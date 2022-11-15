Read full article on original website
Lake County News
100 new oak trees planted at Anderson Marsh State Historic Park
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — In the years to come, Lake County residents should see dozens of newly planted valley oaks trees becoming part of the landscape at Anderson Marsh State Historic Park, their canopies growing broad and tall over a life span marked in centuries. This week, State Parks staff...
Lake County News
Brick Tavern plans Nov. 19 anniversary celebration
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — The Brick Tavern in downtown Kelseyville is planning an anniversary celebration this weekend. The tavern, built 150 years ago, will host a daylong celebration on Saturday, Nov. 19, beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing until after dark. The street party will include live bands on a...
sonomamag.com
Meet the Woman Behind Sonoma’s Volunteer Fire Foundation
Jacqui Jorgeson has always walked an unconventional path: Journalist, hula-hoop instructor, filmmaker. When the Syrian refugee crisis broke out in 2016, she became the associate director of the Schoolbox Project, which provides mobile, ad hoc schools for displaced children. In 2019, as the Kincade Fire erupted, Jorgeson was home in...
Lake County News
Hometown Christmas in Lower Lake set for Dec. 9
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The town of Lower Lake is planning a special holiday event. Hometown Christmas in Lower Lake will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 on Main Street. Shop local vendors throughout the evening and enjoy several special festivities. At 5:15 p.m. there...
Lake County News
Adult Literacy Program schedules in-person tutor training
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lake County Library’s Adult Literacy Program has scheduled an in-person Tutor Training for December. The free training will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Lakeport Library. Hosted by Literacy Program Coordinator Georgina Marie Guardado and facilitated...
Lake County News
NOTICE OF SALE - Public Auction at 5701 Live Oak Drive, Space 21
In accordance with the provisions of the California Uniform Commercial Code, there being due and unpaid storage and other charges related to the storage for which IDLE WHEELS MOBILE HOME PARK is entitled to a lien as Warehouse on the goods hereinafter described, and due notice having been given to the parties known to claim an interest, and the time specified in such notice for payment of such charges having expired, notice is hereby given that these goods will be sold at public auction at.
sonomacountygazette.com
2022 Sonoma County Tree Lighting Events
Sonoma County’s holidays kick off strong with annual tree lighting ceremonies lighting up each community. Check out the listing below to find out when your town is hosting it’s annual event. The guide below is listed chronologically, with the earliest event noted first. Did we forget your event?...
lakecountybloom.com
NCO Seeking Subject Matter Experts for Lake County Home Hardening Initiative
North Coast Opportunities, Inc (NCO) invites qualified Subject Matter Experts (SME) to join the California Wildfire Mitigation Program (CWMP) Home Hardening Initiative. NCO seeks qualified companies and individuals to provide historical, cultural, and biological resource services as described in NCO’s SME Request for Proposals, Phase II. More information and a detailed Scope of Work are available at www.ncohomehardening.org.
Santa Rosa commits to 'functionally ending' homelessness
August file photo of construction underway at the Caritas Center in Santa Rosa photo credit: Vowing to make homelessness rare, brief and non-reoccurring, Santa Rosa elected leaders this week unanimously approved a strategy to functionally end homelessness in the county seat by 2027. More a framework than a step-by-step roadmap, the 'strategic plan' commits the city and nonprofit agencies it contracts with to ramp up services on a number of fronts, such as producing more housing and sewing up holes in the safety net contributing to homelessness in the first place. A detailed action plan will follow. Santa Rosa...
Lake County News
Lake County Symphony plays Mozart and More at upcoming Fall Concert
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lake County Symphony performs music by Wolfgang Mozart, among others, in the 2022 “Amadeus in Autumn” Fall Concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Lakeport’s Soper Reese Theatre. Other featured composers in this concert are Camille Saint-Saens, Jean Sibelius, Christoph...
The Mendocino Voice
Eighteen restaurants open on Thanksgiving in Mendocino County
MENDOCINO Co., 11/16/22 – Thanksgiving Day is Thursday, November 24. While some folks enjoy preparing a grand, family-style supper with turkey, gravy and all the fixings, others prefer to let others do the cooking. Or perhaps you’re not too fond of Thanksgiving food (canned cranberry sauce anyone?). We have a few options for you, too! Here’s a list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving in Mendocino County.
ksro.com
More Midterm Results for Sonoma County Expected Friday
Sonoma County election officials expect to release another batch of midterm results tomorrow. The update will be of extra importance to Santa Rosa City Councilwoman Victoria Fleming and her challenger Terry Sanders. Fleming took the lead back from Sanders on Tuesday. She now has 40.1 percent of the vote to his 38.4 percent of the vote in the race for the District Four seat. However, Fleming is only ahead by 147 votes.
Respiratory illnesses at 'extraordinary' levels in Sonoma County, especially for children
photo credit: Health experts in Sonoma County gave an update this week about the surge of respiratory illnesses plaguing the county and filling hospital beds. Influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases are clogging hospitals across the state, especially children's hospitals, according to the California Department of Public Health. In Sonoma County the problem is growing, experts said at the community briefing. Add in COVID numbers that are staying about the same and residents face a trifecta of viral pathogens-- some of which can infect a person at the same time. Dr. Gary Green, infectious disease specialist for Sutter Health, provided...
Lake County News
Clean California gateway project to add buzz to ‘Queen Bee Capital of North America’
ORLAND, Calif. — Caltrans recently began construction on a unique city gateway project that will bring new buzz to the city of Orland, known as the “Queen Bee Capital of North America.”. The centerpiece of the $2.7 million project at the interchange of Interstate 5 and State Route...
ksro.com
Sonoma County Health Officials Holding Town Hall on Rising Viruses
This afternoon, Sonoma County public health officials will hold an online town hall event on three respiratory viruses that have been infecting a growing number of residents. County health officer Doctor Sundari Mase and two doctors will discuss the spreads of RSV, the flu, and COVID-19. The number of RSV and flu cases in Sonoma County has been rising since early this month, which is earlier in the season than usual. The town hall will start at four p.m.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa to Unveil Plan for Homelessness at Tuesday’s Council Meeting
Santa Rosa’s housing officials plan to present a new plan for addressing homelessness at tonight’s city council meeting. The plan would guide the city’s approach to homelessness through 2027. It calls for improving programs to prevent people from winding up on the streets, expanding emergency shelter options, and growing rapid rehousing programs. It also includes working with healthcare providers to bring mobile services to people in encampments, and working with other cities for funding and housing needs. Santa Rosa’s housing officials want to reduce homelessness to a so-called “functional zero.” The would mean the city preventing homelessness in most cases, and making it a brief experience when it does happen.
getnews.info
Skyfarm Construction LLC Mentions Why Property Owners Should Choose Them for General Construction
Skyfarm Construction LLC is a top-rated general contractor. In a recent update, the team shared qualities, making them the most preferred company in Santa Rosa. Santa Rosa, CA – In a website post, Skyfarm Construction LLC announced why they are the sought-after contracting company. The team said as a...
Cotati gives the green light to urban agriculture
photo credit: Susanne Bollinger/Wikimedia Residents say it’s been a long time coming, but Cotati’s rules for urban farming have come together. Open hours between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; parking access; two market days a week - those are just after some of the rules put in place after lots of back and forth. Now Cotati residents have the green light to open their own farm stands - with city approval. An associate planner with the city of Cotati, Autumn Buss, said the city’s rules are meant to balance residential and agriculture needs. "Urban agriculture may not affect the livability or appropriate development of adjacent...
ksro.com
Alleged Shooter at Rohnert Park Sandwich Shop Released
The employee accused of shooting a 16-year-old girl at a sandwich shop in Rohnert Park has been released from custody. No charges have been filed against the 19-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of shooting the girl on Sunday night. Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch says the case is still being reviewed and prosecutors need time to look over more evidence. The woman is due back in court on November 30th. The shooting victim is still hospitalized in stable condition.
ksro.com
Luther Burbank Savings Sold for $654 Million
Santa Rosa-based Luther Burbank Savings is being sold. Seattle-based Washington Federal will buy the bank for an estimated 654-million-dollars. Luther Burbank Savings has ten branches in California, and one in Washington. It also has six loan production offices in California and one in Oregon. They will all take on the Washington Federal name after the merger is complete. Luther Burbank Savings has been around since 1983.
