Covington, GA

buckhead.com

Billionaire founder of tech company Calendly settles into Buckhead

Tech billionaire Tope Awotona, founder of the scheduling software company Calendly, is preparing to settle into Buckhead with a new West Paces Ferry Road mansion. Awotona – who did not respond to an interview request – is among the neighborhood’s several billionaires, including Spanx clothing founder Sara Blakely and Mailchimp creator Ben Chestnut.
ATLANTA, GA
Jodian Marie

Billionaires, Millionaires And Rich Atlantans

To be considered a millionaire, one must have at least $1 million in investable assets. This includes cash, stocks and bonds, financial products, and other investments. According to a study that gathered information on living costs, using the Council for Community and Economic Research’s Cost of Living Index and the U.S. Census Bureau, from household incomes, Georgia was No. 27 on the list of states with the most millionaires in the US. Of the 3.8 million households, there are 211,662 millionaire households in the state, which means about 5% of Georgians are millionaires.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Grady learns identity of patient hit by car in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Grady Memorial Hospital said staff identified a man who is recovering from being hit by a car nearly two weeks ago in Atlanta. Officials say the patient was transported to Grady by first responders on Nov. 4 after he was hit by a car at Northside Drive SW and Whitehall Street SW.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaga.gov

Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman Issues Statement Following the Council Receiving Jail Population Review

Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman Issues Statement Following the Council Receiving Jail Population Review. ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council received a new report Friday from the Justice Policy Board that provides insight into the jail populations of the City of Atlanta and Fulton County. The report was requested by the Council following the approval of an ordinance in August to lease 700 beds at the Atlanta City Detention Center to Fulton County with the aim of addressing overcrowding. The legislation stipulated that the agreement could not take effect without completion of the study.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Neighbors, officials concerned about trash and furniture piling up in front of DeKalb business

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Piles of trash and furniture covering up a storefront in South DeKalb County are causing major concerns for people who live and work nearby. Business owners said it keeps customers from coming into the plaza, and neighbors are worried it will lead to crime. The shopping center is located off Covington Highway, near Interstate 285.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

