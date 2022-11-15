Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Man indicted by FoCo Grand Jury on five charges in mother’s murderJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
First Permanent Kroger Closing of 2023 AnnouncedJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
Southern Crescent Women In Business Funds Fifth Woman-Owned Business in Yearly Funding Pitch on October 26thSouthern Crescent WomenStockbridge, GA
Kroger Closes Another Two Locations In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Billionaire founder of tech company Calendly settles into Buckhead
Tech billionaire Tope Awotona, founder of the scheduling software company Calendly, is preparing to settle into Buckhead with a new West Paces Ferry Road mansion. Awotona – who did not respond to an interview request – is among the neighborhood’s several billionaires, including Spanx clothing founder Sara Blakely and Mailchimp creator Ben Chestnut.
Atlanta launches $3.5 million loan program for small businesses
The city of Atlanta is launching a $3.5 million loan program to support small businesses that want to acquire property....
Kroger is Unexpectedly Closing in Atlanta in December
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Billionaires, Millionaires And Rich Atlantans
To be considered a millionaire, one must have at least $1 million in investable assets. This includes cash, stocks and bonds, financial products, and other investments. According to a study that gathered information on living costs, using the Council for Community and Economic Research’s Cost of Living Index and the U.S. Census Bureau, from household incomes, Georgia was No. 27 on the list of states with the most millionaires in the US. Of the 3.8 million households, there are 211,662 millionaire households in the state, which means about 5% of Georgians are millionaires.
Fraudsters stopping innocent Georgians from getting prepaid government assistance
ATLANTA — Georgians whose $350 cash cards were locked up because of suspected fraud are still having trouble getting access to the cash nearly two months after the problems began. Georgia officials say they are trying to block these cards as quickly as possible when they suspect fraud. The...
Trilith’s under-construction boutique hotel to be south metro ‘portal’
A Fayetteville boutique hotel under construction at mixed-used development Town at Trilith will be named Portal Guesthou...
Georgia Residents to Receive One-Time Bonuses from $1,000 to $1,500
DeKalb County's residents are about to receive a one-time bonus between $1,000 and $1,500. To be eligible, you must be a non-sworn frontline worker from the watershed management, sanitation, library, parks, and roads and drainage departments. Retention bonuses of $1,000 will also go to workers in other departments. (source)
Live a Life of Luxury in Former CEO of Coca-Cola’s Modern Buckhead Mansion
$8.8m Buckhead home is situated on 10 acres of wooded forest along West Paces Ferry.
Investigation finds large number of postal carrier attacks puts workers, your personal info at risk
ATLANTA — A Channel 2 Action News investigation has exclusively uncovered disturbing numbers of attacks on mail carriers across Georgia. The victims in these robberies are not just mail carriers -- it’s you. What the thieves are really after is people’s personal identities. They’re using master keys and...
New changes at Atlanta’s airport that you need to know before you go
ATLANTA, Ga. — If you’ll be fighting through the crowds at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport this holiday season, there have been some changes to help you get through security and the airport more quickly. Channel 2’s Dave Huddleston has tips on how you can save time at the...
Atlanta councilmember accuses Wellstar of never wanting to provide urban health care
Atlanta City Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari recently criticized the Wellstar Health System on WABE by accusing the nonp...
Grady learns identity of patient hit by car in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Grady Memorial Hospital said staff identified a man who is recovering from being hit by a car nearly two weeks ago in Atlanta. Officials say the patient was transported to Grady by first responders on Nov. 4 after he was hit by a car at Northside Drive SW and Whitehall Street SW.
Clark Atlanta University Grad Heather Haynes Designs Sneaker for Nike HBCU Yardrunners Collection
Heather Haynes, proud Clark Atlanta University alumna and global video producer and marketer, lives vicariously through her alma mater’s motto — “Find a Way or Make One.”. The award-winning VH1 digital series Growing Up Black creator has recently been honored by Nike as an HBCU Yardrunner. She...
Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman Issues Statement Following the Council Receiving Jail Population Review
Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman Issues Statement Following the Council Receiving Jail Population Review. ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council received a new report Friday from the Justice Policy Board that provides insight into the jail populations of the City of Atlanta and Fulton County. The report was requested by the Council following the approval of an ordinance in August to lease 700 beds at the Atlanta City Detention Center to Fulton County with the aim of addressing overcrowding. The legislation stipulated that the agreement could not take effect without completion of the study.
$1,500 One-Time Bonus For Georgians Who Satisfy The Criteria
Georgia is giving residents one more reason to get money from the state. You already know how thousands would come in handy given the high cost of living. Thus, the state wants to hand the funds to a select group of individuals to say thank you for your service.
Whistleblower: Cobb clerk ordered employee to delete passport records
Cobb Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor allegedly ordered an employee to illegally delete public records so they could n...
Younger Georgians are having more strokes. Here’s why
Desric Seecheran felt strong. He exercised nearly every day after work, had a good job and generally took good care of himself. One day, he was in his Douglasville home getting ready to go to the mall with a friend, but something didn’t feel right. “I stood up, and...
Large truck swallowed by South Fulton sinkhole, road closed 'indefinitely,' officials say
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A water main break caused two large sinkholes Thursday morning, essentially swallowing a large truck, City of South Fulton officials said. Orkney Lane in the Loch Lomond neighborhood is closed "indefinitely" as they make repairs and investigate further. They said the water lines are managed...
Neighbors, officials concerned about trash and furniture piling up in front of DeKalb business
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Piles of trash and furniture covering up a storefront in South DeKalb County are causing major concerns for people who live and work nearby. Business owners said it keeps customers from coming into the plaza, and neighbors are worried it will lead to crime. The shopping center is located off Covington Highway, near Interstate 285.
Long lines and frustration at Georgia SNAP benefit offices
Long lines have left people short on patience at Georgia’s food stamp offices. A backlog of SNAP applications led to dozens of people standing in the rain earlier Tuesday at the DeKalb County location.
