Tree Hugger

Woman Builds Her Own Extra-Wide Tiny House, With No Experience

Compared to what it was a decade ago, the tiny house movement has become kind of a big thing now in popular culture, with tiny house television shows, websites, and books galore, as well as a wide variety of professional tiny house building companies now offering turnkey tiny homes to those with the cash.
Daily Mail

How a young family transformed a grungy garage into a lavish living space - and added $130k in value to their home

A family-of-five has revealed how they transformed their grungy old garage into a lavish living space, and added $130,000 in value to their property. Husband Rob, wife Sharon and their three young adult daughters had two garages on either side of their home filled with old junk when they enlisted the help of TV renovation queen Cherie Barber to give their property, in Kurnell, NSW, a facelift.
livingetc.com

Should I 'float' my living room furniture? The how and why of moving your sofa away from the walls

The idea of floating furniture involves pulling furniture into the center of the room and away from the walls. In the right hands, it's a clever tool to create the feeling of more space and a useful zoning device. In the wrong ones, it can actually make a room feel more cramped and poorly designed. To get to the core of how to master the idea, we spoke to the interior designers who explain in what situation it might be best to use the floating furniture hack, and when it should be avoided.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Another Fabric Store Is Closing Its Doors

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Daily Mail

Terrified mother moves her children out of their bedrooms over fears giant beech tree which is protected by preservation order will fall onto their house in high winds

A terrified mother-of-two has moved her children out of their bedrooms over fears that a 'huge' beech tree will fall onto their house in high winds. Katarzyna Wodynska, who lives with husband Ibrahim in the Sea Mills property in Bristol, is confused about who is responsible for the beech tree which sits just yards from her home and a neighbour's.
Tracey Folly

Woman infuriated after coworker cleans fried rice and sweet and sour sauce off her computer keyboard: 'Not his business'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a coworker, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Some people would be upset if a coworker spilled fried rice and sweet and sour sauce on their workstation and computer keyboard. However, I once worked with a woman who became incensed when a coworker cleaned her workstation instead.

