Twitter employees quit in droves after Elon Musk's ultimatum passes
Twitter saw a fresh exodus of employees on Thursday as the company hit a deadline set by billionaire owner Elon Musk for remaining staff to commit to being "extremely hardcore" or leave the company. Departing employees posted on Twitter under the hashtag #LoveWhereYouWorked, announcing it was their last day at...
How likely is a complete Twitter meltdown?
People are singing their last birdsongs on Twitter, as some brace for what they fear will be a final farewell to the platform whose workforce has shrunk dramatically in the few weeks it's been owned by billionaire Elon Musk. While it's unlikely that Twitter will shut down entirely, departing employees...
Fired by tweet: Elon Musk's latest actions are jeopardizing Twitter, experts say
Eric Frohnhoefer thought his tweets to Twitter CEO (and his new boss) Elon Musk explaining why there was a problem with the platform's speed was innocuous enough. Musk had tweeted, "I'd like to apologize for Twitter being super slow in many countries," blaming it on "poorly batched RPCs" (remote process calls).
As Twitter's workforce crumbles, users are tweeting their eulogies for the platform
As Twitter workers abandon the platform in droves, some are posting emotional goodbyes. And many Twitter users have joined the chorus, tweeting short eulogies for the platform in anticipation of changes they expect ahead. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. For more than a decade, the social media site has been a...
