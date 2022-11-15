ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KRCB 104.9

Local organic dairies withering under huge jumps in production costs

After decades of growing demand, drought and a far-away war are laying low local organic dairy farmers and processors. Without cash soon, it's feared several local dairy operators may soon close up shop.    "We have a drought crisis that is extreme," said Albert Straus, founder and CEO of Straus Family Creamery and something of the dean of sustainable animal agriculture. "Of the one hundred and six organic dairies in California, ten have gone out of business in the last few months, and there's another ten that are expected to go out of business before the end of the year, or by...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

RAF’s first UK flight using 100% sustainable fuel a ‘breakthrough moment’

The Royal Air Force (RAF) has successfully trialled the UK’s first flight using 100% sustainable fuel in a “breakthrough moment” for aviation.The RAF Voyager – the military equivalent of an Airbus A330 – took to the skies over Oxfordshire on Wednesday using waste-based fuels including used cooking oil.Sustainable aviation fuels, known as SAFs, have the potential to reduce carbon emissions by up to 80%, according to the RAF.It is hoped their use will propel the RAF closer to its net-zero target by 2040, while reducing its reliance on global supply chains.As well as being a UK first, Wednesday’s flight was...

