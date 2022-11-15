Read full article on original website
Lake County News
100 new oak trees planted at Anderson Marsh State Historic Park
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — In the years to come, Lake County residents should see dozens of newly planted valley oaks trees becoming part of the landscape at Anderson Marsh State Historic Park, their canopies growing broad and tall over a life span marked in centuries. This week, State Parks staff...
Brick Tavern plans Nov. 19 anniversary celebration
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — The Brick Tavern in downtown Kelseyville is planning an anniversary celebration this weekend. The tavern, built 150 years ago, will host a daylong celebration on Saturday, Nov. 19, beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing until after dark. The street party will include live bands on a...
Hometown Christmas in Lower Lake set for Dec. 9
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The town of Lower Lake is planning a special holiday event. Hometown Christmas in Lower Lake will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 on Main Street. Shop local vendors throughout the evening and enjoy several special festivities. At 5:15 p.m. there...
NOTICE OF SALE - Public Auction at 5701 Live Oak Drive, Space 21
In accordance with the provisions of the California Uniform Commercial Code, there being due and unpaid storage and other charges related to the storage for which IDLE WHEELS MOBILE HOME PARK is entitled to a lien as Warehouse on the goods hereinafter described, and due notice having been given to the parties known to claim an interest, and the time specified in such notice for payment of such charges having expired, notice is hereby given that these goods will be sold at public auction at.
Clearlake Police logs: Thursday, Oct. 27
Occurred at Old Highway 53/AUSTIN Dr. RP STATES THERE IS TRAILER IN THE MIDDLE RDWY ON OLD HWY 53/WHITE POP UP TRAILER WITH ORANGE OR BROWN STRIPE/ NOONE NEAR THE TRAILER. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. 00:32 911 MISDIAL 2210270003. Occurred at Clearlake Apartments on Old Highway 53. PER LCSO RANG...
Clearlake Police logs: Friday, Nov. 4
Occurred at Williams Jewelry on Lakeshore Dr. RP STATES THAT THERE IS SOMEONE POUNDING ON HIS DOOR/ HMA SHAVED HEAD UNKNOWN CLOTHING DESC/ MALE IS STATING PLEASE HELP/ HELP ME/ UNK IF MALE ARRIVED ON FOOT OR IN A VEH/ MALE CONTINUES TO POUND ON DOOR AND RING DOORBELL. Service Class: RESD. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only.
Lakeport City Council approves new residential project near Westside Community Park
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — At the end of its third appearance before the Lakeport City Council, a new housing development that will make up the next phase in the Parkside Subdivision next to Westside Community Park received the go ahead. Peter Schellinger of Waterstone Residential received a 3-1 vote...
Adult Literacy Program schedules in-person tutor training
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lake County Library’s Adult Literacy Program has scheduled an in-person Tutor Training for December. The free training will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Lakeport Library. Hosted by Literacy Program Coordinator Georgina Marie Guardado and facilitated...
Clearlake Police logs: Wednesday, Nov. 2
Officer initiated activity at Speedway, Lakeshore Dr, Clearlake. Disposition: Arrest Made. Officer initiated activity at Speedway, Lakeshore Dr, Clearlake. Disposition: Warning (Cite/Verbal). 01:34 911 WIRELESS HANGUP 2211020004. Occurred at Att Tower on Woods Ave. 1709M / BARELY CONNECTED / HX OF THE SAME WITH NUMBER NUMBER COMES BACK TO OUT...
