Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
4 Free, Family-Friendly Things to do in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
The Top 3 Asian Food Spots in Lancaster, According to YelpMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Teen Musician Dies After Being Compressed by Recycling TruckAMY KAPLANBirdsboro, PA
PA witness photographs two hovering objects near roadway intersectionRoger MarshGlenmoore, PA
bctv.org
Harvard Law Professor to Present Annual World Philosophy Day Lecture at KU
The Kutztown University Department of Philosophy and Government is pleased to announce that professor Randall L. Kennedy, Esq., will deliver the 10th annual UNESCO World Philosophy Day lecture, “Should I Love My Country? Patriotism and the African American.” The lecture will begin 4:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, in Schaeffer Auditorium.
bctv.org
Berks County’s Legendary Healer Honored with Exhibition of Art and Artifacts
A new cultural exhibition entitled “Mountain Mary: Contemporary Visions of the Sainted Healer” explores the life and legend of Mountain Mary, Anna Maria Young (1744-1819), immigrant pioneer, farmer and sainted healer of the Oley Valley. The exhibition opens 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the newly-opened DeLight E. Breidegam Building, Headquarters of the Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center at Kutztown University.
bctv.org
PA School Works to Attract More Students of Color to Higher Ed
A report on Black students in the community college system finds fewer are signing up to attend two-year colleges. One Pennsylvania school wants to change that. Dr. Darren Lipscomb, associate vice president for enrollment management for the Community College of Philadelphia said the two-year school has seen African American student enrollment drop by about one-third. But they are working on increasing enrollment overall, and particularly for Black male students.
bctv.org
‘Building Up’ a Collaboration between Reading Science Center, Habitat for Humanity Berks
The Reading Science Center is pleased to announce the “Building Up” fundraising campaign with Habitat for Humanity of Berks County. This is a one-of-a-kind fundraiser that will be held to the end of this year. The project is also partnered with Alvernia University Engineering Students and MG Architects to build the Ever Blockhouse, and the team is seeking public support to purchase blocks for the structure. The funds generated from this project will be invested to help Habitat Berks in building and renovating urban homes and neighborhoods and support educational opportunities through the Reading Science Center.
billypenn.com
The Philadelphia School Board spent thousands on a glossy report that left out community voices and offered nearly nothing new | Opinion
It’s been a month since the transition team selected by new Philadelphia School Superintendent Tony Watlington presented its 29-page report to the Philadelphia Board of Education. In the report, Watlington and his consultants repeatedly cited the need for more transparency and public engagement. Yet the parents, educators and community...
abc27.com
First baby born at Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center welcomed its first baby, Townsley Guy Stetzler, at 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Townsley, who weighed six pounds nine ounces, was born to parents Devon and Steven. To celebrate the special occasion, Townsley was given a...
buckscountyherald.com
CR Board president asked to resign after alleged misogynistic comments about math
Council Rock School Board President Ed Salamon is being asked to apologize and resign after he made alleged misogynistic comments regarding girls and math at a recent meeting of the board’s education committee. Salamon said the comments are being misconstrued. The district has received about 20 emails criticizing the...
bctv.org
Junior League of Reading Celebrates Thanksgiving at Olivet Oakbrook Club
The Junior League of Reading, PA, Inc. (JLR) will host a Thanksgiving celebration for the children and families served by Olivet Boys and Girls Club on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Olivet Oakbrook Club at 1161 Pershing Blvd. JLR will host crafts and activities, a comedy magic show, and prepare a full Thanksgiving dinner. JLR expects to provide dinner for about 150 people including children ages 6 to 18 and their families.
bctv.org
REALTORS Support Housing Opportunities for Berks in Annual Run for Shelter 5K
On a perfect fall Saturday morning, 132 REALTORS, industry affiliated business professionals, community leaders, and local residents arrived at Gring’s Mill Recreation Area for the 3rd Annual Run for Shelter 5K, hosted by the Reading-Berks Association of REALTORS (R-BAR). “The turnout this year was the best we’ve ever had...
Action News Anchor Rick Williams honored with PABJ's 2022 Journalist of the Year award
Congratulations to anchor Rick Williams who received the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists' 2022 Journalist of the Year award!
WFMZ-TV Online
Wilson School Board to address member's comments
SPRING TWP., Pa. — The Wilson School Board in Berks County will hold a special meeting Monday night to address a member's race-related comments. The board said its leaders are already working to censure Mike Martin and request his resignation. Last week, Martin reportedly quoted a passage while discussing...
bctv.org
REALTORS Deliver Meals to Berks County Seniors for Thirty Seventh Year
For the 37th year, REALTORS will gather at West Lawn United Methodist Church on Thanksgiving morning to prepare, package, and deliver meals to seniors in need throughout Berks County. After learning that Berks Encore’s Meals on Wheels program took a break on Thanksgiving, the Reading-Berks Association of REALTORS® (known as...
WFMZ-TV Online
Tower Health eliminates about 13% of management staff
WEST READING, Pa. — Tower Health handed out pink slips to dozens of its management and corporate leaders on Wednesday as part of the Berks County-based health system's ongoing efforts to reduce its size and scope. Tower Health said it eliminated 52 positions at the manager, director, associate vice...
bctv.org
City of Reading City Council Public Hearing 11-16-22
The City of Reading City Council held a public hearing on November 16, 2022 regarding the vacation of 1725 N 5th and 1704 N 6th Street. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our...
John Fetterman Outperforms Joe Biden in All Collar Counties Except for Chester County
John Fetterman celebrates his win.Screenshot via John Fetterman Twitter. John Fetterman has recorded a higher vote share in the Senate race than that of Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election in Montgomery, Delaware, and Bucks counties, while seeing a slight drop in Chester County, write Aseem Shukla, Julia Terruso, and Jonathan Tamari for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
lebtown.com
Lebanon County Job Listings: November 16, 2022
Aging Care Manager 1 or 2 (Area Agency on Aging) Aging Care Management Supervisor 1 (Area Agency on Aging) Aging Care Manager 2, Protective Services (Area Agency on Aging) Aging Care Manager 2, Options/Protective Service Backup (Area Agency on Aging) Aging Care Manager 1 or 2. Starting Salary: $31,908.50 or...
WFMZ-TV Online
Mummers string band to be part of Reading holiday parade
READING, Pa. — Reading will usher in the holiday season with its annual parade down Penn Street on this weekend before Thanksgiving, offering paradegoers a small preview of what's to come on New Year's Day in Philadelphia. Mayor Eddie Morán's office announced Wednesday that the Woodland String Band will...
bctv.org
Pennsylvania Dutch Treats Coming Soon
Have you heard Pennsylvania Dutch Treats by Various Berks County Artists with friends? Decades in the making, the digital release has more than 147 minutes of music and the CD, coming in time for Christmas, sponsored by Dietrich’s Meats & Country Store in Krumsville, PA, has 80 minutes of music.
penncapital-star.com
Challenges to Montgomery County ballots likely to determine Pa. House control
Control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives likely will be determined by 59 provisional ballots in Montgomery County’s closely contested 151st Legislative District. Democratic challenger Melissa Ceratto holds a 37-vote lead over incumbent Republican state Rep. Todd Stephens, a spokesperson for Montgomery County said. Earlier this week, Stephens held...
Pension audit reports cite problems in Pennsylvania's Northampton, Delaware counties
(The Center Square) – Recent audits by the Pennsylvania auditor general flagged some pension issues in the commonwealth, noting overpayments in state aid along with one borough slipping into moderate distress in its pension funding levels. The auditor noted problems in Forks Township, Northampton County, for misreporting pension data....
