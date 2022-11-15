Global IoT Connectivity Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 20.9% in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027

Read full article on original website
takeitcool.com
Indian Exotic Flowers Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 19.5% in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027
The ‘Indian Exotic Flowers Market Share, Size, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the Indian exotic flowers market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like type, variety, sector, distribution channel, and producing states. The report...
CNBC
China, 'factory of the world,' is losing more of its manufacturing and export dominance, latest data shows
The latest data in the CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map shows China is losing more manufacturing to Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, and Taiwan. Exports in furniture, apparel, footwear, travel goods and handbags, minerals, and science and technology are all declining. China's 'Zero Covid' policy is a big factor, with Port...
takeitcool.com
Global Jewellery Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 5.1% During 2022 2027
The ‘Global Jewellery Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global jewellery market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like product, material type, category, type, end-user, distribution channel, and major regions. Jewellery...
takeitcool.com
Global Portable Media Players Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2022-2027
The ‘Global Portable Media Players Market Size, Share, Price, Growth, Trends, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global portable media players market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like media type, storage media, distribution channel, and major regions.
takeitcool.com
Polybutylene Terephthalate Production Cost Analysis Report 2022-2027: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements and Cost Breakups
The latest report titled “Polybutylene Terephthalate Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource,a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Polybutylene Terephthalate. Report Features Details. Product Name Polybutylene Terephthalate. Process Included Polybutylene Terephthalate Production From Polycondensation. Segments Covered. Manufacturing...
Mamenta Selected by McAfee to Accelerate Time to Market and Streamline Marketing Operations Across Global Marketplaces
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- Mamenta, Inc., a leading ecommerce service provider, announced today that it has been selected by McAfee to support the brand’s expansion into key ecommerce marketplaces across the globe. Through the partnership, McAfee will leverage Mamenta’s Global Trade Platform which links disparate infrastructures with centralized marketplace listing management, inventory and supply chain transparency, and messaging between sellers and marketplaces. Ultimately, Mamenta will enable unified sales and performance data, consistent content and brand messaging, along with streamlined order fulfilment, across global ecommerce marketplaces for McAfee. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005129/en/ Official Rakuten Store (Graphic: Business Wire)
scaffoldmag.com
Hitachi appoints new dealer for Africa’s mining markets
Hitachi Construction Machinery Europe (HCME) has announced a new dealer for customers in Africa. Belgium-based SMT will provide the complete range of Hitachi Zaxis and EX excavators with a specific focus on the mining market. HCME says that SMT is active in 15 countries in Africa, where it has a...
Clear Inc and Atlantium Announce World-Class Water Purification & Disinfection Technologies to be Incorporated into the Global Real Estate Industry
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- Atlantium is pleased to announce a new global venture with Clear Inc., an innovative Canadian company that equips, monitors, and maintains buildings’ air and water 24/7. Clear’s aim is to improve public health and safety by implementing an additional level of disinfection purification, preventing illness where we live and work. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005073/en/ The Future is Clear (Graphic: Business Wire)
takeitcool.com
Phenol-Formaldehyde Resins Production Cost Analysis Report, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information, Provided by Procurement Resource
The latest report titled “Phenol-Formaldehyde Resins Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Phenol-Formaldehyde Resins. Report Features Details. Product Name Phenol-Formaldehyde Resins. Process Included Phenol-Formaldehyde Resins Production From Phenol and Formalin.
TechCrunch
Modus expands to sub-Saharan Africa with the launch of its AI and blockchain-focused $75M fund
The spinoff continues Modus’s string of moves over the past 18 months, which has seen it add branches in Abu Dhabi, Cairo, and, most recently, Riyadh, supported by institutions like Mubadala’s Hub71. Modus says that its entry into Africa creates an “additional conduit of market access for Modus portfolio companies while also enabling African startups to scale into the MENA region.”
salestechstar.com
Revenera Monetization Monitor Highlights that 80 Percent of Software Suppliers Will Collect Software Usage Data by 2024
Annual report on software usage analytics suggests that many suppliers lack important insights into the customer lifecycle. Revenera, producer of leading solutions that help technology companies build better products, accelerate time to value and monetize what matters, today released the Revenera Monetization Monitor: Software Usage Analytics 2022 report. The second part of an annual series, now in its fourth year, this report identifies trends in and best practices for collecting and analyzing software usage data.
takeitcool.com
Coal Liquefication Prices, Trend & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource
Region/Countries for which Data is available Asia Pacific: China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Iran, Thailand, South Korea, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Nepal, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, UAE, Israel, Hongkong, Singapore, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Australia, and New Zealand. Europe: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Poland,...
salestechstar.com
Alteryx Partner Program Accelerates Global Business Growth
Alteryx expands partner ecosystem and strengthens relationship with Snowflake to meet increasing demand for automated analytics. Alteryx, Inc., the Analytics Automation Company, announced meaningful growth and global expansion of its partner ecosystem after launching its updated partner program in March. The combination of Alteryx’s partner-centric strategy and new partner program resulted in partners influencing well over half of the annual contract value won in Q3 2022. Further, Alteryx saw double-digit YoY growth in partner accounts contributing one or more deals per quarter in Q3.
gcimagazine.com
TC Transcontinental Packaging x vieVERTe Debut Sustainable Flexible Packaging Line
TC Transcontinental Packaging has partnered with vieVERTe to debut a line of sustainable flexible packaging for the home and personal care market with vieVERTe recycle ready packaging, available with up to 38% post-consumer recycled content (PCR) and vieVERTe PCR with up to 50% PCR content. Previously: Sustainable Packaging Innovation: the...
CJ Logistics Announces Rebranding of Asset-Based Transportation Operation
DES PLAINES, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Leading global logistics company CJ Logistics has announced the rebranding of its expanding asset-based fleet of trucks and trucking division, GN Transportation, a subsidiary of CJ Logistics America. The fleet has been rebranded under CJ Logistics, operating under the business name CJ Logistics Transportation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005452/en/ CJ Logistics is pleased to announce that GNT is now CJ Logistics Transportation. For more information, visit america.cjlogistics.com/solutions/asset-based-transportation/ (Photo: Business Wire)
takeitcool.com
Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic Prices, Trend & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource
Synonyms CFRP, Carbon fiber-reinforced polymers, Carbon-fiber reinforced-thermoplastic(CFRTP), Carbon composite. Asia Pacific: China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Iran, Thailand, South Korea, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Nepal, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, UAE, Israel, Hongkong, Singapore, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Australia, and New Zealand. Europe: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia,...
salestechstar.com
Jitterbit Joins the AWS Partner Network and AWS Marketplace
API Transformation Leader to Provide AWS Customers Fast and Flexible Cloud and On Premise Access. Jitterbit, the API transformation company, announced it has joined Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), a global community of AWS Partners that leverages programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings. In addition, the Jitterbit platform is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software.
salestechstar.com
J.D. Power Launches Modern Retailing as a Service (MRaaS) to Support Automotive Industry Transformation
New MRaaS System Brings Together Industry-Leading Data, Predictive Analytics and Software Assets in a Flexible and Modular Format to Power Modern Retailing Across the Automotive Industry. J.D. Power, a global leader in data analytics and customer intelligence, announced the launch of Modern Retailing as a Service (MRaaS) to help the...
salestechstar.com
PTC to Acquire Leading SaaS Field Service Management Provider ServiceMax
Acquisition expected to strengthen service capabilities of PTC’s closed-loop PLM portfolio. PTC’s manufacturing customers rely on field service management for product performance, customer satisfaction, and profitability expansion. Strong synergies between PTC and ServiceMax’s manufacturing customers and product portfolios. Transaction expected to be accretive to PTC’s SaaS ARR...
thefastmode.com
BAI Communications Completes Acquisition of ZenFi Networks
BAI Communications (BAI) announced the close of its acquisition of ZenFi Networks (ZenFi), a US East coast-based provider of digital infrastructure solutions and innovator in small cell deployment, offload & roaming services, fibre connectivity, and network edge colocation. ZenFi now becomes a BAI Group company, alongside Mobilitie and Transit Wireless...
