Genesis Global Capital Sought Emergency Loan of $1 Billion: Report
Genesis Global Capital, the lending arm of crypto investment bank Genesis Global Trading, was reportedly seeking an “emergency loan” from investors, before the company halted withdrawals earlier this week. The fallout from the FTX collapse is rippling across the entire crypto world. Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) along...
Chainalysis Reports Crypto Market Fundamentals Remains Stable Despite FTX Fallout
FTX, a popular crypto trading exchange, was once regarded as one of the pioneers in the crypto industry. However, it met its sudden end just last week as rumors of its insolvency started to loom in the crypto market. Millions of crypto investors immediately panicked and continued selling their cryptos in fear. As a result of the sudden collapse of the exchange, the crypto market again suffered another steep downtrend.
Investors Pull Out of the Crypto Market as Withdrawals in Stablecoins Increase
As of now, things do not exactly seem to be working out well for investors within the crypto market. The long winter is being harsh on many. Several leading players within the industry ended up losing more than half of their values. As a result, countless investors suffered a great loss. They can be seen pulling their funds out of the market. JP Morgan has also noted an increase in stablecoin outflows.
El Salvador Commits to Buy 1 Bitcoin Every Day
El Salvador President Nayib Bukele has just revealed the country will start buying one Bitcoin (BTC) everyday starting from tomorrow. Despite a market wide downturn, El Salvador continues to ramp up its Bitcoin (BTC) holding. It seems the first country to adopt BTC as legal tender is capitalizing on the ongoing bear market to add the cryptocurrency to its BTC reserves. This comes on the heels after El Salvador purchased 80 Bitcoins (BTC) at $19,000 each in July. Earlier in May, the central American country acquired 500 coins for a total of $15.3 million, at a price of $30,744 each.
Ethereum Liquidation Line at $1.35k, ETH Bulls Confident
Ethereum is roughly 15 percent up from November lows. While ETH is diverging, printing higher highs from the lower BB and slowing down bears, the overall trend is bearish. There are several technical factors for this overview. Of note, ETH sellers are yet to reverse the losses of November 9.
FTX Crisis Could Lead to An Extended Crypto Winter
The cryptocurrency market has not been doing well since earlier this year. Many cryptos actually ended up losing a huge chunk of their value and have failed to recover ever since. The crypto winter was made worse by the Fed’s decisions of jacking interest rates and other macroeconomic factors. Considering how the collapse of FTX has sent shockwaves throughout the crypto market, it is anticipated that the crypto winter is here to stay for greater periods of time.
Your questions about FTX’s meltdown and crypto’s bad year, answered
FTX is a cryptocurrency exchange based in the Bahamas founded by Sam Bankman-Fried (known as SBF). Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty ImagesThe moment is a "wake up call" for crypto. Here's what to know.
Nansen Links FTX Fall Out To Terra’s Crash
In its latest blog post, a blockchain analytics firm, Nansen has jotted down the key reasons behind the fall of the crypto exchange, FTX. It says that FTX and Alameda Research were always connected to each other. However, FTX’s involvement in Alameda and its measures to support the platform started to become a problem with Terra crashing earlier this year.
Genesis Block Will Cease Trading Operations Because of FTX Scandal
In the aftermath of the FTX fallout, Hong Kong’s leading crypto retail operator, Genesis Block, has announced it will cease trading as a result. In an email sent by the company’s compliance department, which was viewed by Reuters as being sent to customers, Genesis Block, which operated one of Asia’s biggest bitcoin ATM networks at one point, announced that its trading platform would be closing down on Dec. 10.
Cardano is Down 10% in the Last Week but Could Start a Bull Run Over the Weekend
In the current market situation, Cardano (ADA) is one of the sluggish coins, but this may change over the weekend. It has been noted that ADA has been holding up the best among the top coins in terms of its market cap. At the moment, the price of ADA is $0.34, and it has dropped only about 10% from a week ago, which is exactly in line with the loss of BTC over the same period of time.
Binance Pay Announced Integration with Trust Wallet for Easier Transfers
In order to facilitate the exchange and storage of crypto across all EVM chains and Solana, the Trust Wallet browser extension has been launched. In addition, Binance Pay is also integrated with this extension. Easier Transfers. By integrating Binance Pay’s Trust Wallet with its platform, users can move their crypto...
BlockFi Braces for Potential Bankruptcy: Report
Leading cryptocurrency lender, BlockFi, seems to be preparing for a possible bankruptcy filing due to the company’s “significant exposure” to beleaguered crypto exchange FTX. The fallout from the FTX collapse is threatning the future of many crypto companies. Several crypto investment firms such as Genesis and Multicoin...
FTX founder's remarks pose challenge for his lawyers
Nov 18 (Reuters) - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, facing mounting legal challenges over the collapse of his cryptocurrency exchange, may have harmed his defense by speaking publicly in recent days, legal experts said.
Binance Offers an Operation Guideline for Centralized Exchanges
In a recent blog post, Binance, one of the major players in the cryptocurrency world, outlined its principles for how future problems with centralized exchanges can be avoided. Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, CEO of Binance, tweeted on November 15th what he believes to be the most important requirements that every centralized...
S&P 500, Nasdaq slip as Fed rate hike worries gain ground
Nov 18 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq reversed early gains on Friday, with investors piling into defensive sectors while tech and growth stocks took a hit as another Fed official fueled worries of aggressive interest rate hikes.
The New York FED Will Launch a CBDC in Partnership with Mastercard, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup
The New York Fed has announced that some global banks have partnered to implement a 12-week trial program of CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency). This project, which is led by the New York Fed’s Innovation Center, is designed to test how banks are going to use CBDC to trade currency. In addition to this, some of the world’s largest banks are participating in this experiment as well.
