Christmas Wish Toy Drive Happens Tomorrow in Owensboro, Kentucky
Eyeballerz is at it again. Whether you want to show off your classic car or check out the best vintage vehicles around, there's something for everyone at the Eyeballerz Cruise-In/Toy Drive at O'Charley's in Owensboro. It benefits the Christmas Wish program. Friends and family will gather once again to celebrate...
Feeling the Holiday Stress? Evansville Museum Hosting Immersive Relax Experience
When it comes time to get out of the house with the family - or take a break from them - this holiday season, there is a fully immersive experience that can help reduce stress and it's waiting for you in Southern Indiana. A Magical Place in Southern Indiana. Located...
Lace up those Skates! Energy on Ice Returns to Owensboro, Kentucky
All decked out in holiday cheer, Downtown Owensboro is the ideal setting to hit the skating rink. So, bundle up, grab a hot cocoa, and lace up your skates. It's time to take the kids ice skating! The season kicks off Friday, November 25th, 2022. Ice skating was a common...
Things to Do in the Evansville – Henderson Area on Thanksgiving Weekend 2022
After the meal has been cooked and the in-laws retreated, what is left to do besides the dishes? Are you coming up with Call of Duty Warzone tactics on how to best score all your wanted Black Friday deals? Maybe you would rather not throw elbows for the sake of a flat-screen marked down 10% I don't blame you, I'm certainly not trying to spend half an hour attempting to 'pivot' a 55" TV into the backseat of my car. Here are some ideas on what to do with the holiday weekend.
Christmas festival and parade planned in Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the City of Beaver Dam say their Annual Christmas Festival & Parade is set for December 2, and 3, 2022, in downtown Beaver Dam, Kentucky. This year’s event will also serve as the kickoff for the city’s Sesquicentennial celebration in 2023.
Huge Estate Sale In Owensboro This Weekend & This Stuff Is Amazing
Y'all know we love to bring you good bargains. We've got a Friday Bargain of the Week that will knock your cheap socks off. First, Estate sales are fabulous. It's other people's stuff but most of the time this stuff is extra good and many times it is antique or vintage.
Cheers! Rockport Indiana Winery is Reopening
In the Tri-State area, we are no strangers to wineries serving up delicious wines. From Monkey Hollow in St. Meinrad to Farmer & Frenchman in Henderson to Misty Meadow in Owensboro, there are several places to sit back and enjoy some wine. One Tri-State winery closed for a bit of time, but recently announced they are reopening!
Owensboro’s Windy Hollow Biscuit House Offering Pay-as-You-Can ‘Friendsgiving’
Chosen family. Friendsgiving. I am enamored of both of these relatively new terms which have entered our national lexicon, and they aren't going anywhere. Actually, I think these concepts were in place long before there was a name for them, and they mean so much to so many people. Not to diminish anyone's relationship with their biological families, but there's a reason "You can choose your friends, but you can't choose your family" shows up on coffee mugs, t-shirts, and bumper stickers.
Historic Newburgh Offering Both New and Fan Favorite Holiday Events this Christmas Season [SCHEDULE]
It is hard to believe that 2022 has almost come to an end. Of course, before we can ring in the new year, we have to get through the holiday season, and Historic Newburgh, Indiana has announced their plans to celebrate. Holiday Traditions. Many small towns across the country have...
Evansville Businesses Invite the Community to a Non-Need Based Free Thanksgiving
The holidays are often a time of family and celebration, revelry, and food. Unfortunately, for some, that is not always the case. For those that live alone, the holidays can be a very trying time. Fortunately, one Evansville neighborhood will be serving a community Thanksgiving meal, and it is free to attend.
Owensboro city officials reveal 2022 Christmas Card
The City of Owensboro reveals their 2022 Christmas card. The design was unveiled at the City Commission meeting Tuesday night. The 34th official card was designed by Aaron Kizer and is titled "Santa Claus is Coming to Town." Residents can purchase the cards starting Tuesday, November 22nd for $2.00 at...
‘Christmas at Panther Creek Park’ is back
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - It may be November, but Christmas is right around the corner at Panther Creek Park. The holiday light display, “Christmas at Panther Creek Park,” will take place November 25. It costs five dollars per car and will include around 50,000 lights. The event...
Magical Owensboro Christmas Exhibit Features a Festive and Fun “Kentucky” Tree
Over the weekend, the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art held a sneak preview gala to unveil its 46th Annual Holiday Forest Festival of Trees. My friend Debbie Zuerner was on hand to take part and get in the holiday spirit with the museum's stunning collection of Christmas trees. One of trees in this year's exhibit pays tribute to the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
‘The Homeless Experience’ starts Thursday in Evansville
Sheriff’s Office: 2 drivers taken to hospital after 5-car wreck in Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office: 2 drivers taken to hospital after 5-car wreck in Daviess Co. Centuries-old building set to be renovated on W. Franklin St. Updated: 2 hours ago. Centuries-old building set to be renovated on W....
Did You Know You Can Now Get a Delicious Mutton Pizza in Kentucky?
Two Owensboro, KY restaurants have teamed up to create something unique and distinctly delicious. It's a pizza with mutton on it. Now, you may be asking yourself, "What in the heck is mutton?" If you're from the Owensboro area, you know the answer to that question. You've likely had it and, if you're a real Owensboroan, you love it and have your favorite place in town or local Catholic church cooking team to get it from. Mutton, like burgoo, is a staple of our world famous BBQ. It's one of the main reasons why Owensboro has the nickname of the Bar-B-Q Capital of the World!
Where to Find the Cheapest Thanksgiving Turkey in the Evansville-Owensboro Area
We're halfway through November, and if you are anything like me, turkey day cravings have been weighing heavily on your mind. I mean who isn't craving a delicious meal?. Many of us are on a budget this year inflation has affected nearly everyone. While holidays are known for indulgence, we also have to be money-savvy. I am a super sleuth when it comes to online bargain shopping, just your everyday Nancy Drew! So who's ready to talk turkey on saving a bit of cash? Pun intended.
Dream Center’s Affordable Christmas event is back
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Dream Center is asking for toy donations this Christmas. Officials will sell the toys to people in the Jacobsville area at a greatly reduced price during their forth annual Affordable Christmas event. An official with the Dream Center says they usually try to sell the toys to their Dream Center […]
Owensboro Girl Crowned Your 2023 Junior Miss Kentucky Rodeo
"Intense!" That's how Jaclyn Graves Cecil described Day One of the 2023 Junior Miss Kentucky Rodeo pageant in Louisville. Jaclyn, a former air personality at WBKR-FM in Owensboro, is no stranger to the pageant circuit. She grew up in it. Her mother Janet was a pageant coach (she coached a Miss America, by the way) and had Jaclyn in pageants and youth talent shows for much of her childhood. There's no doubt the circuit is in Jaclyn's blood. Now, it's in her daughter Carsyn's too.
‘The Homeless Experience’ begins in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 48-hour journey started in Evansville on Thursday. “The reasons for experiencing homeless vary greatly, and that pathway out varies just as greatly,” said Aurora Executive Director Zac Heronemus. “Each person has a different back story, so the challenges are going to be unique to that individual.”
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Developing overnight, Evansville officials say no one was hurt in a house fire on Blyth Drive. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. We’re following the aftermath of a large fire in Henderson. True Vine Inn is destroyed, and it left traffic backed up in the...
