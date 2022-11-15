Read full article on original website
Related
Move over kitchen islands... these are the coolest kitchen trolleys to shop right now
For all the renters and small space owners out there, these are the best kitchen trolleys to introduce to your space. Move over kitchen islands...
Tree Hugger
Woman Builds Her Own Extra-Wide Tiny House, With No Experience
Compared to what it was a decade ago, the tiny house movement has become kind of a big thing now in popular culture, with tiny house television shows, websites, and books galore, as well as a wide variety of professional tiny house building companies now offering turnkey tiny homes to those with the cash.
How a young family transformed a grungy garage into a lavish living space - and added $130k in value to their home
A family-of-five has revealed how they transformed their grungy old garage into a lavish living space, and added $130,000 in value to their property. Husband Rob, wife Sharon and their three young adult daughters had two garages on either side of their home filled with old junk when they enlisted the help of TV renovation queen Cherie Barber to give their property, in Kurnell, NSW, a facelift.
livingetc.com
Should I 'float' my living room furniture? The how and why of moving your sofa away from the walls
The idea of floating furniture involves pulling furniture into the center of the room and away from the walls. In the right hands, it's a clever tool to create the feeling of more space and a useful zoning device. In the wrong ones, it can actually make a room feel more cramped and poorly designed. To get to the core of how to master the idea, we spoke to the interior designers who explain in what situation it might be best to use the floating furniture hack, and when it should be avoided.
Person buys table from thrift store that someone else had put aside by the manager
Black And White Photo Of A Thrift StoreSean Benesh/Unsplash. When you're at a thrift store, generally when there is an item that is sold there is at least a tag on it. The workers will generally not know if something is being held unless there is some communication going on. That means it's usually pretty difficult to have the following situation happen.
Woman’s Granddaughter Falls Through Floor and What’s Underneath Is Shocking
I would have no idea what to do.
Another Fabric Store Is Closing Its Doors
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Apparently Washing Your Cabinets With Dawn Dish Soap Is Super Effective
You'll get your cabinets squeaky clean in no time.
Woman Swears Adding This to Your Toilet Tank Will Keep the Bowl Fresh and Clean
What an easy hack for a great smelling bathroom!
I worked at Olive Garden – the ‘sneaky trick’ with its famous never-ending pasta bowl so customers lose out
A WAITER at Olive Garden claims the restaurant has a trick to prevent customers from walking out with a second serving of their never-ending pasta bowl. The waiter made a comment on a TikTok video that said Olive Garden provided customers with a smaller bowl when they asked for a second serving of their purposed never-ending pasta dish.
9 Best Dollar Tree Items To Buy Now To Prepare for Winter
Dollar Tree may be the place you only go for quick and affordable party or cleaning supplies, but you'd be amazed at the breadth of items the discount store offers each season. Though we're still...
Woman Uses Pool Noodles to Decorate Basically Her Entire House for Christmas
We think pool noodles might be more of a winter staple now TBH
Terrified mother moves her children out of their bedrooms over fears giant beech tree which is protected by preservation order will fall onto their house in high winds
A terrified mother-of-two has moved her children out of their bedrooms over fears that a 'huge' beech tree will fall onto their house in high winds. Katarzyna Wodynska, who lives with husband Ibrahim in the Sea Mills property in Bristol, is confused about who is responsible for the beech tree which sits just yards from her home and a neighbour's.
Woman Has a Genius Hack for Decorating Your Entire House for Christmas Quickly
This is honestly brilliant.
Woman infuriated after coworker cleans fried rice and sweet and sour sauce off her computer keyboard: 'Not his business'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a coworker, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Some people would be upset if a coworker spilled fried rice and sweet and sour sauce on their workstation and computer keyboard. However, I once worked with a woman who became incensed when a coworker cleaned her workstation instead.
Woman Finds Hundreds of Once Perfectly Good Mugs Home Goods Allegedly Tossed In the Dumpster
Home Goods has some explaining to do.
Previous owners of house come back to steal tree from front yard in the middle of the night
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. For years my friends Hailey and Jonas rented apartments and condos while Jonas went to college as an adult and got his degree in computer science.
My party of 8 spent $1,500 a night on a deluxe 2-bedroom villa at Disney World, and it was a great option for a large group
My group of eight stayed in a two-bedroom villa at Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort. Disney's deluxe villas are perfect for larger parties who want to stay together on the property. It was awesome to have a full kitchen to save money on food, and the resort amenities were great.
Bed Bath & Beyond 95% Off Deals: 25 Cent Drinking Glasses, $5 Towels, $18 Furniture, and More
This article is sponsored by Nordstrom Rack. These items were selected from Nordstrom Rack because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Comments / 0