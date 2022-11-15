ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

96.9 KISS FM

Mayor Nelson Responds To “A Drag Show Christmas”. Was A Line Crossed?

A show coming to the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts has recently sparked a lot of debate and heated some people up because of what it is. So much so that residents of Amarillo started lodging formal complaints with Mayor Ginger Nelson.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Pete’s Car Smart Kia Joins AutoInc

Pete’s Car Smart Kia is joining the AutoInc Family of Dealerships. AutoInc is a locally-owned automotive group, and Kia will remain locally owned as it joins, with its name becoming Kia of Amarillo. With the addition of Car Smart Kia, AutoInc now owns and operates19 dealerships through Amarillo, Lubbock,...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

The History of Amarillo’s First Laundry Service

Amarillo has a ton of history we love to learn about and a lot of businesses that have stood the test of time. Some haven't. Not long ago, one of Amarillo's somewhat historic buildings caught fire again. The business was a longstanding business in Amarillo. The business in question is Panhandle Laundry. It was the first of its kind in Amarillo when it opened its doors.
AMARILLO, TX
100.7 KOOL FM

Top 10 Texas Cities That Average The Most Snow!

Why do people who don't live in Texas think it DOESN'T SNOW in Texas? Yes, it does! Trust the last couple of years have been crazy. Look, in TEXAS we get all seasons, and yes SNOW season as well. Some cities get more than others. Let's take a look at the AVERAGE SNOWFALL for some texas cities and areas! Because, Yes it does snow in Texas!
TEXAS STATE
El Paso News

AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Christmas Comes To Life At The Amarillo Botanical Gardens

Christmas traditions are important parts of family life and one fun family tradition is Christmas in the Gardens. Christmas in the Gardens has been a big part of the holiday season for over a decade. It's become a family tradition for my family. We go and experience the Amarillo Botanical Gardens every year. It's a magical time.
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

New Toy Means Free Eye Exam at Amarillo Vision Specialists

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Amarillo Vision Specialists are planning on making this year’s toy drive even bigger and better than the previous ten years. The annual event, which provides a free eye exam in exchange for the donation of a toy, is responsible for collecting over $490,520 worth of toys for the Amarillo community in the last 10 years.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

NewsTalk 940 AM

Amarillo, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM - News. Money. Sports. Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

