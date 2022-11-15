ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Ronaldo appears to be snubbed by Bruno Fernandes as Portugal meet ahead of World Cup

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fVxlK_0jBIKCgZ00

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have been snubbed by fellow Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese team met ahead of the World Cup.

The star received a frosty reception as he met the midfielder in the dressing room, who seemed to give him the cold shoulder.

It comes in the aftermath of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where the 37-year-old complained about Erik ten Hag and the club in general.

Ronaldo will captain the national squad in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the footballer with the most caps and goals in the country’s history.

Sign up for our newsletters .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo calls his arch rival Lionel Messi 'a great guy who does great things for football' as he jokes pair would sell a lot of shirts if they ever played together... with both recently linked to MLS side Inter Miami

Cristiano Ronaldo has heaped praise on his long-time rival Lionel Messi and claimed the Argentinian is 'magic'. Ronaldo has hit the headlines over the past week after the release of his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV. Within the controversial sit-down with Morgan, Ronaldo slammed the current state of...
The Guardian

Fans paid to attend World Cup by Qatar have daily allowance cancelled

Fans who have travelled to Qatar as part of a controversial paid-for supporters programme have been told by Qatari authorities that their cash has been cut. The Fan Leader Network is a scheme run by the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the Qatari agency responsible for the World Cup. It has recruited supporters from around the globe, offering travel and accommodation and a place at the World Cup opening ceremony in return for enthusiasm and positive social media content. But the Guardian can reveal that a per diem payment for food and drink, upon which some supporters were depending, was cancelled just as fans were packing to travel to the Gulf.
HollywoodLife

Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch

Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
Daily Mail

FOX Sports' World Cup coverage 'is essentially being underwritten by the Qatari government' with USA's sole English-language broadcast sponsored by Qatar Airways and the network ordered NOT to discuss the host nation's controversies

FOX Sports' coverage of the World Cup, which will not address the host nation's human rights record, is notably sponsored by state-owned airline Qatar Airways, it has emerged. FOX Sports has the rights in the US to the English-language coverage of the tournament held in Qatar but announced it will focus on the on-field action, rather than addressing the country's human rights record.
NBC Sports

15 Richest Players in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The countdown to the 2022 FIFA World Cup has begun. The best soccer talent from around the world is getting ready to square off and represent their respective home countries, giving the competition even more meaning. With all the hard work players put into perfecting their craft comes a paycheck...
The Independent

Inside the £220-a-day containers fans will stay in at World Cup in Qatar

Qatar has created a “football fan village” using Chinese-made container houses to provide mass accommodation for the World Cup.The 6,000 containers - each costing over £220-a-night - can accommodate up to 12,000 football fans during the event, with a number of communal areas.Footage shows each 16-square-meter room is equipped with a number of appliances, including two single beds, a wardrobe, a pantry, a toilet, an electric fan and an air conditioner.This fan village is located near the city’s Hamad international airport, and is about a 20-minute drive from the nearest stadium.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Football fans cheer on England as team arrives in QatarJames Maddison reveals his father cried over England World Cup call-upSteven Gerrard backs England to win World Cup: ‘We can go all the way’
Daily Mail

World Cup matches are set to last up to 100 MINUTES to cut down on time wasting... with referee chief Pierluigi Collina insisting that only having the ball in play for less than 45 minutes is 'unacceptable'

Players have been warned to prepare for more stoppage time at the end of each half in the World Cup, including time to make up for long goal celebrations. ‘Celebrations might last one or one and a half minutes,’ said Pierluigi Collina, chairman of the FIFA referees committee. ‘It’s easy to lose three, four or five minutes, and this has to be compensated at the end.’
The Independent

Manchester United considering legal action after explosive Cristiano Ronaldo interview

Manchester United have begun taking “appropriate steps” in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan this week and are considering legal action against the striker.Ronaldo torched bridges with his club during the startingly blunt two-part interview, which aired on TalkTV on Wednesday and Thursday, with stinging criticism of everyone from the Glazer family and club hierarchy to his teammates and manager Erik ten Hag.The 37-year-old striker, who is in Qatar with Portugal ahead of the 2022 World Cup, also appeared to make a pitch for a new club in January when he insisted he can still score...
brytfmonline.com

Bernardo Silva: “It’s about Cristiano, I’m not a man player. united. Even if that were the case, I would not answer »- Portugal

Bernardo Silva confirmed that there is no problem in the national team, nor a bad atmosphere, after interviewing Cristiano Ronaldo, in which the striker criticized Manchester United. “As for the news from England, it has nothing to do with the national team, it’s his case, it has nothing to do with me or the national team. Changes in the way we play without Ronaldo? It’s about the fact that it’s a different generation, different players. In the last eight years, everything has changed. Almost all players, except for two or three years. It’s a very strong generation, almost all of them play in the best leagues, in the best clubs. When Cristiano is not there, the national team knew how to respond, we are 26, it doesn’t matter if there is one or the other, we will do our best To represent our country”, he began by saying Manchester City midfielder in Portugal’s first conference in Qatar.
CBS Sports

World Cup 2022: England, Wales ready to be fined to wear 'One Love' armband promoting LGBTQ+ rights in Qatar

The English Football Association (FA) say they are ready and willing to be fined for their captain wearing a "One Love" armband at the Qatar World Cup. England were among 10 European nations to express their intention to wear the armband -- which Three Lions captain Harry Kane described as "a clear message" intended to be "against all forms of discrimination" -- in September, but FIFA have yet to clarify whether they will permit the item. That is a matter of no little note considering that more than one of the football associations supporting the plan, initially put together by the Dutch FA, submitted a request to world football's governing body soon after the announcement.
The Independent

The Independent

926K+
Followers
303K+
Post
471M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy