Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Armstrong County worth more than $1 million still unclaimed
VANDERGRIFT, Pa. (KDKA) - Somewhere in Armstrong County, there's a would-be millionaire. The Pennsylvania Lottery has said that there is a winning Cash 5 ticket that was sold in Vandergrift at Jak Petroleum on River Road. The ticket is worth $1.65 million. However, despite being a million-dollar ticket, it will...
What's behind the wait times at the Massachusetts RMV?
RMV appointments are almost impossible to get, forcing people to wait hours. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.
Alabama stops execution due to trouble finding suitable vein to inject lethal drugs
Atmore, Alabama — Alabama's execution of a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher's wife was called off Thursday just before the midnight deadline because state officials couldn't find a suitable vein to inject the lethal drugs. Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said prison...
Upstate New York braces for "dangerous," slow-moving snowstorm
The city of Buffalo and other parts of upstate New York are preparing for a major storm that could dump several feet of snow on the region beginning Thursday and into the weekend. The Buffalo Bills were scheduled to play a home game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon,...
Bus carrying 28 migrants from Texas arrives in Philadelphia, including girl with dehydration and fever
Philadelphia — A bus carrying 28 migrants from Texas arrived in Philadelphia on Wednesday, including a 10-year-old girl suffering from dehydration and a high fever who was whisked to a hospital for treatment. Advocates who welcomed them as they arrived before dawn said the families and individuals came from Colombia, the Dominican Republic and Cuba. The city and several nonprofit groups were ready to provide food, temporary housing and other services.
Coroner: Idaho college students stabbed to death
A county coroner said four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed with a large knife. Meanwhile, there's mounting frustration about the police investigation. Christina Ruffini has more.
