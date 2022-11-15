Read full article on original website
On the Right Path
New Minister Starts at Center Road Church of Christ. Bobby Price, the new minister of Kokomo’s Center Road Church of Christ, says he is pleased about being at the church and has exciting plans for the future. “My plans are to pursue the motto of Center Road, ‘loving people...
Powered by Positivity
Ivy Tech Is Helping Local Youths Through Community Programming. Duane Clemens Jr. and Wayne Johnson have known each other since 1996. Both played basketball at Ball State, and had a coach who made sure they were out doing services for their community. Now both are working at Ivy Tech Community College in Muncie, and they are working together to get students out into the community and lead them toward positive life paths.
Ready to Serve
Rick Chandler’s Mayoral Run Is Deeply Rooted in Togetherness and Teamwork. Rick Chandler loves small towns, animals, and rolling up his sleeves to dive into whatever is needed to be done. Growing up in Cowan, he later attended Ball State University in Muncie and settled in Tipton to raise a family. Living here gave Chandler an appreciation of how people pull together to enhance the quality of life for the community. Lessons learned early have served him well throughout his life.
