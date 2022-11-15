Read full article on original website
Africa is hosting the UN climate summit. It's also home to 3 oil-and-gas deals announced in just two weeks.
The UN climate summit in Egypt is highlighting the need to dump fossil fuels. Yet big energy and big banks are scouring Africa for oil-and-gas deals.
US determines Saudi Crown Prince is immune in case brought by Jamal Khashoggi's fiancée
The Biden administration has determined that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, should be granted immunity in a case brought against him by the fiancée of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, whom the administration has said was murdered at the prince's direction.
US attorney general appoints special counsel in Trump DoJ investigations – live
Merrick Garland names Jack Smith, a veteran prosecutor, as special counsel to decide whether to bring charges against Trump
Local organic dairies withering under huge jumps in production costs
photo credit: After decades of growing demand, drought and a far-away war are laying low local organic dairy farmers and processors. Without cash soon, it's feared several local dairy operators may soon close up shop. "We have a drought crisis that is extreme," said Albert Straus, founder and CEO of Straus Family Creamery and something of the dean of sustainable animal agriculture. "Of the one hundred and six organic dairies in California, ten have gone out of business in the last few months, and there's another ten that are expected to go out of business before the end of the year, or by...
RAF’s first UK flight using 100% sustainable fuel a ‘breakthrough moment’
The Royal Air Force (RAF) has successfully trialled the UK’s first flight using 100% sustainable fuel in a “breakthrough moment” for aviation.The RAF Voyager – the military equivalent of an Airbus A330 – took to the skies over Oxfordshire on Wednesday using waste-based fuels including used cooking oil.Sustainable aviation fuels, known as SAFs, have the potential to reduce carbon emissions by up to 80%, according to the RAF.It is hoped their use will propel the RAF closer to its net-zero target by 2040, while reducing its reliance on global supply chains.As well as being a UK first, Wednesday’s flight was...
