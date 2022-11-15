Read full article on original website
Related
2 women at large after bank robberies in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in the search for two female suspects after two separate bank robberies this week, the Santa Rosa Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The first robbery happened Tuesday afternoon at a Wells Fargo Bank and the second on Wednesday afternoon at a […]
Lake County News
Clearlake Police logs: Wednesday, Nov. 2
Officer initiated activity at Speedway, Lakeshore Dr, Clearlake. Disposition: Arrest Made. Officer initiated activity at Speedway, Lakeshore Dr, Clearlake. Disposition: Warning (Cite/Verbal). 01:34 911 WIRELESS HANGUP 2211020004. Occurred at Att Tower on Woods Ave. 1709M / BARELY CONNECTED / HX OF THE SAME WITH NUMBER NUMBER COMES BACK TO OUT...
Lake County News
Clearlake Police logs: Sunday, Oct. 30
Occurred on Sycamore. PER LCSO MALE STATED HE WAS AT DOLLAR TREE AND NEEDED AN OFC/ DC BEFORE TXF /ATT 21/RP CALLED BACK ON 911 STATING THAT HIS HUSB WAS HEARING VOICES THEN STARTED TO BECOME ANXIOUS/ RP DROPPED HIS CAR OFF TO THE RESP AT / THE RP THEN STARTED TO RUN AWAY FROM THE RESP BECAUSE HE WAS SCARED THAT THE RESP WAS GOING TO HURT HIM DUE TO HIS MENTAL STATE/ RP WAS ABLE TO RUN BACK TO HIS RESD ON AND LOCK THE DOOR/ FEELS SAFE NOW / DOES NOT WANT OFC CONTACT IS HOME AND HAS THE DOORS LOCKED AND WILL CALL IF ANYTHING CHANGES. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only.
mendofever.com
Vehicle Strikes Cyclist on Ukiah’s State Street—Air Ambulance Requested
Scanner traffic this evening indicates a vehicle struck a cyclist near the intersection of Ukiah’s South State Street and Laws Avenue resulting in significant injury and requests for an air ambulance. Initially dispatched at 5:27 p.m., the Incident Commander reports that the southbound lane of South State Street is...
ksro.com
Alleged Shooter at Rohnert Park Sandwich Shop Released
The employee accused of shooting a 16-year-old girl at a sandwich shop in Rohnert Park has been released from custody. No charges have been filed against the 19-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of shooting the girl on Sunday night. Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch says the case is still being reviewed and prosecutors need time to look over more evidence. The woman is due back in court on November 30th. The shooting victim is still hospitalized in stable condition.
kymkemp.com
Willits Police Say 10 Pounds of Marijuana Found During Search of Man on Probation
While you slept, Officer Basurto was on patrol. As he checked the quiet neighborhoods of Willits he observed a male he recognized as Bryce Carlile near a vehicle. Officer Basurto knew Carlile to be on a form of Felony Probation which includes a search clause and specifically two other clauses: Obey all laws and do not posses marijuana. Upon a search of Carlile and his vehicle, approximately 10 pounds of packaged processed marijuana was located. Through his investigation Officer Basurto obtained probable cause to arrest Carlile for possession of marijuana for sales (H&S11360) and violation of his felony probation. Carlile was booked into the Mendocino County Jail and charges were forwarded to the Mendocino County DA’s Office for prosecution.
ksro.com
Update on Domestic Violence Incident from Forestville: One Thrown from Moving Car
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic violence incident that ended with a person being thrown from a moving car in Forestville. The incident, which happened Tuesday night, was originally reported as a pedestrian hit by a car. Police now say the person was on the hood of a moving car and was thrown off when the driver made a sudden stop. The person was taken to a hospital but there has been no update on their condition. It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.
Sonoma police looking into “suspicious activity” near cemetery and trail
SONOMA, Calif. (BCN)– Police in the city of Sonoma are looking into what is being called “suspicious activity” Tuesday afternoon in the area of Mountain Cemetery and an adjacent walking trail. A police spokesperson said the public is being asked to avoid the area of 2nd Street East and Blue Wing Drive while police officers […]
mendofever.com
Man Arrested in Ukiah After Deputies Discover Him Hiding Under a Blanket—Woman Accused of Harboring
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-10-2022 at approximately 10:58 PM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were...
mendofever.com
Wheelchair-Bound Man Suffers Major Injuries in Ukiah Traffic Collision
Yesterday evening, Ukiah rang out with the sounds of sirens after emergency personnel responded to what was initially reported as a possible fatal traffic collision on South State Street. The collision would leave a wheelchair-bound man with major injuries requiring an air ambulance and hospitalization. CHP Public Information Officer Olegario...
Lake County News
Clearlake Police logs: Friday, Nov. 4
Occurred at Williams Jewelry on Lakeshore Dr. RP STATES THAT THERE IS SOMEONE POUNDING ON HIS DOOR/ HMA SHAVED HEAD UNKNOWN CLOTHING DESC/ MALE IS STATING PLEASE HELP/ HELP ME/ UNK IF MALE ARRIVED ON FOOT OR IN A VEH/ MALE CONTINUES TO POUND ON DOOR AND RING DOORBELL. Service Class: RESD. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only.
ksro.com
Girl Arrested in Ukiah for DUI and Hit and Run
A 13-year-old girl has been arrested in Ukiah for suspected DUI and hit and run. A crash was reported Saturday morning on Wiyat Drive. Apparently, an SUV struck a parked vehicle so hard that it was pushed into the garage of a nearby residence. The driver and her 15-year-old passenger, also believed to be intoxicated, fled on foot as residents called police. Officers found the girls hiding in a nearby garage. The teen driver was arrested on multiple charges.
Shooting at Rohnert Park bakery sends teenager to the hospital
ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KRON) — A teenage girl is in the hospital after police say she was shot by an employee at a bakery in Rohnert Park, according to a statement from Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety (DPS). On Sunday around 5:55 p.m., the DPS was called to the scene of a reported shooting […]
mendofever.com
Covelo Man Found Guilty of Armed Robbery
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office:. A Mendocino County Superior Court jury returned from its deliberations Wednesday morning to submit verdicts finding the trial defendant guilty as charged. Defendant Georgie Eugene Britton Hoaglin, age 22, of Covelo, was found guilty of...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 12:02 p.m.] One Structure Threatened as New Fire Starts in Lake County
The Little Fire began about 10:25 a.m. southeast of Lower Lake on Henderson Ranch Road. According to the first reports from the scene, one structure is threatened. Cal Fire Lake/Napa Unit tweeted, “CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is responding to a vegetation fire near Little High Valley Rd. and Henderson Ranch Rd. by Lower Lake in Lake County. If traveling in the area, please use caution and give way to emergency vehicles.”
mendofever.com
Ukiah Man Arrested for Alleged Domestic Abuse Incident
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-05-2022 at approximately 10:31 PM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were...
Lake County brush fire now contained
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A brush fire near Lower Lake in Lake County is now contained, according to the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit. Earlier, the department responded to a fire, it stated in a tweet. The fire was in the area of Little High Valley Road and Henderson Ranch Road, the tweet stated. “If […]
The Mendocino Voice
Eighteen restaurants open on Thanksgiving in Mendocino County
MENDOCINO Co., 11/16/22 – Thanksgiving Day is Thursday, November 24. While some folks enjoy preparing a grand, family-style supper with turkey, gravy and all the fixings, others prefer to let others do the cooking. Or perhaps you’re not too fond of Thanksgiving food (canned cranberry sauce anyone?). We have a few options for you, too! Here’s a list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving in Mendocino County.
ksro.com
Shooter and Victim at Rohnert Park Sandwich Shop Knew Each Other
The suspect and victim in Sunday night’s shooting inside a sandwich shop in Rohnert Park are not strangers. Police say the 16-year-old girl who was shot and the 19-year-old woman accused of pulling the trigger are “known to each other.” The district manager of the business, Sourdough and Company, tells the Press Democrat there was a dispute between the employee and four people who walked into the shop. One of those four people was the girl who was later shot. Security camera footage also shows one of the four people recording on a cellphone as the other three confront the employee who opened fire. The suspect, Jade Cutrer, remains behind bars on one-million-dollars bail.
ksro.com
Truck Driver Arrested After Hit and Run in Petaluma
A truck driver has been arrested in Petaluma after crashing into a parked vehicle. On Sunday night, a crash was reported at the intersection of Western Avenue and Hill Drive. The caller said that the truck crashed into the parked vehicle and two people from the truck fled on foot. Officers arrived and found the two subjects, identifying the driver as Alan Loyola Segura of Santa Rosa. Police conducted a field sobriety test and determined that Loyola Segura was driving while under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested for DUI as well as hit and run, and driving without a license.
Comments / 0