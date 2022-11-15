Read full article on original website
Montgomery, Monnie Sue
Monnie Sue Montgomery, 54 passed away November 13, 2022. She was born in Klamath Falls, Oregon October 7, 1968. She is survived by many friends and family that will miss her greatly. Monnie was very loving and kind to all that she meet. Friends and family are invited to remember her special life with us on Monday November 21, 2022 at 4pm at Refuge City Church 2610 Shasta way Klamath Falls, Oregon. Please leave condolences and read full obituary at www.cascadecremations.com .
Jackson, Kenneh Dean
Kenneh Dean Jackson Kenneth Dean Jackson passed away peacefully on October 17, 2022 in Klamath Falls, OR. Kenny aka "K-Rez" was born on December 7, 1961. He graduated from Klamath Union high school and shortly after earned two BA degrees in Psychology and Corrections at Western Oregon University. He was happily employed at Kla-Mo-Ya Casino for 19 years. Ken enjoyed living life through the simple pleasures such as; weekend football (Go Chargers, Go Ducks!), spending time with his grandchildren, hunting, fishing and pretending he was good at gambling. Ken is survived by his wife Reanne along with his children Kara, Kathleen, Kayla and Jake. He is proceeded in death by his mother Catherine Wright-Jackson and his father Leroy Jackson as well as his brother Leroy Jackson Jr. The family encourages loved ones and friends to take care of themselves mentally, spiritually, emotionally and physically during this sacred time.
Column: Lease is an adventure capitalist
When opportunity knocks, the adage says, open the door. Former Mazama High standout Amber Lease has done so.
Fall open burn ends Sunday in the Klamath County Air Quality Zone only
The 2022 fall open burn days within the Klamath County Air Quality Zone end at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. In communities outside the Air Quality Zone, you must contact your local fire district before open burning. Burn conditions vary greatly in outlying areas and open burn periods are determined locally based on current risk.
