vote during this season’s midterm election. The brand worked with Hailey Bieber on their 2022 Vote campaign to assemble an influential group of voters, which includes Natalia Bryant, Nico Hiraga, Quannah Chasinghorse and Jeremy Lee Stone. They all came together to share their stories in an impactful video that explores the motivations driving them to the polls, the ABCs of voting, and why it’s important that every voice is heard through their...
Kim Kardashian Embraces Red Carpet Futurism in Sculpted Couture Balenciaga Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala
Kim Kardashian attended the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala, presented by Gucci, in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 in dramatic ensemble. For the gala, Kardashian looked to Balenciaga, wearing a fitted black gown from the fashion house’s fall 2022 couture collection. The silhouette included shoulder pads, a...
hypebeast.com
Eytys Exalts Its ‘Benz’ Jeans in FW22 Denim Campaign
Who said denim can’t be sexy? Well, it definitely wasn’t Eytys. The Stockholm-based brand has unveiled its latest Fall/Winter 2022 denim campaign exalting its ‘Benz’ jeans. Titled “The Day After,” the new campaign celebrates the classic versatility of the BENZ jeans. Whether it be running to...
Lisa Bonet Gets Casual Chic in Adidas Sneakers & Wide-Leg Pants for Sebastião Salgado’s ‘Amazonia’ Exhibition
Lisa Bonet continues to showcase her elegant and standout style. The actress attended the North American premiere of Sebastião Salgado’s “Amazonia” at California Science Center in Los Angeles yesterday. Bonet stepped out for the exhibition in a semi-monochromatic ensemble featuring a button-down black dress shirt and coordinating wide-leg pants. She topped off her look with a wide-brim, suede hat, a pendant necklace, a key-designed earring, and multi-hued bracelets. Throughout the years, the “Enemy of the State” star has donned various headwear as part of her street-style looks and red-carpet appearances, most notably in the 90s decade, where she incorporated an assortment of...
Michelle Obama Masters Late-Night Style in Gold Turtleneck & Strappy Sandals on ‘Stephen Colbert’
Michelle Obama was dressed to impress for her latest talk show appearance. The former first lady stopped by the CBS studios in New York to talk about her new book, “The Light We Carry,” on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” yesterday. She was clad in a gold top and strappy heels. “It’s sparkly! It’s late night,” she described her outfit. For her interview, Obama wore a sequined gold turtleneck. The top was tucked into khaki-colored, high-waisted and pleated trousers that featured a wide-leg design. Adding some oomph to her look, the public figure strapped into tan sandal heels with a sleek finish...
Kate Moss Commands Attention in Sheer Hooded Dress & Chunky Boots at WSJ Innovator Awards 2022
The 2022 WSJ Innovator Awards, held yesterday at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, brought together the best of the best from every industry yesterday night. The awards were meant to honor people like Kate Moss for her efforts as one of the very first supermodels. A fashion icon and certainly a trailblazer in the industry, Moss did what she does best and style a bold outfit. The star modeled an olive green Saint Laurent dress with chunky platform boots. Mirroring the stylings of Grace Jones, Moss’ floor-length dress was see-through. The Cosmoss owner paired it with black undergarments. The...
Vogue
Bella’s Vintage Prada Boots Work As Hard As She Does
Bella Hadid is undoubtedly the model of the moment, from fronting campaigns for brands like Balenciaga, Fendi and Swarovski, to shutting down Paris Fashion Week with a viral spray-on dress moment at the Coperni spring/summer 2023 show (subsequently inspiring a multitude of Halloween costumes). And when it comes to her personal wardrobe, the model also serves nonstop looks. As any avid fan of Bella’s style knows, she can’t get enough of a particular hot item right now: vintage Prada lug-sole boots.
Tom Ford is a newly minted billionaire, thanks to the $2.8B Estée Lauder deal
A blockbuster deal to sell his eponymous fashion brand has catapulted fashion designer Tom Ford into the global billionaires club.
Kris Jenner Elevates Balenciaga Pajamas With Pointy Heels at Kathy Hilton’s Sant and Abel Holiday Party
Kris Jenner brought a fashionable take to PJ’s while in Los Angeles, celebrating Kathy Hilton’s new collaboration with Australian sleepwear brand Sant and Abel. At Hilton’s home for the festive occasion, Jenner posed in a black silk top and pants by Balenciaga. Covered in the French brand’s “BB” logo, her ensemble gave the appearance of luxe pajamas. The “Kardashians” star’s attire was finished with a sparkling diamond necklace, ring and stud earrings, as well as a silver version of Balenciaga’s hit Hourglass handbag — given a maximalist spin from a coating of gleaming crystals. When it came to footwear, Jenner appeared to complete...
Tom Ford just sold his fashion brand to Estée Lauder. That likely makes him a billionaire.
Estée Lauder announced this week it is acquiring Tom Ford's eponymous fashion company— likely making the designer a billionaire. The cosmetics company, which owns several other brands like MAC and Clinique, said it bought the brand in a deal valued at $2.8 billion and finalized this week. As...
People Whose NDAs Have Since Expired Are Breaking Their Silence And Exposing Their Secrets, And OMG
"I got to see a test screening of a movie and had to sign an NDA. The movie was a live-action version of Avatar: The Last Airbender, and it sucked. People at the screening gave it such negative feedback that I guess the studio decided to promote it way less than they originally planned to. "
Madonna Dresses Up As Queen of Hearts in Rococo Dress & Chunky Boots for Halloween Party With Her Kids
Madonna channeled the royals of times past, tapping into regency core in a Queen of Hearts-esque costume. The star posted a video of her Halloween look alongside four of her children on Instagram yesterday. Dressed in royal digs, the “Material Girl” managed a modernized version of a Rococo gown complete...
Kate Upton Pairs Reebok Sneakers with Fringed Jacket for 5th Wedding Anniversary with Justin Verlander
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kate Upton romantically celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary to Justin Verlander in bohemian style. As shared on Instagram, the “Other Woman” actress and Verlander held hands in the...
Mariah Carey Lost The Trademark For ‘Queen Of Christmas’
Mariah Carey is not officially the “Queen of Christmas.” She recently tried to trademark the phrase so that she could brand a wide range of products for the holidays. Many already call Mariah the “Queen of Christmas” because of her hit song “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” but looks like her request to trademark the phrase has been denied.
Wizkid: 5 Things About The International Superstar Performing For The First Time At The AMAs
Wizkid is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. He rose to fame after releasing his debut album ‘Superstar’ in 2011. He won a Grammy Award for a collaboration with Beyonce. He’s set to perform at the 2022 American Music Awards. Wizkid, 32, is about to put on an...
Zoey Deutch Pops in Coral Pants With Denim Jacket & Sharp Ankle Boots at Esprit LA Pop-Up Launch Party
Esprit hosted an exclusive launch party at its first-ever North American pop-up store on Robertson Boulevard in Los Angeles last night. The pop-up opening marked the first physical United States retail store for Esprit since 2012 and coincided with a relaunch of the brand’s e-commerce site. The pop-up will carry the brand’s current collection as well as special capsule collections that will launch throughout the season. Zoey Deutch was among the many stars to make an appearance at the event. The “Vampire Diaries” actress took a sleek approach to style with edgy accents for the launch. Deutch posed for photos in...
"We Had A Different Idea Of How The Character Should Look": 15 Actors Who Were Recast And Why It Happened
"It was just a bad luck situation."
