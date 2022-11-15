In the current market situation, Cardano (ADA) is one of the sluggish coins, but this may change over the weekend. It has been noted that ADA has been holding up the best among the top coins in terms of its market cap. At the moment, the price of ADA is $0.34, and it has dropped only about 10% from a week ago, which is exactly in line with the loss of BTC over the same period of time.

5 HOURS AGO