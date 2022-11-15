Occurred on Sycamore. PER LCSO MALE STATED HE WAS AT DOLLAR TREE AND NEEDED AN OFC/ DC BEFORE TXF /ATT 21/RP CALLED BACK ON 911 STATING THAT HIS HUSB WAS HEARING VOICES THEN STARTED TO BECOME ANXIOUS/ RP DROPPED HIS CAR OFF TO THE RESP AT / THE RP THEN STARTED TO RUN AWAY FROM THE RESP BECAUSE HE WAS SCARED THAT THE RESP WAS GOING TO HURT HIM DUE TO HIS MENTAL STATE/ RP WAS ABLE TO RUN BACK TO HIS RESD ON AND LOCK THE DOOR/ FEELS SAFE NOW / DOES NOT WANT OFC CONTACT IS HOME AND HAS THE DOORS LOCKED AND WILL CALL IF ANYTHING CHANGES. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only.

CLEARLAKE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO