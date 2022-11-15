ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBKR

Christmas Wish Toy Drive Happens Tomorrow in Owensboro, Kentucky

Eyeballerz is at it again. Whether you want to show off your classic car or check out the best vintage vehicles around, there's something for everyone at the Eyeballerz Cruise-In/Toy Drive at O'Charley's in Owensboro. It benefits the Christmas Wish program. Friends and family will gather once again to celebrate...
OWENSBORO, KY
KISS 106

Things to Do in the Evansville – Henderson Area on Thanksgiving Weekend 2022

After the meal has been cooked and the in-laws retreated, what is left to do besides the dishes? Are you coming up with Call of Duty Warzone tactics on how to best score all your wanted Black Friday deals? Maybe you would rather not throw elbows for the sake of a flat-screen marked down 10% I don't blame you, I'm certainly not trying to spend half an hour attempting to 'pivot' a 55" TV into the backseat of my car. Here are some ideas on what to do with the holiday weekend.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Christmas festival and parade planned in Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the City of Beaver Dam say their Annual Christmas Festival & Parade is set for December 2, and 3, 2022, in downtown Beaver Dam, Kentucky. This year’s event will also serve as the kickoff for the city’s Sesquicentennial celebration in 2023.
BEAVER DAM, KY
103GBF

Cheers! Rockport Indiana Winery is Reopening

In the Tri-State area, we are no strangers to wineries serving up delicious wines. From Monkey Hollow in St. Meinrad to Farmer & Frenchman in Henderson to Misty Meadow in Owensboro, there are several places to sit back and enjoy some wine. One Tri-State winery closed for a bit of time, but recently announced they are reopening!
ROCKPORT, IN
WBKR

Owensboro’s Windy Hollow Biscuit House Offering Pay-as-You-Can ‘Friendsgiving’

Chosen family. Friendsgiving. I am enamored of both of these relatively new terms which have entered our national lexicon, and they aren't going anywhere. Actually, I think these concepts were in place long before there was a name for them, and they mean so much to so many people. Not to diminish anyone's relationship with their biological families, but there's a reason "You can choose your friends, but you can't choose your family" shows up on coffee mugs, t-shirts, and bumper stickers.
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Owensboro city officials reveal 2022 Christmas Card

The City of Owensboro reveals their 2022 Christmas card. The design was unveiled at the City Commission meeting Tuesday night. The 34th official card was designed by Aaron Kizer and is titled "Santa Claus is Coming to Town." Residents can purchase the cards starting Tuesday, November 22nd for $2.00 at...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

‘Christmas at Panther Creek Park’ is back

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - It may be November, but Christmas is right around the corner at Panther Creek Park. The holiday light display, “Christmas at Panther Creek Park,” will take place November 25. It costs five dollars per car and will include around 50,000 lights. The event...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

‘The Homeless Experience’ starts Thursday in Evansville

Sheriff’s Office: 2 drivers taken to hospital after 5-car wreck in Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office: 2 drivers taken to hospital after 5-car wreck in Daviess Co. Centuries-old building set to be renovated on W. Franklin St. Updated: 2 hours ago. Centuries-old building set to be renovated on W....
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Did You Know You Can Now Get a Delicious Mutton Pizza in Kentucky?

Two Owensboro, KY restaurants have teamed up to create something unique and distinctly delicious. It's a pizza with mutton on it. Now, you may be asking yourself, "What in the heck is mutton?" If you're from the Owensboro area, you know the answer to that question. You've likely had it and, if you're a real Owensboroan, you love it and have your favorite place in town or local Catholic church cooking team to get it from. Mutton, like burgoo, is a staple of our world famous BBQ. It's one of the main reasons why Owensboro has the nickname of the Bar-B-Q Capital of the World!
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Where to Find the Cheapest Thanksgiving Turkey in the Evansville-Owensboro Area

We're halfway through November, and if you are anything like me, turkey day cravings have been weighing heavily on your mind. I mean who isn't craving a delicious meal?. Many of us are on a budget this year inflation has affected nearly everyone. While holidays are known for indulgence, we also have to be money-savvy. I am a super sleuth when it comes to online bargain shopping, just your everyday Nancy Drew! So who's ready to talk turkey on saving a bit of cash? Pun intended.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Dream Center’s Affordable Christmas event is back

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Dream Center is asking for toy donations this Christmas. Officials will sell the toys to people in the Jacobsville area at a greatly reduced price during their forth annual Affordable Christmas event. An official with the Dream Center says they usually try to sell the toys to their Dream Center […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Owensboro Girl Crowned Your 2023 Junior Miss Kentucky Rodeo

"Intense!" That's how Jaclyn Graves Cecil described Day One of the 2023 Junior Miss Kentucky Rodeo pageant in Louisville. Jaclyn, a former air personality at WBKR-FM in Owensboro, is no stranger to the pageant circuit. She grew up in it. Her mother Janet was a pageant coach (she coached a Miss America, by the way) and had Jaclyn in pageants and youth talent shows for much of her childhood. There's no doubt the circuit is in Jaclyn's blood. Now, it's in her daughter Carsyn's too.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

‘The Homeless Experience’ begins in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 48-hour journey started in Evansville on Thursday. “The reasons for experiencing homeless vary greatly, and that pathway out varies just as greatly,” said Aurora Executive Director Zac Heronemus. “Each person has a different back story, so the challenges are going to be unique to that individual.”
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Developing overnight, Evansville officials say no one was hurt in a house fire on Blyth Drive. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. We’re following the aftermath of a large fire in Henderson. True Vine Inn is destroyed, and it left traffic backed up in the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Owensboro, KY
WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

