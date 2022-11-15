Read full article on original website
Related
Five foods to eat to improve your sleep
Start eating your way to better sleep by adding these relaxation-prompting, snooze-inducing foods to your plate. Dreamstime/TNS. Shortchanging your sleep makes you feel pretty crummy (as you likely know!), but the impact is even worse than you may think. Poor sleep can weaken your immune system, leaving you more susceptible...
"Drink One Cup And You'll Be Out": The Internet Is Swearing By This Hack To Fall Asleep Faster, So I Got An Expert's Opinion
"Since the day I tried it, I haven’t gone without it!"
I tried the PMR sleep trick and now I’m falling asleep in seconds
It can be tricky to fall asleep at night, whether you suffer from insomnia or the weather is keeping you awake. From 4-7-8 breathing (opens in new tab) to the military method (opens in new tab), I’ve tried many sleep tricks to see how quickly I can get to sleep, and now I’m falling asleep in seconds with the PMR sleep trick.
Can’t fall asleep? Try this ancient technique
The breathwork style that can calm a racing mind was coined by integrative medicine specialist Dr. Andrew Weil in 2015, but it is an ancient practice with roots in yoga.
8 plants that help you sleep better & relieve stress
Introduce these houseplants to your bedroom for a better night’s sleep
3 Unexpected Reasons You’re Having Trouble Sleeping Through The Night Over 40
Few things are as frustrating as being unable to sleep through the night. From waking up multiple times in the middle of the night to waking up hours earlier than you wanted to and being unable to fall back asleep, interrupted sleep and insomnia can ...
3 Superfoods You Should Be Eating Every Day For A Healthier Body Over 40, According To Doctors
The most important goal of any healthy diet is to nourish your body with all the nutrients it needs to thrive. And as we age, certain nutrients become even more essential to our wellbeing. For example, a range of health concerns may arise during menopause, such as weight gain, osteoporosis, and increased risk of heart disease. Luckily, though, there are plenty of way to keep these issues at bay—starting with adding some powerful superfoods to your daily diet.
‘I’m a Sleep Specialist, and These Are the 4 Best Sleep-Boosting Drinks To Sip Before Bed—And Throughout the Day’
Though you might be in the habit of eating a couple of melatonin gummies before bedtime with the hopes of getting a good night’s rest, know that they are far from the only thing you can consume for better sleep. In fact, according to two leading sleep experts, what you eat and sip on throughout the day plays a critical role in the quality of your shuteye. To help with restless nights, these sleep specialists shared four of the best rest-inducing drinks (and the last one might really surprise you). Plus, they unveil the beverages you should avoid drinking before going to bed that can disrupt the quality of your sleep throughout the night.
EatingWell
How Much Caffeine Is Too Much? Here's What a Dietitian Has to Say
Caffeine is a natural stimulant well-known for its health benefits, from boosting your mood to reducing your risk of type 2 diabetes. However, having too much can be harmful to your body. Everyone widely consumes caffeine, whether it's in coffee, tea or energy drinks. According to the National Health and...
New York Post
A new kind anti-snoring device that actually helps you sleep
We are all aware of what it’s like to have your mind feel tired yet simultaneously wide awake. In an age of the 24-hour news cycle and endless social media feeds, it’s not too uncommon to have your head hit the pillow at night and find yourself unable to fall asleep. For the majority of us who need to get up for work or school, these sleepless nights can be crushing and can have a major impact on our health.
Psych Centra
Why Am I Twitching In My Sleep?
Several things, such as caffeine and stress, can cause involuntary muscle spasms at night. Here’s what to know about twitching in your sleep. Have you ever suddenly been awoken by a quick jerk or twitch in your body? Maybe you have seen this twitching in a sleeping baby or your partner.
5 foods that reduce stress & improve sleep, according to nutritionists
Feeling stressed and tired? Try eating these 5 foods
MindBodyGreen
What It Means If You Have A Gold Aura + How To Thrive With It
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Auras are thought to be the unseen energetic field around all living things, and they can manifest as a particular color depending on your emotional state. While you may not be able to see auras with your naked eye, you can get a professional aura reading, have an aura portrait taken, or even take an aura quiz.
CNET
GABA Supplements May Be a Good Alternative to Melatonin. Here's Why
Sleep is an integral part of our everyday lives and general health, but millions of Americans struggle to get proper sleep. The recommended amount of sleep for an adult is at least seven hours. Otherwise, short-term risks of poor sleep include slow decision making, poor mood, grogginess and fatigue. Long-term risks of constant sleep deprivation are more serious and include higher chances of a stroke, diabetes, depression, heart failure and high blood pressure.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover Why Late-Night Eating Leads to Diabetes and Weight Gain
Health benefits come from eating during the daytime, demonstrating a potential link to energy release. Scientists at Northwestern Medicine have uncovered the mechanism behind why eating late at night is linked to diabetes and weight gain. According to the CDC, 37.3 million Americans have diabetes, which is 11.3% of the US population. An additional 96 million Americans aged 18 years or older have prediabetes, which is 38.0% of the adult US population. Obesity is a common, serious, and costly disease, with a US obesity prevalence of 41.9%, according to the CDC.
Is Pilates A Good Workout If You Experience Migraines?
Pilates is a form of exercise that can improve flexibility, strength, and muscle definition, explains the Cleveland Clinic. It was created by a German named Joseph Pilates, according to Total Fitness. He originally intended to help soldiers and dancers who were injured and believed that fitness should include a mental aspect, similar to yoga. Pilates has a strong focus on core strength and a meditative state.
CNET
Therabody's SmartGoggles Can Make You Feel Sleepy, Lower Your Heart Rate
Therabody is a well-known brand in health and fitness and the originator of the top-rated Theragun, a handheld deep-tissue massage gun that relieves muscle tension and soreness. The brand has expanded its product catalog and is venturing into the sleep realm, beginning with the release of the Therabody SmartGoggles on Sept. 20, 2022.
suggest.com
Do You Skip Breakfast? New Research Suggests A Link Between Delayed Eating And An Increased Risk Of Obesity
Diet culture spews a lot of confusing ideas about how to lose weight, and often they’re completely contradictory. Some say calories in, calories out is the only equation you need. Others say intermittent fasting is key, or lots of fruit and vegetables, or no carbs at all. Who can keep track?
Here’s How Much Caffeine You Can Really Have in a Day
If you’re a daily caffeine drinker, you may not be all that interested in giving up your ritual. You might even argue that little extra help waking up your brain or maintaining energy in the afternoon is healthy in and of itself (including for the people who interact with you!). But the question “Is caffeine healthy?” is certainly a classic topic of debate: with caffeine being a central nervous system stimulant and considered a psychoactive substance, there’s the argument that consuming too much of it can affect your health negatively.
Comments / 0