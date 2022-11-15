Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Orleans by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Orleans WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Most of the snow will occur south and west of Medina. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will produce patchy blowing snow. * WHERE...Orleans county. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
High Surf Advisory issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 07:47:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-18 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Saturday night. For the Coastal Flood Statement, from 6 PM CST this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide at the south Padre Island Jetties will be at 11:39 PM.
Wind Advisory issued for Malibu Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-19 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects such as lawn furniture. Target Area: Malibu Coast WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Malibu Coast. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest late tonight through late Saturday morning.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Ashtabula Inland; Ashtabula Lakeshore; Cuyahoga; Geauga; Lake WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations in excess of 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snow moves onshore from the lake overnight Saturday night into early Sunday. Blowing and drifting snow along with high snowfall rates may make travel hazardous across northeast Ohio.
Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-19 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects such as lawn furniture. Target Area: Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Areas of northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest late tonight through late Saturday morning.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benzie, Cheboygan, Crawford, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 10:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Benzie; Cheboygan; Crawford; Emmet; Grand Traverse; Kalkaska; Leelanau; Manistee; Missaukee; Wexford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cass, Northern Berrien, Southern Berrien, St. Joseph by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 07:26:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Cass; Northern Berrien; Southern Berrien; St. Joseph WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Cass MI, St. Joseph MI, Berrien Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lake effect snow this morning will result in areas of reduced visibility and treacherous travel conditions. Later today, snow will begin to diminish.
Frost Advisory issued for Inland McIntosh by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 06:10:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Inland McIntosh FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Georgia, Inland McIntosh County. In South Carolina, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton, Charleston, Coastal Jasper and Tidal Berkeley Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for South Laramie Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 04:54:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-18 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: South Laramie Range WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...South Laramie Range. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Boone County Except Southwest, Boone County Higher Elevations by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 08:55:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-18 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone County Except Southwest; Boone County Higher Elevations; Marion; Newton County Higher Elevations; Newton County Lower Elevations; Northwest Searcy County Higher Elevations; Searcy County Lower Elevations WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST THIS MORNING The winter weather advisory that is in effect for parts of north west and north central Arkansas will be allowed to expire on time. Flurries or even pockets of very light snow will be possible over the northern half of the state for a few more hours but no significant accumulation is expected.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Vilas by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 06:43:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-18 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Vilas LAKE-EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS WILL RESULT IN HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS IN THE SNOWBELT THROUGH MID-MORNING .Lake-effect snow showers will gradually decrease this morning as winds over western Lake Superior slowly turn to a more westerly direction. That will eventually cut-off the feed of lake-effect snow showers in Vilas and Oneida Counties. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Periods of snow showers, with up to an inch or so of additional accumulation. * WHERE...Vilas County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
Special Weather Statement issued for Delaware, Sullivan by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 03:21:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-17 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Delaware; Sullivan A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF SULLIVAN...DELAWARE SUSQUEHANNA...AND NORTHERN WAYNE COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1256 PM EST, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from near Meredith to 7 miles west of Walton to near Great Bend and moving east at 40 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Rockland, Damascus, Walton, Delhi, Callicoon, Roxbury, Colchester, Susquehanna, Deposit and Susquehanna Depot. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 86/Route 17 between 84 and 97. Pennsylvania Interstate 81 near 230. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents.
Freezing Fog Advisory issued for South Central Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 06:07:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-18 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: South Central Mountains FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in freezing fog. * WHERE...South Central Mountains. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
High Surf Advisory issued for Big Island East, Big Island North, Kauai North by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 03:35:00 HAST Expires: 2022-11-18 12:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don`t go out. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island North; Kauai North; Koolau Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Olomana; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI AND BIG ISLAND UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY .A north swell (360 degrees) is holding steady this morning. This swell is expected to begin falling later today and allow surf to fall to below advisory levels this afternoon. HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON HST TODAY * WHAT...Surf 12 to 16 feet. * WHERE...North-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Maui, Molokai, and Big Island. * WHEN...Until Noon HST today. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 09:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River above Lake Harney has fallen just below Moderate Flood Stage and will continue a steady decline into next week within Minor Flood Stage. Residents and interests along the river will continue to see minor flood impacts but declining river levels. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1000 PM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 8.8 feet, Water covers Whitcomb Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM EST Friday the stage was 8.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 AM EST Friday was 9.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.9 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 8.9 Fri 7 am 8.8 8.7 8.6 8.5 8.4
Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Central Douglas County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 06:50:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-21 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air particulates. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Jackson County AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Stagnant air is expected, which may lead to deteriorating air quality. * WHERE...Most inland west side valleys, including the Umpqua, Illinois, Rogue north of Talent, and the Applegate. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Air stagnation is likely to result in diminishing air quality with time, especially in and near areas with significant sources of air pollution. Diminished air quality is likely to cause health issues for people with respiratory problems if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A front with the possibility of mixing the air in the region arrives Monday night. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 09:14:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Deland affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. .The Saint Johns River at DeLand is forecast to remain within Moderate Flood Stage while slowly falling to near Minor Flood Stage this weekend. Residents and interests along the river should expect a continuation of moderate flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Deland...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1000 PM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Deland. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.8 feet, Water starts to enter low lying buildings around Hontoon Island. Many secondary roads and homes in low lying areas are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM EST Friday the stage was 4.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EST Friday was 4.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 4.9 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed St Johns River Deland 4.0 4.9 Fri 8 am 4.8 4.7 4.7 4.6 4.5
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Southwestern St. Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 09:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Southwestern St. Lawrence LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches north of Route 68, and 12 to 24 inches south with isolated amounts over 2 feet possible south of Route 58. * WHERE...Southwestern St. Lawrence County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact the Friday evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The majority of the heavy snowfall with rates in excess of 2 inches per hour is expected to occur through Saturday morning. Patchy blowing snow will further reduce visibility.
Freezing Fog Advisory issued for Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 05:39:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-18 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. Target Area: Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon FREEZING FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility a quarter of a mile or less at times in freezing fog. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges. There may also be localized areas of freezing drizzle causing slick roadways.
Frost Advisory issued for Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 07:56:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Tidal Berkeley FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM EST THIS MORNING
