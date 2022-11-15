Read full article on original website
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Southwestern St. Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 09:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Southwestern St. Lawrence LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches north of Route 68, and 12 to 24 inches south with isolated amounts over 2 feet possible south of Route 58. * WHERE...Southwestern St. Lawrence County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact the Friday evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The majority of the heavy snowfall with rates in excess of 2 inches per hour is expected to occur through Saturday morning. Patchy blowing snow will further reduce visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern St. Joseph, Elkhart, Northern La Porte by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 11:23:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern St. Joseph; Elkhart; Northern La Porte; Western St. Joseph WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST /1 PM CST/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Additional snow accumulations up to near an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern portions of Elkhart, La Porte, and St. Joseph IN Counties. The southern half of these counties are expected to receive little to no snow accumulation. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EST /1 PM CST/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lake effect snow will result in areas of reduced visibility and difficult travel conditions. This coverage and intensity of the snow will begin to diminish this afternoon.
Special Weather Statement issued for Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Shiawassee by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 03:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 08:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Genesee; Lapeer; Livingston; Macomb; Oakland; Shiawassee; St. Clair SNOW COVERED AND SLICK ROADS THIS MORNING Scattered snow showers will persist across the area this morning. A couple of inches of snow fell across much of the area overnight, leaving roads snow covered and slick. Drivers need to slow down and allow extra time to reach their destinations this morning.
