Arizona State

WBUR

The biggest lesson Democrats should take from the midterms

This Never-MAGA Republican voted straight Democratic last week except for one down-ballot race. I’m heartened that pundits forecasting a red wave got a sanity tsunami instead. Democrats clinched the Senate; while it seems likely they'll lose the House, their competitive showing is likely to hand the Republicans an “unworkable majority.”
FLORIDA STATE
WBUR

Why concession speeches matter

Since the midterm election last week, we've been hearing a number of concession speeches. But there have also been notable candidates who have lost and have not conceded, like Arizona Republican candidates Kari Lake and Mark Finchem. Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes looks at the importance of concession speeches with...
WBUR

Split-ticket voters and their impact on the latest election

Sign up for the On Point newsletter here. In a country that’s increasingly polarized, many voters in the midterms used their ballot to say it doesn’t have to be that way. "Split-ticket voters,” people who vote Democrat in one race and Republican in another, showed up in key states like New Hampshire, Ohio and Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Trump 2024 rivals court his donors as primary season begins

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Republicans considering a 2024 run for the White House will assemble in Las Vegas this weekend, with anxious donors and activists openly considering whether or not to support Donald Trump for a third straight time. The former president will be among the only major Republican prospects not in attendance for the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting, which organizers suggest marks the unofficial beginning of the 2024 presidential primary campaign season. Trump will speak, but just by video conference, while leading rivals including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence will deliver keynote addresses in person. The gathering comes just days after Trump became the first candidate to formally launch a 2024 campaign. His allies initially hoped his early announcement might ward off serious primary challenges, but that’s not likely after his loyalists lost midterm contests last week in battleground states from Arizona to Pennsylvania. His political standing within the GOP, already weakening, plummeted further.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WBUR

Republicans move towards House control

Republicans have won 217 seats in the House. The party is one vote short of retaking the chamber. And House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy acknowledged that if Republicans win, it will be a slim majority. McCarthy is in the hot seat Tuesday day: He's vying to become the next House...
WBUR

House leadership changes as Republicans win small majority

The Republicans have gained control of the U.S. House of Representatives by a slim majority. Kevin McCarthy was nominated to be House majority leader. And he will likely have many challenges unifying his own party. NPR's Claudia Grisales talks to host Scott Tong about what a Republican-controlled House might accomplish.

