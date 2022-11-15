Read full article on original website
Related
Vogue
Olivia Wilde Takes A Leaf Out Of Zendaya’s Book With A High-Fashion Breastplate
Olivia Wilde has shown she’s not afraid to take a risk on the red carpet, from hoods to grown-up crop tops. Now, the Don’t Worry Darling director has dabbled in another out-there trend: the high-fashion breastplate. For the Women Talking premiere in LA, Wilde opted for a black...
Vogue
Kylie Jenner Adds More Trophy Vintage To Her Growing Collection
Kylie Jenner has certainly been delivering on the vintage front of late, from the rare Comme des Garçons set she wore over the summer to the ’90s Thierry Mugler gown she wore to the CFDA Awards last week. Naturally, the beauty mogul dug into the Mugler archives again for the opening night of the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum on Tuesday night.
Vogue
Keira Knightley Teams Chanel Couture With A Grungy Beauty Signature
Keira Knightley was a key face of the indie sleaze era currently trending on Instagram. She’s been there, done that, got the ripped T-shirt. Sure, she never reached Pete Doherty levels of undone, but the star was not opposed to band tees, or teaming shorts and tights with smudgy eyeliner on occasion.
Vogue
Emma D’Arcy Elevates Biker Style In Alexander McQueen
Since first bursting onto our screens with their show-stopping performance in House of the Dragon back in August, Emma D’Arcy’s rapid ascent to fame has been a joy to witness. Just as exciting as their turn as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen? The actor’s razor-sharp style. While you might...
Vogue
For Tessa Thompson, Two Chanel Bags Are Better Than One
What’s better than a Chanel bag? Two Chanel bags. So says Tessa Thompson, who carried a couple of classic styles on the red carpet in Los Angeles this week. The actor, wearing a simple black dress, a bouclé tweed coat and platform boots, faced photographers armed with a mini quilted purse and pouch shoulder bag – both stamped with the French maison’s iconic double C logo. The Chanel-fest didn’t stop there: her decorative earrings bore the C motif, too.
Vogue
Blake Lively’s “Antique Grandma” Manicure Is Surprisingly Chic
Where do you get your manicure inspiration from? While autumn finds many of us feeling drawn to seasonal shades of oxblood, deep red and berry, top nail artists get ideas not just from nature, but art, music, fashion and architecture, too. Blake Lively, meanwhile gets her personal inspo from… wallpaper.
Vogue
Twilight Star Taylor Lautner Married Taylor Dome On A Vineyard At Sunset
In 2017, actor Taylor Lautner was hosting a game night at his home, when he was introduced to Taylor Dome – a registered nurse, mental health advocate, and founder of the blog Lemons by Tay and the non-profit The Lemons Foundation – by his sister. Before the event, she told her brother: “I’m bringing your future wife!”
Vogue
Ashley Graham And Precious Lee Celebrated Their Pirelli Muse Status In Milan
The late fashion photographer, Patrick Demarchelier, once declared the Pirelli calendar (the heritage Italian tyre manufacturer’s annual visual eulogy to the female form, which he shot in 2005) “the most prestigious in the world”. For 2023, the honour fell on celebrated photographer Emma Summerton, the fifth female photographer to have been given the commission since the calendar first appeared in 1964. Her predecessors include Annie Leibovitz, who shot it in 2016 and 2000, Inez Lamsweerde (alongside her artistic partner and husband, Vinoodh Matadin) in 2007, Joyce Tenneson in 1989 and the first, Sarah Moon in 1972.
‘Living’ Trailer: Bill Nighy Sings Tenderly Into the Oscar Race With the English-Language Remake of Akira Kurosawa’s ‘Ikiru’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Best actor Oscar contender Bill Nighy is front and center in the Variety exclusive trailer debut for the drama “Living” from Sony Pictures Classics, celebrating its 30-year anniversary. Written by Kazuo Ishiguro, who won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2017, the film is an English-language adaptation of Akira Kurosawa’s “Ikiru” (1952), and it is set in 1953 London, following Mr. Williams (Nighy), a bureaucrat who is facing a fatal illness. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, making multiple stops at nearly every major fall festival including Telluride, Venice and Toronto. Nighy, one of the great British character actors...
Vogue
Daisy Edgar-Jones’s New French-Inspired Bob? Parfait
Daisy Edgar-Jones always gives good hair. From that undone texture to her signature fringe and enviable sun-kissed balayage, she is a great advocate for the ’70s aesthetic. And this week, the Normal People star experimented with a new style. To attend the GQ Man of the Year Awards on...
Vogue
Northern Souls: Fila And Haider Ackermann Take Manchester
Haider Ackermann might be behind the most viral red-carpet moment of the year – see: Timothée Chalamet at the Bones and All Venice premiere in a clavicle-and-back-revealing custom halter-neck – but he found his first major foray into sportswear demanding. “Every new project is challenging,” he said after showcasing his collaborative collection for Italian sporting behemoth Fila, held not in the brand’s native Milan, or Paris where Colombia-born Ackermann lives, but in a cavernous disused rail depot in Manchester.
Vogue
Happy Birthday, Lisa Bonet! The Bohemian Icon’s Best Beauty Looks
Since Lisa Bonet, who turns 55 today (16 November), first entered living rooms everywhere as the free-spirited Denise Huxtable, she’s enchanted men and women alike with her salt-of-the-earth beauty. In the ’80s, Bonet, whipping through a dizzying lineup of bohemian outfits, played up her natural texture, framing her enviably-pronounced...
Vogue
Victoria Beckham Proves Black Leggings Are Never Just For The Gym
Every day is a school day for Victoria Beckham, who shared her fashion journey so far with students of London’s Condé Nast College yesterday. Talking to Vogue fashion critic Anders Christian Madsen about the importance of her show in Paris this season, with a whistle-stop tour through her musical past (“another life!”) and famous family (“I know nothing about football”), the designer wore a quintessential VB look that centred around sexy tailoring.
Vogue
Michelle Obama Is Now A Ganni Girl
Michelle Obama is well versed in Scandinavian brands, having worn Stine Goya and Acne Studios suits on her Becoming book press tour. Now on the promo trail for her second title, The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times, the former First Lady and her longtime stylist, Meredith Koop, have once again looked to northern Europe for style inspiration. Their latest pitstop? Ganni.
Vogue
“The Issue Is Bigger Than Our Industry”: Gabriela Hearst Shares Her Behind-The-Scenes Diary From Cop27
Gabriela Hearst has been completely and utterly obsessed with fusion energy ever since she first read an article about it back in October 2021. So much so that she dedicated Chloé’s entire spring/summer 2023 collection to the potential green energy source, which replicates the process that takes place at the centre of stars, including the sun. “I really think in fusion I’ve found my holy grail,” the designer tells Vogue. “We cannot continue the dependency on fossil fuels – here is a potential solution.”
Vogue
Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s Minimalist Engagement Band Was Inspired By Mother-In-Law Jackie’s “Swimming Ring”
As the poster girl for ’90s minimalism, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s jewellery collection was decidedly unflashy. It makes sense, then, that when John F Kennedy Jr proposed to her in 1995, he opted for a pared-back engagement ring that was in keeping with the rest of her wardrobe. In fact,...
Martin McDonagh movies ranked worst to best: ‘The Banshees of Inisherin,’ ‘Three Billboards’ …
If critical admiration were tracked like baseball stats, writer/director Martin McDonagh would easily be an All-Star. Since 2008, he may only have made a quartet of feature films, but in the film world, he has gone four for four in earning critical acclaim. After winning an Academy Award in 2004 for “Six Shooter,” his first live action short film (which starred Brendan Gleeson in the beginning of a beautiful partnership), McDonagh went on to write and direct four contemporary classics: “In Bruges” (2008), “Seven Psychopaths” (2012), “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2017) and “The Banshees of Inisherin” (2022). In addition to...
Vogue
Jodie Turner-Smith Finds The Perfect Winter Party Look
Jodie Turner-Smith attended the 30th anniversary gala for Equality Now, a human rights organisation advocating for gender equality in all realms, this week. But the actor’s stylish ensemble would be right at home at a holiday party. Her festive suiting is perfect for any upcoming fêtes. She followed...
Vogue
A Closer Look At The Racy Costumes In The New Dangerous Liaisons Prequel
For Andrea Flesch, the esteemed costume designer behind Colette and Midsommar, Harriet Warner’s splashy, sexy new Dangerous Liaisons prequel was the project that almost got away. “I first heard about the show three years ago,” she tells Vogue over Zoom. “Leonora Lonsdale, the director, offered me the job, but I was working on something else at the time so I couldn’t take it. They hired someone else but then had to stop because of Covid, and when the other designer couldn’t do it anymore, I accepted.”
Vogue
Nicola Peltz Beckham Is Ready For Party Season
Nicola Peltz Beckham stuck to tradition and wore a series of white wedding looks for her nuptials, held in Palm Beach in April. In addition to the Valentino couture gown she wore to walk down the aisle, Nicola chose a trio of Versace dresses to wear for the extended celebrations, and even threw in some Dior suiting, designed especially by Kim Jones to complement her new husband’s look.
Comments / 0