Lakeport, CA

Clearlake‌ ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Wednesday, Nov. 2

Officer initiated activity at Speedway, Lakeshore Dr, Clearlake. Disposition: Arrest Made. Officer initiated activity at Speedway, Lakeshore Dr, Clearlake. Disposition: Warning (Cite/Verbal). 01:34 911 WIRELESS HANGUP 2211020004. Occurred at Att Tower on Woods Ave. 1709M / BARELY CONNECTED / HX OF THE SAME WITH NUMBER NUMBER COMES BACK TO OUT...
CLEARLAKE, CA
Clearlake‌ ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Friday, Oct. 28

Occurred at B & B Lighthouse on Old Highway 53. RP STATES TWO FEMALES FOLLOWED HER TO THE GAS STATION AND THEN BROUGHT RP TO HER RESD/ RESP WFA WITH BLONDE HAIR AND HFA/ RESP HAVE LEFT THE RESD/RESP WERE IN A TURQ HONDA LSH TOWARDS MENDO MILL. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only.
CLEARLAKE, CA
Lakeport Fire Station 52 damaged in Saturday night crash

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lakeport Fire Protection District said its north Lakeport station sustained major damage on Saturday night after a vehicle crashed into it. The damage was done to Lakeport Fire Station 52 at 3600 Hill Road East. Station 52, which is currently unstaffed due to budget...
LAKEPORT, CA
Hometown Christmas in Lower Lake set for Dec. 9

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The town of Lower Lake is planning a special holiday event. Hometown Christmas in Lower Lake will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 on Main Street. Shop local vendors throughout the evening and enjoy several special festivities. At 5:15 p.m. there...
LOWER LAKE, CA
NOTICE OF SALE - Public Auction at 5701 Live Oak Drive, Space 21

In accordance with the provisions of the California Uniform Commercial Code, there being due and unpaid storage and other charges related to the storage for which IDLE WHEELS MOBILE HOME PARK is entitled to a lien as Warehouse on the goods hereinafter described, and due notice having been given to the parties known to claim an interest, and the time specified in such notice for payment of such charges having expired, notice is hereby given that these goods will be sold at public auction at.
KELSEYVILLE, CA
100 new oak trees planted at Anderson Marsh State Historic Park

CLEARLAKE, Calif. — In the years to come, Lake County residents should see dozens of newly planted valley oaks trees becoming part of the landscape at Anderson Marsh State Historic Park, their canopies growing broad and tall over a life span marked in centuries. This week, State Parks staff...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Brick Tavern plans Nov. 19 anniversary celebration

KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — The Brick Tavern in downtown Kelseyville is planning an anniversary celebration this weekend. The tavern, built 150 years ago, will host a daylong celebration on Saturday, Nov. 19, beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing until after dark. The street party will include live bands on a...
KELSEYVILLE, CA
Lake County Symphony plays Mozart and More at upcoming Fall Concert

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lake County Symphony performs music by Wolfgang Mozart, among others, in the 2022 “Amadeus in Autumn” Fall Concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Lakeport’s Soper Reese Theatre. Other featured composers in this concert are Camille Saint-Saens, Jean Sibelius, Christoph...
LAKEPORT, CA
Adult Literacy Program schedules in-person tutor training

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lake County Library’s Adult Literacy Program has scheduled an in-person Tutor Training for December. The free training will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Lakeport Library. Hosted by Literacy Program Coordinator Georgina Marie Guardado and facilitated...

