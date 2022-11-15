Read full article on original website
One Win From History! Djokovic Downs Fritz To Reach Turin Final
Serbian one win from securing the largest payday in tennis history. Novak Djokovic passed a stern semi-final test from Taylor Fritz on Saturday at the Nitto ATP Finals, where the Serbian prevailed 7-6(5), 7-6(6) to move within one victory of equalling Roger Federer’s record of six titles at the prestigious season finale.
Recently Retired Stars Honoured At Nitto ATP Finals
With the 2022 season reaching its climax this week at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, the ATP Tour took the opportunity to honour some of its recently retired stars with a special ceremony on Friday at the prestigious season finale. Those whose stellar achievements were recognised included former Top...
Ram/Salisbury Face Koolhof/Skupski In Blockbuster SF
The doubles field has been halved after six days of play at the Nitto ATP Finals, with the four remaining teams set for semi-final Saturday in Turin. In an afternoon-session meeting of the Top 2 teams in the Pepperstone ATP Live Doubles Teams Rankings, top seeds Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski face Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in a rematch of the US Open final, won by Ram/Salisbury. The evening session at the Pala Alpitour will open with Croatians Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic taking on Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara.
Rublev: 'I Hope I Can Take A Great Lesson Out Of This Match'
The 25-year-old reflects on first semi-final run at season finale. Andrey Rublev suffered a devastating defeat Saturday evening against Casper Ruud in the semi-finals of the Nitto ATP Finals. However, the three-time season finale qualifier leaves Turin with a positive attitude. “Of course, there [are] a lot of positive things...
Medvedev: 'I Expect More From Myself'
Daniil Medvedev leaves the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals with a slice of history, but perhaps not the kind he wants to remember. The World No. 5 fell short in three deciding-set tiebreaks this week, including two where he served for the match, against Stefanos Tsitsipas (Wednesday) and Novak Djokovic on Friday, when Medvedev lost a three hour, 11 minute marathon.
Djokovic: 'Don't Worry, Be Healthy!'
With his progress from the Red Group already secured at the Nitto ATP Finals, Novak Djokovic could have taken it easy in his round-robin finale against Daniil Medvedev on Friday. But rather than look ahead to the semis, the Serbian showcased his champion mentality to win a gruelling three-hour battle and extend his perfect record to 3-0 on the week with a 6-3, 6-7(5), 7-6(2) result.
'Gio the Giant' Growing Fast On Challenger Tour
Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard is a tennis junkie. Not only is the 19-year-old finding early success on the ATP Challenger Tour, he also manages to watch his close friends, such as Arthur Fils, on Challenger TV. Amidst all his matches, practices, work outs, travelling, and the minute details that go into...
Tsitsipas, Rublev Square Off For Turin SF Spot
Djokovic bids to complete 3-0 Red Group campaign vs. Medvedev. The final day of round-robin play at the Nitto ATP Finals will see a winner-takes-all match in the singles Red Group, while three doubles teams vie for one remaining semi-final spot in the Green Group on Friday in Turin. Stefanos...
Glasspool/Heliovaara Seal SF Spot In Turin
Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara booked their spot in the semi-finals at the Nitto ATP Finals Thursday when they moved past Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 6-0, 6-4 in Turin. The sixth seeds produced a ruthless performance from the first to last point to light up the Pala Alpitour. They...
Rublev Seeks Ruud Revenge In Turin SFs
Both Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev compiled 2-1 group-stage records to progress to Saturday's semi-finals in Turin. The lone loss for each man at the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals came against one of the game's all-time greats: Ruud fell to Rafael Nadal while Rublev was turned back by Novak Djokovic.
Ruud Races Past Rublev In Turin, Sets Djokovic Final Clash
Casper Ruud delivered a ruthless semi-final display on Saturday night at the Nitto ATP Finals, where the third-seeded Norwegian dispatched Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-4 in Turin to set a championship match clash against Novak Djokovic. Ruud struck the ball with consistency and power and was clinical at key moments as...
Mektic/Pavic Set Blockbuster Ram/Salisbury Final In Turin
Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic moved to within one with of capturing their biggest title of the season Saturday when they clawed past Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara 6-4, 6-7(4), 10-6 to reach the championship match at the Nitto ATP Finals. The Croatians dropped just one set during the round-robin...
Ram/Salisbury Ride Tie-break Tension To Turin SF Berth
Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury overcame a high-energy performance from Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer on Thursday at the Nitto ATP Finals, where the seconds seeds rallied to a 3-6, 7-6(4), 10-5 victory to reach the semi-finals. Arevalo and Rojer made a fast start at the Pala Alpitour, where they...
Fritz Reaches SFs In Turin, Downs Felix In Winner-Takes-All Clash
With a semi-final spot on the line at the Nitto ATP Finals Thursday, it was Taylor Fritz who rose to the occasion in Turin. In a winner-takes-all blockbuster at the Pala Alpitour, the American clawed past Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6(4), 6-7(5), 6-2 to reach the semi-finals on debut at the prestigious year-end event.
‘Unreal’ Colosseum & No-Go Pizza Toppings: Rublev Talks Italy
Nitto ATP Finals competitor answers lightning-round questions on host nation. As he prepares to take on Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday for a semi-final spot at the Nitto ATP Finals, Andrey Rublev tells ATPTour.com his preferences when it comes to all things Italian. Would you rather visit the Colosseum or climb...
Mektic/Pavic Defeat Kokkinakis/Kyrgios, Win Green Group With Perfect Record
Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic entered their final round-robin match on Friday with their semi-final spot already secured at the Nitto ATP Finals. However, the Croatians still had a major role to play in the final Green Group standings, with their 7-6(4), 7-6(4) victory against Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios ensuring top seeds Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski joined the Croatians in the knockout stages.
Djokovic Downs Medvedev In Turin Thriller
Novak Djokovic survived a lung-busting three-set marathon match with Daniil Medvedev Friday to keep alive his chances of emerging as an undefeated champion at the Nitto ATP Finals and walking away from Turin with the largest payday in tennis history. Despite having already qualified for the semi-finals, the Serbian pushed...
