Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
One Of The Biggest Hobby Shops In The Utica New York Area Is Now Open
The Utica area now as a new place for toy, game, and other hobbies. In Clinton, you can shop for all of your hobbies at the all new HobbyTown. HobbyTown specializes in radio-controlled cars, boats, planes, educational toys, kites, paints and a lot more things. One of the co-owners Kim Miller is no stranger to the area. She grew up just north of Clinton, and has returned home to make this dream become a reality.
cnycentral.com
Ithaca Commons Starbucks joins over 100 stores nationwide on strike
Employees at the Starbucks store in the downtown Ithaca Commons are joining workers at over 100 other stores nationwide on strike Thursday, calling on Starbucks Corporate to return to the bargaining table as national union efforts grow. The strike coincides with the company's annual "Red Cup Day," a deliberate move...
localsyr.com
Old days of crowds dwindle to walkers and tenants cleaning out stores of Great Northern Mall
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s the last week for Great Northern Mall before the current owners lock its doors for the final time on Sunday, November 20. After initially alerting tenants to the date, then seemingly considering letting them stay longer, letters given to tenants informed them of eviction.
Flying In New York State Tomorrow? This Is Big News
The busiest travel time of the year has arrived in New York State and across the country. From Buffalo to New York City, millions will be heading out of town to see loved ones and friends for the holidays. But one of the biggest frustrations that many face may soon be gone in Central New York State.
informnny.com
TSA looking to hire at Syracuse Hancock International Airport with a major sign-on bonus
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will be conducting a series of recruitment events in November and December to hire additional officers to work at Syracuse Hancock International Airport in preparation for the highly anticipated bust holiday travel season. According to the Transportation Security Administration, there...
WKTV
Local realtors donate dozens of turkeys for those in need this Thanksgiving season
UTICA, N.Y. – Realtors with Coldwell Banker Faith donated dozens of turkeys to the Rescue Missions in Utica and Rome on Wednesday during their annual ‘turkey toss’ event. Members of the real estate company line up in the parking lot of the Mission and pass each turkey...
urbancny.com
Molina Healthcare of New York to Host Food and Clothing Thanksgiving Giveaway Event in Syracuse
Molina Healthcare of New York will host a food and clothing Thanksgiving giveaway event for individuals and families in Syracuse. Free turkeys, coats, hats, gloves, shoes and other items will be distributed to attendees, while supplies last, on a first-come, first-served basis. Sankofa Park. 2101-11 S. Salina St. Syracuse, NY...
WKTV
Thousands of pounds of potatoes donated to Utica Food Pantry for Thanksgiving giveaway
UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Food Pantry received 5,000 pounds of potatoes on Wednesday to hand out during its annual Thanksgiving food giveaway. The food bank gives away turkeys, potatoes and other holiday fixings each year. Utica’s Ancient Order of the Hibernians (AOH) provided the potatoes, which are from...
Long Serving CNY Fire Chief is Gone, But Will Never Be Forgotten
A well deserved recognition to a first responder his community will never forget. The Oriskany Fire Department is saddened to announce the passing of one of their longest serving members. Chief Gary Kraeger was a proud leader of the fire department for 57 years. His presence alone in the fire...
When is One of Best Gingerbread Villages Opening at Turning Stone
A holiday tradition sweet enough to eat is back for the Christmas season. Bakers have been busy putting together the annual Gingerbread Village at Turning Stone Resort Casino. Christmas tree lightings and Santas are signs of the season. But there's only one place in Central New York to see the true sign of the holiday; the opening of the Gingerbread Village at Turning Stone.
localsyr.com
Remembering the 1943 Thanksgiving Solvay Process spill
(WSYR-TV) — Nearly 80 years ago, the fine people of Lakeland woke up to a white sludgy tidal wave covering their property. A retaining wall at the Solvay Process Company broke releasing what the Syracuse Herald-Journal called “white lava.”. The toxic sludge destroyed vegetation forced people to be...
cnyhomepage.com
Utica introduces new ‘Smart Speed-Tracking Signs’
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – City of Utica Mayor Robert M. Palmieri and Fourth Ward Councilman Frank Meola have announced that several new smart speed-tracking devices have been installed to improve the safety of residents throughout the area. The new solar-powered signs will be monitoring traffic counts along with the...
How a 97-year-old pipe organ got caught in the middle of a dustup over rent-free space at the NYS Fair
The fate of a 97-year-old pipe organ at the New York State Fair sits in limbo as the new fair director continues efforts to clamp down on decades-old handshake deals that let many groups use the state-owned fairgrounds rent-free. The organ is owned and operated by the non-profit Empire State...
Syracuse Mets will hold their annual Garage Sale this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse Mets will host their annual Garage Sale on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium. The event is open to the public and all are welcome to stop in to shop in the team store and check out the Garage Sale in the Metropolitan Club.
localsyr.com
Port of Oswego set to see a pretty pricey upgrade
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Over the past year, Oswego residents may have noticed cranes, trucks, and local construction workers heading for the port. On November 14, William Scriber, Executive Director and CEO, at the Port of Oswego Authority announced that over the last 18 months, the port of Oswego has received over $3.5 million in upgrades.
Two restaurants fail their health inspections: October 30-November 5
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 30 to November 5. Two food services failed their inspections: Pasquale’s Slice of Italy, 511 East Genesee Street, Fayetteville Pavonne’s Pizza, 122 East Seneca Street, Manlius Read to see how each establishment failed in […]
Utica Schools Will Phase out New $3 Million Weapons Detector
The new acting Superintendent of Schools in the Utica City School District says that the Evolv Weapons Detector system purchased for nearly $4 million over the summer will now have to replaced. Brian Nolan said during an interview on Wednesday, that despite what Superintendent Bruce Karam said publicly, and to...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Hancock International Airport begins work on expanded parking lots
MATTYDALE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority has announced that Syracuse Hancock International Airport is preparing for an anticipated high level of Thanksgiving travelers in the coming weeks. From Monday, November 21st through Sunday, November 27th, the SRAA is expecting over 30,000 passengers to board flights at Hancock...
Jubilee Homes of Syracuse completes construction of two single-family homes
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jubilee Homes of Syracuse, Inc. is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, November 18, to celebrate the completion of construction on two new single-family homes. The ceremony will take place at the two new homes on 431 and 441 Martin Luther King West in Syracuse at 3:00 p.m. The quality new […]
cnycentral.com
Micron bet $100 billion on the new I-81, will court action derail it? Matt's Memo
Syracuse, NY - Consider this, Micron chose to make a $100 billion bet on Syracuse and Onondaga County with full knowledge of the pending tear down of the elevated section of I-81 through the center of the city. This tech giant was not deterred by the naysayers who claim moving the interstate highway designation a couple of miles east will lead to economic and community catastrophe. Instead, this forward looking global innovator embraced the spirit that Syracuse is a community on the rise and one willing to envision a future that stops looking in the rear view mirror of decades of decline.
Comments / 0