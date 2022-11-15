Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Matt Kvesic: Ex-Worcester, Gloucester, Exeter & England flanker signs for Zebre
Matt Kvesic has signed for Italian side Zebre following the cancellation of his contract with Worcester Warriors. The 30-year-old ex-Gloucester, Exeter and England flanker was left without a club when Warriors were placed in administration on 26 September and suspended for the rest of the season. He has now become...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Opta predicts each country's chances of winning
Brazil haven't won the World Cup since 2002 but there is a strong chance Qatar 2022 could be their year. Using Stats Perform's artificial intelligence World Cup prediction model, the South Americans have emerged as the favourites to lift the trophy for a record extending sixth time. But how well are England and Wales going to perform?
BBC
England v New Zealand: Owen Farrell's focus unshaken by century-cap landmark
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. On Saturday evening, Owen Farrell - so forward-focused he might as well be in blinkers - may finally allow himself...
CBS Sports
World Cup 2022: USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter says group rivals England among favorites to win it all in Qatar
Just days before the United States men's national team opens up its participation at the 2022 World Cup, manager Gregg Berhalter has laid out what the team must do for the tournament to be considered a success. Berhalter, in an interview with The Telegraph, said he is "still firmly in the camp that England are one of the favorites to win the World Cup" and that "most managers would kill to have" Gareth Southgate's national team resume.
Eddie Jones wants England to ignite crowd and expose All Black weaknesses
Jones has likened the challenge of achieving a first home win over New Zealand at Twickenham on Saturday to ‘climbing Mount Everest’
Manu Tuilagi: ‘You’ve got to have the mindset of imposing our game on them’
After a leading role in their last two victories over New Zealand the England centre Manu Tuilagi plots more chaos against the All Blacks
Hannibal Mejbri: the Tunisia midfielder set to square up to the Socceroos
Hannibal Mejbri has been doing it on cold, wet and windy nights in Stoke this season, so shining in the warm afternoons and evenings of Qatar should come easily. The Tunisian teenager is one of the rising stars of English football and will relish any physical challenge Australia may bring when the two meet in Al-Wakrah in their second game of the 2022 World Cup.
Comments / 0