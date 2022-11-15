ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay, NY

Lite 98.7

One Of The Biggest Hobby Shops In The Utica New York Area Is Now Open

The Utica area now as a new place for toy, game, and other hobbies. In Clinton, you can shop for all of your hobbies at the all new HobbyTown. HobbyTown specializes in radio-controlled cars, boats, planes, educational toys, kites, paints and a lot more things. One of the co-owners Kim Miller is no stranger to the area. She grew up just north of Clinton, and has returned home to make this dream become a reality.
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Ithaca Commons Starbucks joins over 100 stores nationwide on strike

Employees at the Starbucks store in the downtown Ithaca Commons are joining workers at over 100 other stores nationwide on strike Thursday, calling on Starbucks Corporate to return to the bargaining table as national union efforts grow. The strike coincides with the company's annual "Red Cup Day," a deliberate move...
ITHACA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Flying In New York State Tomorrow? This Is Big News

The busiest travel time of the year has arrived in New York State and across the country. From Buffalo to New York City, millions will be heading out of town to see loved ones and friends for the holidays. But one of the biggest frustrations that many face may soon be gone in Central New York State.
SYRACUSE, NY
informnny.com

TSA looking to hire at Syracuse Hancock International Airport with a major sign-on bonus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will be conducting a series of recruitment events in November and December to hire additional officers to work at Syracuse Hancock International Airport in preparation for the highly anticipated bust holiday travel season. According to the Transportation Security Administration, there...
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

When is One of Best Gingerbread Villages Opening at Turning Stone

A holiday tradition sweet enough to eat is back for the Christmas season. Bakers have been busy putting together the annual Gingerbread Village at Turning Stone Resort Casino. Christmas tree lightings and Santas are signs of the season. But there's only one place in Central New York to see the true sign of the holiday; the opening of the Gingerbread Village at Turning Stone.
VERONA, NY
localsyr.com

Remembering the 1943 Thanksgiving Solvay Process spill

(WSYR-TV) — Nearly 80 years ago, the fine people of Lakeland woke up to a white sludgy tidal wave covering their property. A retaining wall at the Solvay Process Company broke releasing what the Syracuse Herald-Journal called “white lava.”. The toxic sludge destroyed vegetation forced people to be...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Utica introduces new ‘Smart Speed-Tracking Signs’

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – City of Utica Mayor Robert M. Palmieri and Fourth Ward Councilman Frank Meola have announced that several new smart speed-tracking devices have been installed to improve the safety of residents throughout the area. The new solar-powered signs will be monitoring traffic counts along with the...
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Port of Oswego set to see a pretty pricey upgrade

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Over the past year, Oswego residents may have noticed cranes, trucks, and local construction workers heading for the port. On November 14, William Scriber, Executive Director and CEO, at the Port of Oswego Authority announced that over the last 18 months, the port of Oswego has received over $3.5 million in upgrades.
OSWEGO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Two restaurants fail their health inspections: October 30-November 5

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 30 to November 5. Two food services failed their inspections: Pasquale’s Slice of Italy, 511 East Genesee Street, Fayetteville Pavonne’s Pizza, 122 East Seneca Street, Manlius Read to see how each establishment failed in […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Utica Schools Will Phase out New $3 Million Weapons Detector

The new acting Superintendent of Schools in the Utica City School District says that the Evolv Weapons Detector system purchased for nearly $4 million over the summer will now have to replaced. Brian Nolan said during an interview on Wednesday, that despite what Superintendent Bruce Karam said publicly, and to...
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Hancock International Airport begins work on expanded parking lots

MATTYDALE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority has announced that Syracuse Hancock International Airport is preparing for an anticipated high level of Thanksgiving travelers in the coming weeks. From Monday, November 21st through Sunday, November 27th, the SRAA is expecting over 30,000 passengers to board flights at Hancock...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Micron bet $100 billion on the new I-81, will court action derail it? Matt's Memo

Syracuse, NY - Consider this, Micron chose to make a $100 billion bet on Syracuse and Onondaga County with full knowledge of the pending tear down of the elevated section of I-81 through the center of the city. This tech giant was not deterred by the naysayers who claim moving the interstate highway designation a couple of miles east will lead to economic and community catastrophe. Instead, this forward looking global innovator embraced the spirit that Syracuse is a community on the rise and one willing to envision a future that stops looking in the rear view mirror of decades of decline.
SYRACUSE, NY

Community Policy