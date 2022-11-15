Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Do We Have More Churches Or Toot’n Totums In Amarillo, TX?
When I first moved to Amarillo, I heard a joke that God and Toot'n Totum were in a race to see who could claim the most Amarillo real estate. I laughed it off, but over time came to realize there is a bit of truth to the joke. So, do...
Amarillo’s Hollywood Splash with Rare Star-Studded Movie Premiere
If you didn't already know Amarillo has a Hollywood connection. We are lucky to have Sharpened Iron Studios, a movie studio, right here in our neck of the woods. Now what is cool about that is that we are able to have movies and stuff for television produced right here.
Is Amarillo Really One of the Best Places to Live in Texas?
Whether you were born here in Amarillo or moved here later in life, you probably have some big feelings about where you live. I mean you wouldn't live here if you didn't want to, right?. Well that is not necessarily true. I know that. Maybe you did move away at...
Looking To Make A Move? Here Is Amarillo’s Top 10 Safest Neighborhoods.
It's been a tough year in the headlines. Because of all the "bad news" we've seen in 2022, you may be wondering which neighborhoods in Amarillo are the safest if you're planning to move here. If you're from here, it's a chance to gloat or scoff. Here's a look at...
Another Restaurant in Amarillo Has Closed Their Doors? But When?
It was earlier this year when I got to stop by and do a review of a new place in Amarillo. Ok, when I am given the task of trying new food I am excited. I mean I am all about food. I don't care what type it is I am in and will try it.
Mayor Nelson Responds To “A Drag Show Christmas”. Was A Line Crossed?
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of Townsquare Media. A show coming to the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts has recently sparked a lot of debate and heated some people up because of what it is. So much so that residents of Amarillo started lodging formal complaints with Mayor Ginger Nelson.
kgncnewsnow.com
Pete’s Car Smart Kia Joins AutoInc
Pete’s Car Smart Kia is joining the AutoInc Family of Dealerships. AutoInc is a locally-owned automotive group, and Kia will remain locally owned as it joins, with its name becoming Kia of Amarillo. With the addition of Car Smart Kia, AutoInc now owns and operates19 dealerships through Amarillo, Lubbock,...
The History of Amarillo’s First Laundry Service
Amarillo has a ton of history we love to learn about and a lot of businesses that have stood the test of time. Some haven't. Not long ago, one of Amarillo's somewhat historic buildings caught fire again. The business was a longstanding business in Amarillo. The business in question is Panhandle Laundry. It was the first of its kind in Amarillo when it opened its doors.
Fish Aren’t Biting? Not Anymore. Amarillo Lakes Stocking Up!
From what I've been hearing from some anglers is that the fishing season has been pretty decent so far. I know a lot of people that take their weekends and head out to different area lakes and ponds to try and reel in some big ones. My kids talk all...
Top 10 Texas Cities That Average The Most Snow!
Why do people who don't live in Texas think it DOESN'T SNOW in Texas? Yes, it does! Trust the last couple of years have been crazy. Look, in TEXAS we get all seasons, and yes SNOW season as well. Some cities get more than others. Let's take a look at the AVERAGE SNOWFALL for some texas cities and areas! Because, Yes it does snow in Texas!
Want To Be That Neighbor? How Many Chickens Are Legal In Amarillo
There are many benefits to having backyard chickens. I know this. I've flirted with the idea. They eat bugs, produce eggs, and taste pretty good when mixed with eleven herbs and spices. Also, have you seen the price of eggs lately?. But before you go fowl...find out how many chickens...
El Paso News
Amarillo Mayor responds to concerns surrounding drag show
Jimmy Witcher, the senior pastor at Trinity Fellowship Church, confirmed with MyHighPlains.com that he received the letter from Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson about the “A Drag Show Christmas” on Nov. 3. Witcher went on to say that he had a meeting with Nelson on Nov. 9. Witcher provided...
Christmas Comes To Life At The Amarillo Botanical Gardens
Christmas traditions are important parts of family life and one fun family tradition is Christmas in the Gardens. Christmas in the Gardens has been a big part of the holiday season for over a decade. It's become a family tradition for my family. We go and experience the Amarillo Botanical Gardens every year. It's a magical time.
It’s Time to Release the Rage Amarillo With New Business
It may not be a brand new concept, but it is a more recent concept to Amarillo. It's a place to release some steam—a place to go to let out all the rage. Have you ever heard of a rage room? Have you taken your rage out in a rage room?
Myhighplains.com
New Toy Means Free Eye Exam at Amarillo Vision Specialists
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Amarillo Vision Specialists are planning on making this year’s toy drive even bigger and better than the previous ten years. The annual event, which provides a free eye exam in exchange for the donation of a toy, is responsible for collecting over $490,520 worth of toys for the Amarillo community in the last 10 years.
[Gallery] Strange Finds on the Streets of Amarillo – Part One
You can not even begin to imagine the amount of stuff that Amarillo leaves for us to find on its streets. It's crazy the treasures we find. Now I say treasures because some of the stuff is actually cool. Some stuff can be considered just trash. From the end of...
A Strong Case For Why This Is The Most Dangerous Lake In Amarillo
From time to time, Lawrence Lake pops up in the headlines. It has for quite some time. That's the reason why Lawrence Lake has what you might call a somewhat "nefarious" reputation. So what is it that makes Lawrence Lake the most dangerous lake in Amarillo, TX?. The Issues With...
Santa Claus Made an Early Appearance at a Canyon School
Every time we turn around we hear about how expensive things are these days. The price of everything has gone up. From the price of gas all the way down to a carton of eggs. It has hit us from every direction. When stuff like this happens sometimes you just...
Best Kept Secret In Amarillo? It Might Be This Hidden Food Truck.
It seems like every time you turn the corner in Amarillo, there's a food truck. Literally. Like this food truck I was recently introduced to that I never would have found without some help. The best kept secret in Amarillo just may be this hidden food truck. Where, And What,...
NewsTalk 940 AM
Amarillo, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT
NewsTalk 940 AM - News. Money. Sports. Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://newstalk940.com
Comments / 0