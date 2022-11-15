Read full article on original website
Related
10NEWS
Florida housing market shifting, but prices, interest rates remain high
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — To buy or not to buy? That seems to be the question for lots of people sitting on the Tampa Bay sidelines and renting for now. Competition in the housing market is cooling off giving would-be buyers some relief, but with interest rates rising, hesitation to invest is growing.
10NEWS
Peanut and her ‘one-of-a-kind figure’ has been an anti-littering mascot for nearly 40 years
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Peanut the turtle is turning 38 years old this year and the Missouri Department of Conservation is throwing her a birthday celebration. Peanut is not your typical turtle. She has attracted attention from across the state, and nationwide, for her one-of-a-kind shape. At a young age, Peanut wandered into a discarded plastic six-pack ring and got stuck, according to MDC. As she grew, her shell grew around the plastic ring, which resulted in an unusual figure-eight shape.
10NEWS
60 percent of Americans were living paycheck to paycheck in October, report says
TAMPA, Fla. — In a new report from LendingClub and PYMNTS, nearly 60 percent of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck as the holiday season approaches. PYMNTS says it surveyed nearly 3,500 American consumers to explore how inflation has impacted consumer spending. In their findings, PYMNTS reports 55 percent of Americans have limited spending capacity, 49 percent have shifted their shopping preferences, and 66 percent of those living paycheck to paycheck have cut spending. The report also saw differences between rural and urban consumers.
10NEWS
New York winter storm: The latest on the lake effect snow event
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are not done with the snow just yet as we are expecting another blast of snow that will bring more accumulation to the area. A Lake Effect Snow Warning for Northern Erie and Genesee Counties remains in effect until 1 p.m. Sunday as this band of lake effect will linger over the region.
10NEWS
Are you cold? It's starting to feel like 'Florida cold' around Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. — As you step outside during the second half of this week, you'll notice a pretty significant drop in temperatures here in the Tampa Bay area. For some, it's a welcomed cooldown. For others, it's a cue to bundle up or even turn on the heat. Our...
