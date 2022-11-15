Read full article on original website
Kylie Jenner Adds More Trophy Vintage To Her Growing Collection
Kylie Jenner has certainly been delivering on the vintage front of late, from the rare Comme des Garçons set she wore over the summer to the ’90s Thierry Mugler gown she wore to the CFDA Awards last week. Naturally, the beauty mogul dug into the Mugler archives again for the opening night of the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum on Tuesday night.
Blake Lively’s “Antique Grandma” Manicure Is Surprisingly Chic
Where do you get your manicure inspiration from? While autumn finds many of us feeling drawn to seasonal shades of oxblood, deep red and berry, top nail artists get ideas not just from nature, but art, music, fashion and architecture, too. Blake Lively, meanwhile gets her personal inspo from… wallpaper.
Daisy Edgar-Jones’s New French-Inspired Bob? Parfait
Daisy Edgar-Jones always gives good hair. From that undone texture to her signature fringe and enviable sun-kissed balayage, she is a great advocate for the ’70s aesthetic. And this week, the Normal People star experimented with a new style. To attend the GQ Man of the Year Awards on...
Twilight Star Taylor Lautner Married Taylor Dome On A Vineyard At Sunset
In 2017, actor Taylor Lautner was hosting a game night at his home, when he was introduced to Taylor Dome – a registered nurse, mental health advocate, and founder of the blog Lemons by Tay and the non-profit The Lemons Foundation – by his sister. Before the event, she told her brother: “I’m bringing your future wife!”
Olivia Wilde Takes A Leaf Out Of Zendaya’s Book With A High-Fashion Breastplate
Olivia Wilde has shown she’s not afraid to take a risk on the red carpet, from hoods to grown-up crop tops. Now, the Don’t Worry Darling director has dabbled in another out-there trend: the high-fashion breastplate. For the Women Talking premiere in LA, Wilde opted for a black...
Victoria Beckham Proves Black Leggings Are Never Just For The Gym
Every day is a school day for Victoria Beckham, who shared her fashion journey so far with students of London’s Condé Nast College yesterday. Talking to Vogue fashion critic Anders Christian Madsen about the importance of her show in Paris this season, with a whistle-stop tour through her musical past (“another life!”) and famous family (“I know nothing about football”), the designer wore a quintessential VB look that centred around sexy tailoring.
Rihanna’s Latest Hairstyle Proves That She’s The Ultimate Beauty Rebel
The inherent fun of beauty — and fashion, for that matter — is that there are no rules. Trends come and go, and certain styles certainly stick, but ultimately style is a personal and artistic choice. True to form, Rihanna just made a characteristically rebellious move. The singer stepped out over the weekend with her hair woven into box braids, but only partially, the back left to fall loose over her shoulders.
In Defence Of Dating Pete Davidson
If you’re even vaguely online, you’ve probably become aware of the rumoured romance between comedian Pete Davidson and model and actress Emily Ratajkowski, which has involved such tawdry acts as allegedly flirting at a bowling alley. (It’s giving suburban youth group outing!) The two celebs still haven’t personally confirmed that they’re dating, but the mere idea of it has me ruminating on one of the greatest questions of our time: What is the upside of dating Pete Davidson?
Antoni From "Queer Eye" Got Engaged, And His Announcement Is Actually Pretty Funny And Cute
"I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry."
Gwendoline Christie Talks Wednesday And Why Fashion Is A Form Of Storytelling
Next week, Netflix’s Wednesday – a new reboot of The Addams Family franchise, with Jenna Ortega as the titular character – will make its grand premiere with a star-studded cast. Christina Ricci – who you may remember as Wednesday in the ’90s films – plays Marilyn Thornhill, Catherine Zeta-Jones plays Morticia, and Gwendoline Christie co-stars as principal Larissa Weems. Working with director Tim Burton has always been a bucket-list career goal for Christie. “I’ve wanted to work with Tim Burton my entire life, and genuinely could not believe that this opportunity arose,” says Christie. “Tim infamously celebrates the outsider and tells stories in the most intriguingly original and uniquely definitive manner.”
“The Issue Is Bigger Than Our Industry”: Gabriela Hearst Shares Her Behind-The-Scenes Diary From Cop27
Gabriela Hearst has been completely and utterly obsessed with fusion energy ever since she first read an article about it back in October 2021. So much so that she dedicated Chloé’s entire spring/summer 2023 collection to the potential green energy source, which replicates the process that takes place at the centre of stars, including the sun. “I really think in fusion I’ve found my holy grail,” the designer tells Vogue. “We cannot continue the dependency on fossil fuels – here is a potential solution.”
A Closer Look At The Racy Costumes In The New Dangerous Liaisons Prequel
For Andrea Flesch, the esteemed costume designer behind Colette and Midsommar, Harriet Warner’s splashy, sexy new Dangerous Liaisons prequel was the project that almost got away. “I first heard about the show three years ago,” she tells Vogue over Zoom. “Leonora Lonsdale, the director, offered me the job, but I was working on something else at the time so I couldn’t take it. They hired someone else but then had to stop because of Covid, and when the other designer couldn’t do it anymore, I accepted.”
Ashley Graham And Precious Lee Celebrated Their Pirelli Muse Status In Milan
The late fashion photographer, Patrick Demarchelier, once declared the Pirelli calendar (the heritage Italian tyre manufacturer’s annual visual eulogy to the female form, which he shot in 2005) “the most prestigious in the world”. For 2023, the honour fell on celebrated photographer Emma Summerton, the fifth female photographer to have been given the commission since the calendar first appeared in 1964. Her predecessors include Annie Leibovitz, who shot it in 2016 and 2000, Inez Lamsweerde (alongside her artistic partner and husband, Vinoodh Matadin) in 2007, Joyce Tenneson in 1989 and the first, Sarah Moon in 1972.
Jodie Turner-Smith Finds The Perfect Winter Party Look
Jodie Turner-Smith attended the 30th anniversary gala for Equality Now, a human rights organisation advocating for gender equality in all realms, this week. But the actor’s stylish ensemble would be right at home at a holiday party. Her festive suiting is perfect for any upcoming fêtes. She followed...
Michelle Obama Is Now A Ganni Girl
Michelle Obama is well versed in Scandinavian brands, having worn Stine Goya and Acne Studios suits on her Becoming book press tour. Now on the promo trail for her second title, The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times, the former First Lady and her longtime stylist, Meredith Koop, have once again looked to northern Europe for style inspiration. Their latest pitstop? Ganni.
Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s Minimalist Engagement Band Was Inspired By Mother-In-Law Jackie’s “Swimming Ring”
As the poster girl for ’90s minimalism, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s jewellery collection was decidedly unflashy. It makes sense, then, that when John F Kennedy Jr proposed to her in 1995, he opted for a pared-back engagement ring that was in keeping with the rest of her wardrobe. In fact,...
What Happened When Vogue’s Beauty Editor Used A SkinCeuticals Vitamin C Serum For Three Months
Whether it’s one’s fitness schedule or a big project at work, being consistent is key to achieving most things in life. When it comes to an efficacious skincare routine, the same sentiment stands – when we use the right active ingredients for our skin in a regular fashion, we reap more rewards than when we use them sporadically. As someone who is guilty of being less than faithful to the formulas I apply to my skin, when I was set the challenge of using Skinceuticals Silymarin CF serum, an antioxidant formula designed for oily and blemish-prone skin, for three months, I had some concerns over whether I’d be able to meet the task, easy as it might seem.
Emma D’Arcy Elevates Biker Style In Alexander McQueen
Since first bursting onto our screens with their show-stopping performance in House of the Dragon back in August, Emma D’Arcy’s rapid ascent to fame has been a joy to witness. Just as exciting as their turn as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen? The actor’s razor-sharp style. While you might...
Season 5 Of The Crown Is My New Ambien
I don’t tend to have trouble sleeping; in fact, I think my partner would like me to publicly admit that I fall deeply asleep at 9pm every night, contentedly snoring like a foghorn for eight peaceful hours. However, after a lot of recent travel and a heaping bowlful of US midterms-related stress, I’ve found myself occasionally – gasp! – staying up past 10, unable to drift off to dreamland.
EmRata Shares Her French Pharmacy Favourites – And Her Go-To Retinol Alternative
Well, I have a son – he wakes me up! The first thing I do is change his diaper and get him fed, and then I have coffee and stare at him while he eats. Once that’s done, I take care of my skin. I have gotten a lot better at being good with my skin. In my early twenties, I was just like, “I’m not dealing with this”, but now I put on sunscreen, use toner and moisturiser. I have a whole routine. Then I get dressed – hopefully quickly, because my closet is relatively organised, and then I’m out the door.
