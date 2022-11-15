ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter employees quit in droves after Elon Musk's ultimatum passes

Twitter saw a fresh exodus of employees on Thursday as the company hit a deadline set by billionaire owner Elon Musk for remaining staff to commit to being "extremely hardcore" or leave the company. Departing employees posted on Twitter under the hashtag #LoveWhereYouWorked, announcing it was their last day at...
How likely is a complete Twitter meltdown?

People are singing their last birdsongs on Twitter, as some brace for what they fear will be a final farewell to the platform whose workforce has shrunk dramatically in the few weeks it's been owned by billionaire Elon Musk. While it's unlikely that Twitter will shut down entirely, departing employees...
