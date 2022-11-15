ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CoinTelegraph

US crypto exchanges lead Bitcoin exodus: Over $1.5B in BTC withdrawn in one week

Bitcoin (BTC) has flooded out of exchanges in the past week as users become wary of security and regulatory scrutiny. Data from on-chain monitoring resource Coinglass shows United States exchanges in particular seeing heavy BTC balance reductions. U.S. exchanges lead BTC exodus. In the wake of the FTX scandal, efforts...
forkast.news

Ripple gets support from Blockchain Association in XRP lawsuit against SEC

U.S. lobby group Blockchain Association, along with other institutions and firms, have formally filed amici briefs to support Ripple Labs Inc. in the ongoing lawsuit between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple. Fast facts. The Blockchain Association filed its amicus brief on Tuesday, saying: “The SEC’s extremely...
coinchapter.com

Coinbase Comes Out To Defend Ripple Labs against SEC — XRP Eyes 40% Crash

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Coinbase, the largest crypto exchange in the US, officially filed its amicus brief request in Ripple’s support in the court proceedings against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), joining several companies that already jumped on the bandwagon. SEC vs. Ripple amicus briefs. In detail, an...
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT

The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
TheStreet

FTX Collapse Slaps the Winklevoss Brothers

Cryptocurrency brokerages Gemini and Genesis are reassuring people that their operations are still solvent after the massive collapse of exchange FTX. The insolvency of FTX could result in more companies in the industry facing severe liquidity issues, including crypto exchanges and lenders. Gemini, the exchange founded by the Winklevoss twins,...
The Independent

Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty

A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
techaiapp.com

GBTC Manager Insists the ‘Holdings of Grayscale’s Digital Asset Products Are Safe and Secure’ – Bitcoin News

On Nov. 18, 2022, at 5:47 p.m. (ET), Grayscale Investments’ official Twitter account shared information on the safety and security associated with Grayscale’s digital asset products. The update from Grayscale follows the recent FTX collapse that has shaken crypto investors, and Digital Currency Group’s (DCG) Genesis pausing the firm’s lending unit in terms of withdrawals and new loan originations.
thecoinrise.com

TrueLayer Partners Coinbase to Offer Crypto Services to UK Users

As part of its drive to participate in the digital asset market, global open banking platform TrueLayer has entered a partnership with Coinbase to allow account top-ups for users in the UK. Although the service will initially begin in the UK, it will gradually be extended to other parts of...
TheStreet

Bitcoin Billionaire Saylor Blasts "Corrupt Crypto-Bank" FTX

The earthquake caused by the bankruptcy of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange continues to reverberate in the industry. Major players are still trying to figure out how a company valued at $32 billion in February could have gone down in just days. While awaiting the conclusions of the investigations by regulators...
TheStreet

FTX Collapse: Coinbase, Robinhood Fall

Coinbase and Robinhood, two other exchanges that sell cryptocurrencies, saw their shares fall on Wednesday as the collapse of FTX impacted smaller competitors. Shares of Coinbase (COIN) - Get Free Report fell by as much as 12.77% on Wednesday while Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report, a brokerage that also sells stocks declined by 7.49%.

