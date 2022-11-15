Read full article on original website
Sunny skies Wednesday, Thursday; clouds move in for weekend
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says sunny skies return for Wednesday and Thursday, but clouds return with warmer temperatures this weekend.
First Alert Forecast: Bright, chilly this afternoon
Say goodbye to the 60s and 70s ... even so long to the 50s after today! This morning's showers will move out by midday, and we'll see some brighter skies filter in.High temps were actually shortly after midnight and won't climb too much this afternoon, mainly in the upper 40s to low 50s. Certainly a reality check after the past several days!There's a chance of some spotty drops or flakes in the mountains later today. Otherwise, it'll be drying out.Tonight will be one of the coldest yet as temps fall into the mid 30s in the city and 20s for the suburbs. Waking up Monday morning, wind chills for many will be in the 20s... and even some teens N&W!Monday itself will be filled with sunshine, but chilly. Highs will only be in the 40s. In fact, that'll be the case through this week as it remains 5-10 degrees below normal. Our next chance at rain after today is Tuesday night into Wednesday, perhaps even starting off as a mix in the higher elevations north and west. Stay tuned!
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 11/18 Friday morning forecast
Forecast: Today will likely be our coldest day of the season so far... highs in the low 40s with wind chills stuck in the mid 30s or so this afternoon. We'll see a few passing snow showers this evening followed by clearing skies. Temps will fall into the 30s and 20s... wind chills in the 20s and teens. Tomorrow will be sunny, but cold again... wind chills in the 30s in the afternoon. As for Sunday, it will be coldest day of the next few with winds gusting to 35 mph... feels like the 20s in the afternoon.Looking Ahead: Monday will remain cold, but we'll see a warming trend through the middle part of next week... 50s by Wednesday. No active weather is expected at this time.
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: seasonably mild late week; colder changes this weekend
THURSDAY: High clouds will spill in, thanks to Nicole to our east – blotting out the sunshine a bit. Expect another seasonably mild day amid northeasterly breezes with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Clouds will start to break as the low starts to turn farther away from our area. We’ll turn mostly clear overnight with lows in the 50s again.
WDTN
Rain and Colder Weather are on the Way
High clouds move in overnight. These will thicken ahead of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole. Rain will spread in Friday morning after 5 am, and the first half of the day looks pretty wet. Rain will come to an end from west to east by mid to late afternoon as winds increase. A cold front then sweeps through, ushering in much colder air for the weekend.
wtaj.com
A wintry mix will move in Tuesday
Today we will have a mix of clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures today will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds today will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will dip into mid to upper 20s with a partly cloudy sky.
Massive Storm Expected To Bring Blizzard Conditions To The Midwest, Plains
The storm is expect to unfold this weekend into early next week.
WBBJ
Cold Front Brings Showers This Weekend, But Next Weekend’s Front Brings Major Cold
Weather Update – Saturday, November 5, 2022 – 4:30 PM. We started off with a wet and windy morning today but since then, showers have moved out of area area. A thick layer of clouds still remain with wind speeds in the teens but those should both taper off overnight. That will leave us partly clear to mostly clear skies and calmer wind speeds. Lows are expected to drop into the 40’s as the cold front passes. Don’t forget, daylight savings ends on Sunday at 2:00 in the morning, so set those clocks back an hour before you go to bed.
WCPO
Flurries possible as we stay cold overnight
Happy November 12, the best day of the year in my opinion… I am biased though, it’s my birthday. Many woke up to snow this morning across the Tri-State and we could see a few more scattered flurries through the late evening and overnight tonight. However, no more accumulation is expected. We had some communities that received multiple inches of snow this morning. You can find a list of those here.
News 12
STORM WATCH: Wind gusts, periods of rain into Saturday; thunderstorms possible
NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight, there will be periods of rain and it will turn windy. Some wind gusts will be between 40-50 mph, especially along the shoreline. A thunderstorm is also possible with lows only in the low-60s. Saturday will be rainy up until 9 a.m., then becoming mostly sunny and staying windy. Very mild with highs around 70 degrees.
CBS42.com
Becoming significantly colder this weekend
Tonight, will be clear and cooler with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Nicole will move toward Florida’s east coast on Wednesday and become a hurricane. This will help to draw down a backdoor cold front (a front that moves in from the northeast) to Alabama. This will lead to much cooler and less humid northerly winds across Central Alabama with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 70s.
AccuWeather forecasters warn that widespread severe weather threat to eye central US
A massive storm poised to unleash areas of heavy snow in the western United States and Canada Prairies will also trigger the potential for widespread severe weather across portions of the Plains and Mississippi Valley late this week and into the weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists say. "Several rounds of severe thunderstorms...
Decent weather ahead of heavy rain expected to fall Friday
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - CBS 11 meteorologists are tracking decent weather today, Thursday Oct. 26 before rain moves back into the forecast. High temperatures are in the mid 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Periods of heavy rain and potential isolated storms are possible on Friday with the cold front. But the threat for severe weather remains fairly low. However, North Texas could have some localized flooding.Between 1 and 2" of rain could fall during this next front. The rain could also produce some concerns during the morning commute and possibly high school football games High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 Friday. An early morning shower is possible Saturday. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with weekend highs in the mid 60s.Warm weather is expected for Sunday and for Halloween on Monday.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms Threaten Central US, Might Soak Until Tuesday
As a rather abrupt change from the record cold earlier this week, soaking rain and severe thunderstorms are anticipated this weekend in some of the Central US's drought-stricken regions. In some of the same central and northern Plains regions that have recently experienced record-breaking low temperatures for mid-October in the...
iheart.com
Blizzard Conditions Expected As Major Winter Storm Blows Across Central US
Americans across the Rocky Mountains and the Great Plains can expect dangerous weather this weekend and early next week as masses of warm and cold air collide over the middle of the country, forming severe storms that could impact millions of people. The storms are forecast to bring blizzard-like conditions...
Tropics may be quiet but cold front could bring threat of strong winds, tornadoes to Florida
Conditions remain quiet in the Atlantic, with no tropical cyclones expected over the next five days, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center. While the tropics may be quiet, a cold front over the Gulf of Mexico may bring cooler temperatures, along with a threat of strong winds and tornadoes, to Florida.
rsvplive.ie
Ireland weather: Met Eireann issue weather warning as they forecast 'sustained' wind and rain for the week
After a brief few days of sunshine (albeit chilly sunshine) the rain is set to return. Be sure to bring your raincoat with you if you're out and about anywhere for the next few days, as conditions are set to become pretty miserable. Met Eireann have issued a Status Yellow...
natureworldnews.com
Northeast to Expect Unseasonably Warm Weather This Weekend that Could Challenge Record High Temperatures
The latest weather update showed that portions of the Northeast would feel unseasonably warm this coming weekend as the first week of November begins. In previous reports, the start of November with Halloween was affected by chilly weather conditions in Mid-Atlantic to Pacific Northwest. Rainy weather emerged in South-Central U.S.
Cold weather sticking around
Temperatures will be cold and days gloomy. There is some sun expected this morning but things will be mostly cloudy through the afternoon.
