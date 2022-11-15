Read full article on original website
Related
A bride who had a wedding dress malfunction 4 days before her wedding says a $100 last-ditch fix made her love the gown even more
Jaz Saini told Insider she spent an entire day before her wedding trying to find a tailor who could save her wedding dress that was impossible to zip.
Vogue
Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s Minimalist Engagement Band Was Inspired By Mother-In-Law Jackie’s “Swimming Ring”
As the poster girl for ’90s minimalism, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s jewellery collection was decidedly unflashy. It makes sense, then, that when John F Kennedy Jr proposed to her in 1995, he opted for a pared-back engagement ring that was in keeping with the rest of her wardrobe. In fact,...
Antoni From "Queer Eye" Got Engaged, And His Announcement Is Actually Pretty Funny And Cute
"I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry."
Vogue
Victoria Beckham Proves Black Leggings Are Never Just For The Gym
Every day is a school day for Victoria Beckham, who shared her fashion journey so far with students of London’s Condé Nast College yesterday. Talking to Vogue fashion critic Anders Christian Madsen about the importance of her show in Paris this season, with a whistle-stop tour through her musical past (“another life!”) and famous family (“I know nothing about football”), the designer wore a quintessential VB look that centred around sexy tailoring.
Vogue
Ashley Graham And Precious Lee Celebrated Their Pirelli Muse Status In Milan
The late fashion photographer, Patrick Demarchelier, once declared the Pirelli calendar (the heritage Italian tyre manufacturer’s annual visual eulogy to the female form, which he shot in 2005) “the most prestigious in the world”. For 2023, the honour fell on celebrated photographer Emma Summerton, the fifth female photographer to have been given the commission since the calendar first appeared in 1964. Her predecessors include Annie Leibovitz, who shot it in 2016 and 2000, Inez Lamsweerde (alongside her artistic partner and husband, Vinoodh Matadin) in 2007, Joyce Tenneson in 1989 and the first, Sarah Moon in 1972.
Vogue
“The Issue Is Bigger Than Our Industry”: Gabriela Hearst Shares Her Behind-The-Scenes Diary From Cop27
Gabriela Hearst has been completely and utterly obsessed with fusion energy ever since she first read an article about it back in October 2021. So much so that she dedicated Chloé’s entire spring/summer 2023 collection to the potential green energy source, which replicates the process that takes place at the centre of stars, including the sun. “I really think in fusion I’ve found my holy grail,” the designer tells Vogue. “We cannot continue the dependency on fossil fuels – here is a potential solution.”
Vogue
I Failed At Solo Female Travel
Somewhere in the middle of a nine-hour bus journey from Tauranga to Wellington, I began to feel like I might be doing the whole solo female travel thing wrong. I’d been singing “Wheels On The Bus” with an eight-year-old girl for the past six hours and was starting to question almost everything I’d been told about going on holiday alone. If this had been a rom-com, I would have ended up next to the love of my life, not babysitting free of charge.
Vogue
EmRata Shares Her French Pharmacy Favourites – And Her Go-To Retinol Alternative
Well, I have a son – he wakes me up! The first thing I do is change his diaper and get him fed, and then I have coffee and stare at him while he eats. Once that’s done, I take care of my skin. I have gotten a lot better at being good with my skin. In my early twenties, I was just like, “I’m not dealing with this”, but now I put on sunscreen, use toner and moisturiser. I have a whole routine. Then I get dressed – hopefully quickly, because my closet is relatively organised, and then I’m out the door.
Vogue
Season 5 Of The Crown Is My New Ambien
I don’t tend to have trouble sleeping; in fact, I think my partner would like me to publicly admit that I fall deeply asleep at 9pm every night, contentedly snoring like a foghorn for eight peaceful hours. However, after a lot of recent travel and a heaping bowlful of US midterms-related stress, I’ve found myself occasionally – gasp! – staying up past 10, unable to drift off to dreamland.
Comments / 0