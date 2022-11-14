Read full article on original website
WITN
TROOPERS: Cyclist yet to be identified after hit & run
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The State Highway Patrol is looking for a pick-up driver who they say hit a cyclist and kept on driving. According to troopers, the cyclist has serious injuries, is thus unable to communicate with investigators and so has yet to be positively identified. WITN is...
WITN
25 years of reporting in ENC: The search for answers and justice in 1997 Havelock double murder
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Friday, November 18th marks 25 years since two store employees were brutally killed in Havelock and the investigation into what happened continues to this day. The attack at Woodson Music/Friendly Pawn is a crime, unlike any, investigators say they have ever seen. There have been suspects...
WITN
Man accused of throwing hammers during police chase still wanted
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - Grifton police are hoping the public can help them track down a man they said threw hammers at them during a high-speed chase on Monday. Malcolm Tyson, Jr. is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, felony flee to elude arrest, careless and reckless driving, and resisting a public officer.
Winterville police seeking suspect in breaking, entering case
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Winterville police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect in a breaking and entering case. The incident happened on Nov. 11 at 10:32 p.m. Police said they were unsure if anything was stolen. However, they are looking for the suspect in the photos provided. Anyone with information is asked […]
WITN
KNOW ME? Pitt County deputies looking for theft suspect
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in an Eastern Carolina county are trying to find a suspect in a theft this week. Pitt County deputies say they are trying to find a woman suspect in a theft from the Speedway at the intersection of Bells Fork Road and Highway 43 on Wednesday morning. That’s just outside the Greenville city limits.
WITN
Armed fentanyl trafficker caught in Nash Co. gets 20 years
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for possessing fentanyl and other drugs for distribution while armed with a loaded handgun. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 40-year-old Anthony Herring was found guilty of all charges by an Elizabeth City jury in March of this year.
cbs17
1 shot in Rocky mount, police investigating
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is actively investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday night. Police said on Wednesday evening, a 25-year-old male was shot in the 100 block of Boyd Court, a few block away from the South Rocky Mount Community Center.
Three men convicted of drug distribution charges in Craven County
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Three men were recently sentenced in Craven County Superior Court after being convicted of drug charges. Kenneth Ray Hacker II, 42, of Pollocksville; Bobby Joe Fields, 47, of New Bern; and Keandre Lemurl Gardner, 24, of New Bern, each received prison sentences. Hacker was sentenced as a habitual felon to […]
WITN
Drug dealers sentenced in Craven County court
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Three Eastern Carolina men were sentenced to prison this week for trafficking drugs in Craven County. District Attorney Scott Thomas says 42-year-old Kenneth Hacker II, of Pollocksville, 47-year-old Bobby Fields, and 24-year-old Keandre Gardner, both of New Bern, were the men sentenced. Thomas says Hacker...
wcti12.com
Kinston police looking for suspect in fraud case
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Officials with the Kinston Police Department are looking for a suspect in a fraud case. Anyone with information about the person pictured is asked to call 252-939-4020 or 252-523-4444.
WITN
‘A feisty guy’: Greenville K9 remembered after killed by snake bite
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police officers are mourning the sudden loss of one of their K9 officers. Pepper, a Belgian Malinois, died after a snake bite last week, according to the police department. Pepper’s handler discovered what looked like a snake bite after a training session in a wooded...
WITN
Police say man used fake bills at Family Dollar
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person they say used fake bills at a Family Dollar. The Winterville Police Department says it happened at the Family Dollar at 650 Worthington Road. Officers say the man used two counterfeit $100 bills and one...
WITN
POLICE: Man arrested after attacking & robbing store employee with tire repair tool
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city say a man was arrested on Friday after entering a store, attacking an employee with a tire repair tool, and then taking off with her purse. Greenville Police spokesperson Kristen Hunter says it happened around 10 a.m. on Friday at...
cbs17
Goldsboro man busted with heroin, meth, stolen gun, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man is accused of trafficking drugs after a police search at a motel and a storage locker turned up a stolen gun, methamphetamine, and 13 grams of heroin, authorities say. The Goldsboro Police Department said Richard Tyguan Moore, 33, was arrested Tuesday on...
WITN
Goldsboro man charged with drug & gun charges
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say search warrants at two locations on Tuesday led to the arrest of a man on several drug and gun charges. The Goldsboro Police Department says at about 9:41 a.m. Tuesday, police searched room 222 of the Econo Lodge Motel, located at 704 Corporate Drive, as well as a storage locker at Ample Storage, 903 U.S. 70 East.
Two bodies found in North Carolina home
WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the bodies of two people were found in a home. Deputies were dispatched on Nov. 9 at around 3 a.m. to 187 John Rich Rd. in the Warsaw area. A 911 call had been received that the caller had found the two bodies […]
Family happy, relieved North Carolina 9-year-old found alive
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A happy reunion and ending to a more than 24-hour search for a missing Wake County boy. Nine-year-old Bentley Stancil was found safe early Wednesday afternoon in Wendell, just about two miles from home. CBS 17 crews were there, as Wake County deputies walked hand-in-hand with Stancil. They found him in […]
New Bern police: Bomb threat at Hatteras Yachts
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are investigating after a bomb threat was reported at Hatteras Yachts on Monday morning. New Bern police said they were dispatched to Hatteras Yachts at 110 N. Glenburnie Rd. at around 7:43 a.m. in reference to a bomb threat. Officials said the threat appeared to have originated […]
4 killed in head-on collision in Wayne County, including man from Kinston
The Highway Patrol said alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.
WITN
Goldsboro police searching for missing man
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. The Goldsboro Police Department says 35-year-old Nicholas Ridley was last seen at Warm Body-Warm Soul help center on October 1st. Police say Ridley is homeless and suffers from mental illness and substance...
